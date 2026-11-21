Not long ago, my nephew passed away. Shortly after I got home from the funeral, a little before my fifty-first birthday, I was out on a golf course with my son, Angelo. We had a six-pack of beer with us, and I was enjoying myself so much, as we usually do when we’re together. I poured a drink out into the grass for my nephew.

It was a moment of silence. No thought, just feeling sad about losing him, and grateful at the same time, because I had my son with me that day.

Then I thought to myself, if I really want to set a good example for my son, I need to show him that I truly love myself, and that I care enough to last as long as he needs me to. So that my love can reflect back onto him without hiding it behind a bottle, or behind words I would forget I said the next day.

I didn’t finish that beer. For some strange reason, it just wouldn’t go down anymore. It didn’t satisfy my taste or my desire. It was like I had a new, true desire.

For much of my life, loving myself sounded selfish. For years, I measured love by what I could give away. I believed love meant showing up for other people, providing, protecting, fixing, helping, sacrificing, and carrying weight when life became hard. Those things mattered to me. They still do. A man should care about the people God has placed in his life.

There came a time in my life when I looked around and realized I had built so much of what I had always wanted. My children had grown up. I had nine beautiful grandchildren. My wife and I had built a wonderful life together. Years of hard work were beginning to pay off.

From the outside, it looked like I had every reason to be happy. So why was I drifting away from myself? That question wouldn’t leave me alone. My mind was somewhere else, and I couldn’t understand why. I wasn’t enjoying the life that was sitting right in front of me. I had spent so many years chasing, building, fixing, and providing that somewhere along the road, I had started letting go of myself.

I was overweight. I was drinking too much. I wasn’t taking care of my health. Little by little, I was becoming someone I no longer recognized.

Then one day, I asked myself a question that changed everything. If I can’t find me, then how will the people I love ever find me? If I’m no longer living as the man God created me to be, how will my wife recognize the man she fell in love with? How will my children and grandchildren experience the best of me? And how will I fully recognize the love they are trying to give me if I’ve drifted so far away from myself?

That question hit me harder than any mirror ever could. It wasn’t really about losing weight. It wasn’t really about drinking. It wasn’t even about getting older. It was about finding my way back to the man I knew was still in there.

My dad was an occasional drinker all the years I knew him. I can’t say I ever saw him really plastered. When I did see him drink, he was a happy drunk. Dancing, singing, playing, loving. By no means did he have an addiction, and I never thought I did either. But when my dad drank, it opened up his emotions with more loving. For me, it hid mine. It kept me from facing real life, and the real challenges life had brought.

Sons watch their fathers. I watched mine. And on that golf course, I knew my son was watching me.

That day on the course, I decided I was no longer going to waste my life away, or be a bad example for anyone I love, or keep making decisions that hid my feelings away from my family, from myself, or from God. It was one of the most important decisions I’ve ever made in my entire life.

I didn’t say anything to Angelo. I didn’t even tell him I had stopped drinking, or try to influence him not to drink. I didn’t want things to be about words anymore, until I really knew how to express them. So I left it strictly to my actions, hoping he could witness it through his eyes instead of his ears. Now when I speak to him, and to others I care about, it’s strictly from a pure heart, without any hesitation or forgetfulness of what I said.

Angelo has cut back on his drinking since then. He doesn’t try to influence me to drink, and we go out golfing and do other things without needing a drink at all. He may still have a beer or two. When he’s ready, he’ll know how to make that decision on his own.

For years, I noticed something about myself that never made much sense. Whenever someone came to me with a problem, whether it was a stranger, a friend, or a family member, I came alive. Ideas would start flowing. I could see possibilities they couldn’t see, and sometimes I could lay out an entire plan to help them move forward. I was happy to give them everything I had, and I never held back.

What finally caught my attention was that I wasn’t giving myself that same effort. I would pour the full nine yards into someone else’s future while giving only a portion of that energy to my own. I could see the potential in other people much easier than I could see it in myself.

I finally realized that loving myself wasn’t about becoming selfish. It was about becoming a better steward of the life God had entrusted to me. The more I grew, healed, and became the man I was created to be, the more I had to offer the people I loved.

If you’re a father, your son is learning from you right now. Not from your speeches. From what you do when you think he isn’t looking.

We all must decide what truly makes us whole.

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