To the Graduates of 2020

Just because the future you had in mind may look different, it doesn’t mean it’s not gonna be a bright one.

This is a special message for all the graduates of 2020 who may be a little freaked out about what their life is gonna look like post-college.

In this episode, I talk about how to navigate the minefield of expectations, the dangers of the “should” mentality, and the importance of honoring your inherent strengths.

