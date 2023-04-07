To All the People That Gave Up On Me

It happens to all of us at some point. People that we care about disappear, or put us on the back burner. There’s often no closure or explanation — so most of the time I have blamed their turn on myself.

But as I get older, I realize it’s not (always) me. There is stuff going on in other people’s lives we don’t know about — internal struggles, depression, family troubles, money problems — you name it. I’ve realized in some of the cases of people distancing themselves from me, they might’ve been trying to protect me.

I could be completely wrong. I’m a bit of a weirdo (so I’ve been told), so maybe they just couldn’t handle my weirdness anymore. Or, maybe they just stopped liking me full stop. But I try to be thoughtful and consider others, so yeah, it still hurts when friends ditch me.

I’m not innocent of it either. I have put some friends aside for the benefit of my own mental health. Especially when I finally realized they’re narcissists who make me jump through hoops. No thanks.

Change your perspective about those who left you

But I’m not here to point a finger at these people and tell them they suck. Because as I said, I don’t know their whole story. Sometimes people naturally drift apart, and that’s life.

But here’s the thing. I also want to thank these people. This includes the women who weren’t interested, the dudes who became too cool for me, and the jobs that didn’t value my worth. Because right now, despite not everything being perfect by a long shot, I am in a pretty good place. Literally.

Here I am, having just finished my wife’s Pilates class, typing away in my quiet office as the sun’s rays break through the window. I am not in a great mood (it’s Monday, after all) but I am feeling grateful.

I may have lost some friends I loved along the way, but the path they helped steer me onto was a good one. I work from home, on my own schedule, and I have earned many great clients since I said goodbye to the office eight years ago.

If I had not lived in a small town where no one was dateable, I would not have met my partner, who lived in the big city. We would not have a son. If I did not have a son, I wouldn’t have decided to ultimately stay home to work, which has led to a full-time freelance career.

I would not have the time or motivation to think creatively again, both to keep up with my imaginative son, and to express my soul.

Every time someone cuts you from their life, you change course slightly, even without knowing it. I met new people. I learned new things. I made different decisions than I would have otherwise, and they weren’t bad ones.

The people that have stayed in my life do not expect a certain version of me — they encourage me to be me, even on my most antisocial days. They do not walk away when they see my cracks forming, but rather they ask how they can help.

Thanks to my stoic upbringing, I don’t like to ask for help. But it’s nice to know that the option exists, and that certain people really would drop their day to be there. I want these people, who know who they are, that I would do the same for them.

Your setbacks led to you the safety of right now

If there’s a roof over your head with food on the table, and if you’re in decent health with couple of friends or family members around that care, consider yourself lucky.

If someone has wronged you in the past, or you’ve wronged someone, try to see it as a stepping stone in where you are now. Focus on right now. All of the pains you’ve experienced have led to right now.

You are in a comfortable bubble that shields you from your past, and your future. You are safe in this moment. Your decisions have not been terrible, because here you are, alive. There might be some aspects of your life that are overwhelming, but you’re still here to overcome them someday. Or at least make peace with them.

To those that left you, don’t hold resentment towards them. They did what they needed to when they needed to for themselves. Maybe your paths will cross again, and your friendship/romance will be reborn. But remember that at some point, these are people that gave each other some joy, and that should be enough.

If you’re really angry at someone, don’t actively seek revenge or hold hate inside. Just carry on with your life unaffected by them, which is the best way to show them up. It’s also okay to expect an apology or at least a conversation if they want back into your life, but don’t lose sleep over it if they don’t.

I no longer feel the urge to waste time or energy reaching out to those who left me. This is not anger, this is acceptance. This is putting myself ahead of what others want or expect.

Just wish them all well — in a world that’s a challenge for even for toughest and most well-adjusted people.

They say if you love someone, you should set them free. Perhaps some of the people in my life set me free for my own good, as well as their own. Whatever the reason, they unwittingly set me on a path where I’ve grow as a man, a father, and an artist learning how to genuinely express my humanity.

If someone who used to know me is reading this and feeling bad for ghosting me, I want you to know my door is still open. And while my love for you may have been tucked away into a pocket deep inside me, it’s still there.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

