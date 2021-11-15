To Improve Your Relationship, Drop These 5 (Toxic) Habits

Great relationships need constant work. I bet that by now, you’ve heard or read that sentence hundreds of times.

The thing is, most people misinterpret what “work” means.

Essentially, relationship work is all about establishing the right habits. It’s about recognizing the difference between healthy and unhealthy habits. It’s about establishing small and simple habits that make the difference between a strong relationship with the potential to last a lifetime and one with…a short expiration date.

Bad habits can turn a relationship from unbelievably great to terribly bad. That’s why what follows is a list of bad, toxic habits most couples have that create additional, yet unnecessary problems to their relationship.

#1. Making Negative Relationship Comparisons

How often do you catch yourself comparing your relationship to other people’s relationships? How often do you compare your partner to someone else’s?

If making negative relationship comparisons has become something of a habit for you, you should know that you practically self-sabotage your relationship.

Negative relationship comparisons can take many forms, some of which being:

Comparing your current partner’s qualities/appearance/character to a previous partner’s “better” qualities/appearance/character (“my ex used to be so much better at…”).

Comparing your current partner’s qualities/appearance/character to an imaginative person’s “better” qualities/appearance/character (“I bet there’s someone out there who does *this thing* much better than my current partner”).

Comparing your current relationship to other people’s relatively better relationships.

No matter what form they take, all these comparisons have one thing in common: they poison your relationship little by little, slowly contributing to its demise.

As social psychologist Theresa E. DiDonato explains in her article:

People who make more negative relationship comparisons tend to report less commitment to their partners, are not ignoring potential alternative partners, report less satisfaction, and are actively engaged in the kinds of behaviors (e.g., neglect) that tend to make it tough to keep a relationship intact.

An important thing you should remember is that no one is as perfect as they might look on the outside. No matter how perfectly charming, compassionate, or thoughtful your sister’s boyfriend or your best friend’s girlfriend might seem to you, trust me, they’re probably not as ideal as you might think — you’d be surprised by how often people hide their true colors.

#2. Creating Drama to “Shake Up” Your Relationship

Another extremely toxic habit many couples have is creating unnecessary drama in their relationship in order to “shake it up” and make it more “interesting”.

There’s a misconception floating around that drama is good because it spices up a relationship; that without a little bit of tension, a relationship becomes dull and boring (maybe it’s time we stopped watching too much Gossip Girl).

If you’re among the people who can’t help but constantly create drama between you and your partners, you should know that usually, this constant need for drama and tension indicates one’s low self-esteem and struggles with insecurity.

It’s also possible you found yourself in a relationship you weren’t ready for (so now you’re trying to self-sabotage it), grew up in an unstable emotional environment and developed an unhealthy attachment style, or are unwillingly caught up in past toxic emotional patterns(e.g. your exes used to create drama all the time in your relationship, so know you think it’s normal and even desirable).

However, relationship drama and the turmoil that comes with it can wreck an otherwise good relationship — it won’t “shake it up”. Excessive tension magnifies insecurity and uncertainty and slowly creates distance between you and your partner.

An important thing you should remember is that drama is emotionally draining. Even if you like drama, sooner or later you’ll feel it sucking up all of your emotional energy. Conflict is already bound to arise in your relationship — multiple times. Why overcomplicate things by bringing up extra tension and drama?

#3. Playing the Blame Game

Owning your mistakes and accepting responsibility for your wrong actions within your relationship is hard. Pointing the finger at your partner and seeing flaws and faults in them, than in yourself is much easier — and it’s a habit many couples adopt.

We all know how this game goes. Whenever a problem arises in the relationship, partners toss the ball of blame to each other by saying phrases like:

“It’s your fault I’ve been neglecting my job.”

“We wouldn’t be struggling financially if you hadn’t insisted on buying *that thing*.”

“If you wouldn’t have said that then I wouldn’t have gotten so angry with you.”

The #1 reason people insist on playing the blame game, according to professor of psychology Susan Krauss Whitbourne, is that blame is a great defense mechanism:

“Blame is an excellent defense mechanism. Whether you call it projection, denial, or displacement, blame helps you preserve your sense of self-esteem by avoiding awareness of your own flaws or failings.”

An important thing you should remember is that blame-shifting is a losing game. The key to improving any relationship is challenging ourselves and taking a look at our own faults and flaws. We can’t expect our partners to make an effort to become better and learn from their mistakes when we can’t even admit our own.

4. Avoiding Discussing Difficult Topics With Your Partner

How do you handle difficult conversations with your partner? Do you discuss uncomfortable topics confidently, or do you try not to bring them up… like, ever?

Avoiding discussing difficult or uncomfortable topics with their partner is a habit many people have, mainly because they fear the tension and conflict that come with these conversations.

As Dan Mager states in his article in PsychologyToday:

The anxiety can relate to concerns about bringing up a sensitive issue, being uncomfortable with setting or enforcing limits, or worry about how the other person will react. People may be fearful that the conversation will precipitate bad feelings or conflict.

Of course, almost everyone struggles with challenging conversations. But the more you avoid these kinds of conversations, and the more you bottle up your feelings, the more you put your relationship in jeopardy.

An important thing you should remember is that with time, certain situations and problems only worsen if left unaddressed— they don’t disappear. It’s better to say what’s on your mind and address a difficult topic so that you get it out of the way. This will make for a more balanced relationship.

5. Holding Grudges/Keeping Score

An immature and toxic — yet very common — habit among couples is to either hold grudges against each other or to keep score.

They’ll either constantly bring up each other’s past mistakes whenever they argue or maintain feelings of bitterness and resentment over a bad thing one of them did, for a long, long, time.

If you notice that you do either of these things in your relationships, it might be a good idea to step back and consider making an attempt to change your behavior. Holding grudges and/or keeping score open a toxic cycle of resentment that will do nothing but deteriorate your relationship.

These habits also hinder you from trying to see your partner’s point of view and feel empathy towards them.

An important thing you should remember is that a relationship can go forward only when both partners are willing to forgive each other’s mistakes. Considering no one is perfect, your partner is bound to make mistakes and wrong choices throughout your relationship.

Instead of “punishing” them for their past mistakes by constantly bringing them up, it’s wiser to forgive them and let your relationship move on.

