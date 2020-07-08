Get Daily Email
To the Graduates of 2020

Just because the future you had in mind may look different, it doesn't mean it's not gonna be a bright one. 

Just because the future you had in mind may look different, it doesn’t mean it’s not gonna be a bright one.

This is a special message for all the graduates of 2020 who may be a little freaked out about what their life is gonna look like post-college.

In this episode, I talk about how to navigate the minefield of expectations, the dangers of the “should” mentality, and the importance of honoring your inherent strengths.

Previously Published on Own Your Truth

***

Image: Shutterstock

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

