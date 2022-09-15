To Combat Climate Change and Ecological Destruction We Need to See With New Eyes

Every teacher knows that some lessons go as planned, and others don’t. Being a guest teacher, creating the lesson plan from an abundance of options, and basically being ready the day before I am to go into the classroom, I am not always sure how things will go. So this week I was very pleased when the students responded in the way I expected.

First I wanted to review the Work that Reconnects “Dandelion” spiral because I wasn’t sure if they were keying in on the purpose of each lesson.

I asked them what they remembered about the spiral and I got a very loud silence. Well, that’s what I was thinking might happen. That’s why I thought we should review.

I had them draw the spiral on their paper and started with Gratitude using the (42+) mnemonic. This week had a bit of a long story behind my gratitude. I have been writing about going into classrooms and teaching about climate resilience through Active Hope- The Work that Reconnects. Leslie Davenport responded to one of my pieces saying she had written a book for ‘tweens’ titled All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal with Climate Change. I got a copy from the library and read it excitedly. It is pretty darned close to what I would have written, what I have pondered writing, but haven’t.

I thought it would be great to read the book with a classroom or small group of students interested in engaging more with the issues of the climate and ecological crisis. Since I am living a very frugal lifestyle having quit my job, I asked friends on Facebook if they’d like to buy some copies of the book. Within a week I had donations and commitments for a whole class set.

So I am grateful for(4) the books. I am grateful to (2) the author and to my friends who helped me buy them. The plus (+) is I will be doing a book club with either middle school or late elementary school students.

I continued around the spiral. We had spoken about Honoring our Pain the previous week and now were Seeing with New Eyes. Next week we would be at the end of the spiral, with the seeds of the dandelions Going Forth in the wind.

Then, to start out the student participation, I asked them to draw an earthling.

‘What do you mean?’ asked one student.

‘An Earthling is from Earth, like an alien would be from another planet.’ I added, ‘ I’m not going to explain any more. Draw what you think is an earthling.’

I wrote ‘Draw and Earthling’ on the whiteboard. I gave them one minute to draw. As I predicted, almost every student drew a person. This, thankfully, was exactly what I wanted.

When we think of earthlings, we think of people. We have a human centered view of what happens on earth. It’s all about us. Well with Seeing with New Eyes, we remember that we are not alone here. We see that we have no more right to be here than a zebra, a cricket, a shark or any other living being. Then I gave the students 5 more minutes to draw, or write the names of Earthlings if that was easier.

One student was an Earthling maniac. She had a quarter of her page covered with animal names in tiny but very precise handwriting. She was loving this.

About two minutes in, I mentioned another bias that humans have. Many of us have ‘plant blindness.’ When we think of living things we tend to notice or think of animals. But a pine tree is an earthling too. By the time the 5 minutes were up, pages were filled with drawings and names of plants and animals we share the earth with.

We share this earth. We do not own it. That was the message of Chief Seattle’s 1854 speech that I had shared with them last week.

I asked students to set aside their earthling lists and drawings. We were going to see ourselves in a different light with the activity ‘Who are You?’ Another way to See With New Eyes is to be able to think of ourselves in different ways. I modeled the process with Ms. S. For one minute she asked me the question ‘Who are you?’

Who are you? A mother

Who are you? A daughter

Who are you? A friend

Who are you? A writer… A dog lover…a cook…a maid…a bicyclist…a teacher. It starts to get challenging.

Then it was the students’ turn. There were an odd number of children in the room so I got to sit with a student who saw herself as a daughter, sister, artist, friend, reader, writer, and animal lover. It was a fun, lively activity that looked at seeing with new eyes in a different way, by looking at ourselves. I asked students if anything their partner told them surprised them. One was surprised that his classmate played soccer. Another said he’d called himself a cat owner but wanted to note that he didn’t really own the cats.

I had one last part of the seeing with new eyes practice to go. The students wanted to keep drawing and listing animals so I said they could continue as I read aloud the introduction of Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet.

Here are the first 5 paragraphs of Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet’s Introduction plus the gist of the rest. I read it aloud while students thought about, drew, and listed other beings that we share the earth with.

Here are the first 5 paragraphs of Zen and the Art of Saving the Planet's Introduction plus the gist of the rest. I read it aloud while students thought about, drew, and listed other beings that we share the earth with.

The beauty of the Earth is a bell of mindfulness. If you can't see it, you must ask yourself why. Maybe something is blocking the way. Or maybe you are so busy looking for something else you can't hear the call of the Earth. Mother Earth is saying, "My child, I'm here for you; I'm offering all this for you." It's true: the rays of sunshine, the singing birds, clear streams, the cherry blossom in spring, and the beauty of the four seasons — it's all there for you. And, if you can't see or hear it, it's because your mind is too full. The earth is telling you that she is there and that she loves you. Every flower is a smile of the Earth. She's smiling to you, and you don't want to smile back. The fruit in your hand — it might be an orange or a kiwi — is a gift from the Earth. But if you don't feel thankful, it's because you're not there for the Earth, for life. An essential condition to hear the call of the Earth and respond to her is silence. If you don't have silence in yourself, you cannot hear her call: the call of life. Your heart is calling you, but you don't hear. You don't have time to listen to your heart. Mindfulness helps us stop the distraction and come back to our breathing. Paying attention only to the in-breath and out-breath, we stop our thinking and within just a few seconds, we awaken to the fact that we are alive, we are breathing in, we are here. We exist. We are not non-existent. "Ahhh," we realize. "I am here, alive." We stop thinking about the past, we stop worrying about the future, we focus all our attention on the fact that we are breathing. Thanks to mindful breathing we set ourselves free. We are free to be here: free from thinking, anxiety, fear and striving.

The rest of the introduction explains that the earth is us and we should not forget that we are alive here on a beautiful planet. The older generation borrowed the planet from the young who are receiving a planet that is ‘damaged and wounded.’ We have been a civilization of borrowing and we must wake up and see we don’t need to borrow anymore. We have enough. This waking up is not something to be done alone, but together — a collective awakening.

When I had arrived in class that day, Ms. S had been reiterating how the students were not just individuals, but a collective group. The success of the whole class depends on the students working as a community. I was glad I had been in class to hear her saying this.

To end the day, I gave them a preview of the future work in Going Forth. I shared some ideas that I had jotted down as they had popped into my mind during the week. The students will be doing a service project as part of the going forth process and need to think of a project that would matter to them. My list of potential service projects included: planting native plants on the school grounds, using persuasive writing to get their parents to divest from fossil fuels and conducting an upcycling/reusing workshop. There were 12 items on my list. I did not leave it behind because I wanted them to do the thinking over the next week of what their class can do to help guide us in to the more local based, fossil free world we are headed toward.

Next week I hope to use some of Jane Goodall’s Roots and Shoots program’s ideas to get us started on developing ideas for a service project and assessing our strengths as leaders.

This post was previously published on Medium.

Photo credit: iStock