Tired of Dove Commercial Feminism

I understand body positivity and making sure every person feels beautiful in their own skin. Dark Skin is Beautiful, Black is Beautiful, Curvy is Beautiful, Aging is Beautiful.

I just wish I didn’t have to be beautiful. I don’t want to be sexy in a size 16 or beautiful despite having acne scars. I don’t want to *need* to be beautiful. I want that to be removed from my life as a requirement. I don’t know how we have had multiple waves of feminism and still are trying to reclaim, repurpose, expand, diversify, normalize, and whatever new terminology emerges about a woman’s body or appearance when it is oppressive that being aesthetically pleasing is a part of how we are valued as people in the first place.

Ironically unrealistic expectations

I was raised very religiously. I was taught that it was a sin to care about how you looked (vanity), to care how other people thought about how you looked (pride), or to try and illicit sexual attention by how you looked or behaved.

Do not let your adorning be external — the braiding of hair and the putting on of gold jewelry, or the clothing you wear — but let your adorning be the hidden person of the heart with the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God’s sight is very precious. 1Peter 3:3

Repressive, yes, but I thoroughly believed that it was holy to love people for their inner adornment to the point that external beauty was unnecessary. I have spoken first to every man I have ever liked because I truly believed they could not like me unless they knew what was inside of me, spoke to me, and saw how smart, funny, and interesting I was. I did not account for beauty to be a part of my valuation system in life.

It has been one of my greatest disappointments that this is not the case. It’s actually ridiculous that I ever thought it was because it is so far from reality. That the guys in bible study married the prettiest girls and not the ones with the best notes (my husband belly laughed when I shared this). That the women who praised the most exuberantly in church were always single and in their 40s. I asked my brother, whom I had considered to be the godliest man I knew for a time, if he had ever liked a woman he didn’t think was pretty. He had to sit down and think about it because he never had considered it in his entire life (and no he had not).

Lovely Ladies

Women are treated as though they are broken if they are not of sexual utility to men. Literally, they will say she is “busted” if women are ugly. Guys are ugly all the time and you see them on TV having sex, in elected office, in commercials. A woman who looked like Tony Soprano would not be having sex in every episode and it would be for comedic or shock value if she did.

I literally hate it. I hate “beauty products” that try to be inclusive to every type and skin tone because if everyone is so beautiful why do we need to spend billions of dollars a year to “make up”? Beauty is such a demand for us that women could feasibly accessorize everything from her literal head to toe to be ‘done’. Hair done, nails done, face done. It’s like you are not finished if you don’t do everything you can to be attractive. I like my hands and my hair as they are, clean and moisturized, why is there more to “do”. You have to be pretty. Pretty isn’t something you are when you wake up it’s a thing you do all day long. Beauty is produced, it’s posed, painted, lighted, styled, touched up, airbrushed, filtered and so much more.

I don’t want to; I’ve never wanted to. What’s most exhausting to me is that I feel like I have to. Not that I have to be skinny or have clear skin but that I have to wear an attractive dress and makeup to look like I know what I’m talking about and to be presentable as a professional. My husband can be taken seriously in shorts and a T-Shirt but I would not be because I would look ‘a mess’.

And Gentlemen?

Oh yeah here is the other thing, I think men are beautiful. Broad shoulders, beards, thick thighs, jawlines. I’m a sucker for some pretty eyes. Love it. They literally don’t have to do anything; I am attracted to them. They don’t need eyeliner for me to notice their eyes are beautiful, they don’t need mascara or falsies. I assumed the same would be true for me. Unless a man is very very good-looking, few of them know what makes them attractive. You can tell by how they take pictures they are not paying attention. Being attractive is not a contest to them that they have to prep for, purchase the right equipment for, and compete in. But beauty is a competition for women, not everyone can win but you sure don’t want to be the least pretty person in the room. I remember when I didn’t care, when I didn’t notice.

It matters internally because it matters externally

I try to look nice for my husband, my grandma, and my mother. My husband because I know he enjoys it when I’m dressed nice, my mother because I want to show her I appreciate the gifts she gives me, and my grandmother because she likes to show off to her friends at church how decent her grandchildren are. I literally don’t want anyone else to look at me and pay attention to what I have on or how I’m shaped. When I go out alone, I try my darndest to not be remarked upon. I get dressed so that nobody will tell me I’m pretty while I’m shopping and no one will tell me they approve of my body composition while I’m pumping gas. I ask the mirror, while in my husband’s jacket, will this snapback make a girl hit on me, or just keep any man from saying something. I don’t want anyone to tell me my skin has cleared up or I’ve lost weight because I never wanted you to pay attention to that in the first place. It feels aggressively imposed on me and I reject it desperately.

I just thought I was a person. I thought I could just be and do, I didn’t sign up to be pretty and do make-up. I don’t want to pretend like this generation of sexy ladies dancing is empowered and feminist when women have been giving sexual performances since the ancient world. It’s not feminist, it’s just marketing the same thing everyone has always wanted. This is not progress, it’s a continuation of the same thing just slightly more palatable.

Furthermore, it’s marketing something that I don’t want, something I want liberation from. I don’t want my nieces to worry about if they are pretty. I wish the attention an 8-year-old gets from cheerleading didn’t have anything to do with how they are dressed. It breaks my heart to see that they care deeply about how their hair is done and to know they will be bullied if it isn’t styled fashionably. Cleanliness and hygiene are one thing, but fashion and beauty are another. I have no hate for anyone who loves beauty, cosmetics, and fashion none at all. I hate the culture that gendered it and commodified it until it’s a part of the role of a woman.

