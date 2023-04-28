To Perform at Your Best You Need to Be Independent Minded

Believe me, I know what it’s like being the prisoner of one’s own fears, habits, and a whole lot of unwanted conditioning. This is what I call being imprisoned inside the box.

My first real breakout point came some forty years ago when I was working with the brilliant Duncan McColl who was trying to make me more confident. One day Duncan shouted in exasperation, “If you don’t take charge of your mind other people and events will keep doing it for you.”

I have to tell you that up to that point in my life it had never occurred to me that I had to take charge of my mind.

At first, it seemed a bit weird to me that I wasn’t in charge of my mind. After all, it was my mind, why wouldn’t I be in charge of it? But as I thought about it I realized that I didn’t always direct my mind, I often allowed my mind to wonder and, at other times I would allow conditioning to direct me. As a result, I often ended up being too nervous to actually do what my intuition was telling me I ought to do.

What was so ridiculous was that I often knew what I ought to do for the best but found myself incapable of acting in the required way because I was stopping myself. It was as if I was fighting against myself. I came to understand what people mean when they say, “You’re your own worst enemy.”

What’s boxing you in?

There are three main ways we box ourselves in:

By allowing our fears to dictate to us. By acting on autopilot without thinking of possible alternatives. By allowing ourselves to be the unconscious victims of past conditioning e.g. doing what we learned to do at school and from our parents, without questioning whether such behavior is applicable to our current situation.

All three of these self-boxing-in methods amount to the same thing, we are not questioning, thinking, or imagining what is the best way to respond or act in a given situation.

What’s actually happening is that we have trained ourselves to be victims of our own preset thinking patterns, The neural pathways in our brains are set.

Are you really that dumb?

It’s a bit dumb to live your whole life on autopilot because you’re not a robot, you’re a thinking human being. But you’re also a bit lazy. it’s much easier to blame other people, your bad luck, or events when you don’t get the result you want rather than to question your own behavior.

The truth is that it’s much easier to remain as you are than to make the changes necessary to improve your life. The problem with that is that if you don’t make the effort to explore your potential you will never know how great you might have been. And you will always have that nagging feeling that you could possibly have found real meaning and fulfillment in your life…. if only.

Why escaping from your box matters

The great American psychologist Abraham Maslow said: “For a man to be happy he must become what he can become.” (By “man” he meant any human being.)

It is true, to know real happiness we must fulfill our potential.

Also, to know fulfillment you must explore your potential. There are probably many things that you are capable of if only you would release yourself from your inhibitions and give the exciting possibilities suggested by your imagination a go.

Your imagination is limitless. If you only use your imagination in negative ways to imagine how scared you are of something that may or may not happen in the future then you are severely limiting the capabilities of this powerful tool. If your intuition is being kept on a string by something you were told at school or by your parents you are not being true to yourself.

It is only when you direct and allow free rein to your imagination that you will start to discover what you are capable of. And what you are capable of is likely to be a great deal more than you are currently achieving.

The first step on the path to freedom

The first step is ridiculously simple. All you have to do is visualize yourself as being free from restrictions.

See yourself as someone who is free to think for yourself. Someone who is free to feel whatever feels good to you. You are free to behave in any way you want.

You can do that, can’t you?

You may have just said “yes”. But I don’t mean do that once, I mean do it time and time again until the neural pathways in your brain reset themselves to think in that way. And to reset your neural pathways you need to visualize yourself that way lots and lots and lots of times.

This means that you need a trigger. You need something that will set you up to visualize yourself that way constantly. I suggest that every time you stand up you take a second to imagine yourself as a mature, confident, self-possessed person who is free of self-imposed restrictions.

—

