To the Man Who Told Me He Wanted To Feel My Head Beneath His Boot

Dear faceless man, who I spoke to over the phone 18 years ago,

Thank you for your candidness. It’s not often that I experience such creative threats over the phone, and for that, I will forever hold you in my memory.

The day had begun rather eventless, to be honest. I woke up, took my morning shot of vodka to get me through the day, and headed to my job downtown as a customer service representative for a wireless company.

The job consisted of answering calls from customers waiting in a phone queue for any length of time between 20 minutes to 3 hours. Oh, how I loved speaking to a client who had been listening to shitty radio music for the past 3 hours and jonesing to dispute the long-distance charges on their bill.

They were always such a treat to be yelled at by.

You were enraged by the fact that you had ordered a subscription via your phone’s limited internet service — Cool Ringtones Monthly, as I recall, and were under the impression at the time of purchase it was a one-time charge. However, you angrily advised me that it had been charged to your bill for two months in a row. The injustice of it all!

I explained that this was a third-party charge, and although the payment does come off your bill, it wasn’t the mobile company charging you.

You disagreed.

I broke down the explanation and tried again.

You argued that a “dumb twat falafel” like myself couldn’t understand the logistics of the billing department; thus, you needed to speak with my manager.

As with many multimillion-dollar corporations, the management trained us lowly phone operators only to summon them if the situation became dire. Our motto as the floor peons was to deescalate, deescalate, deescalate.

So, deescalate, I tried.

“I do apologize for the inconvenience, sir; unfortunately, I have no control over this charge. We value you as a customer, so I am happy to discount your next month’s bill with the incurred charges. However, you will have to get in touch with the Cool Ringtone Monthly people to cancel your subscription.”

It was your response to my pitch that genuinely changed the course of my life as I know it, and for that reason alone, I felt the need all these years later to write this letter and thank you from the bottom of what you might refer to as my idiotic soul-sack.

“You stupid little bitch. Do you know who I am?”

Me, interrupting you, “Why yes, sir, you are Mr. Meatbag Huffington* and….”

“And I’ve been with this mobile company for five years! 5 years, do you hear that? Five years of hardly ever missing a payment, and you don’t value my business enough to get this issue fixed for me? What kind of a piss poor shithole are you running over there?”

Clearly, my detection of mockery was no match for your advanced wit, which is why I foolishly answered, “Oh, I’m sorry, Mr. Huffington, I have nothing to do with running this business.”

This comment was the breaking point for you.

“You must be the dimmest woman to have ever walked God’s green Earth. If I were there right now, I’d love to feel your head under my boot. Jesus, the fuckin’ things I’d do to you, you’d be screaming for mercy.”

At this point, you began breathing very heavily into the phone, and it occurred to me that you were trouble.

I hung up on you and immediately and went directly to speak to my superiors. I wanted to make sure that our employee records and the location of our call center weren’t public access — for obvious reasons.

Not obvious enough it seemed, because rather than getting any comfort from the higher-ups, I received a stern talking to because I had hung up on a customer.

A customer who was threatening to do unspeakable things to me.

I was made to sit through the playback recording of the conversation while the managers questioned me as to why I felt it was necessary to hang up on you. I looked at them dumbly, wondering if they had heard the same conversation as me.

I then was told that I should have transferred the call to a supervisor when things had initially gotten heated — dismissing previous teachings that we should do everything in our power not to transfer up.

As an outsider looking in, I can see why many people would think it was silly of me to be writing you a “thank you” letter right now. However, I believe in my heart of hearts that you deserve this.

You deserve to know that after that experience, I quit the call center job. I taught myself to say no to an ever-devolving lousy relationship. Both my backbone and my thighs grew thicker, and I learned to love and flaunt them both in equal measures.

Your blatant verbal abuse of a total stranger was like magic to me. It allowed me to throw away the rose-tinted glasses and acknowledge all the bat shit crazy misogynistic bullshit that happens all around me every day.

It taught me how to laugh at the despicable commentary I sometimes receive on my articles. And how not to dwell on the fact that male writers, writing about the exact same things, do not receive the kind of diminishing and almost chiding replies in their comment sections.

I never thought about you much in the years to come, but I did think about the women in your life, and they inspired me to speak up when vulnerable people were being mistreated.

Sure, you can’t take credit for all my unapologetic feminism, I’ve got plenty of bad boyfriends and daddy issues that have contributed their fair share, but it was our conversation that got the ball rolling.

I now make sure that anywhere I work practices reliable protocols regarding their employee’s physical and emotional well being. I am no longer too shy to argue with upper management about bad business practices. I no longer drown my worries and fear about “my image” in the bottom of a vodka bottle because I’ve learned over the years that a good old fashion No Fucks Given to the patriarchy approach does just fine, while also saving one’s liver.

I laugh long and heartily knowing that you are the sort of person who believes that some humans are truly superior to others, and yet it was your actions that day that planted this seed of power within me. You reinforced lingering, messy ideas that floated haphazardly around my brain that I am strong and never need the acceptance of anyone else for validation.

The irony of this event and its repercussions is so sweet that I giggle with giddiness while writing you this letter. A strange man who tried to bully a young girl into getting his way instead forced her to grow into the kind of woman who would fight endlessly for his victims.

This letter is not to praise your actions that day, Mr. Huffington; it is to thank you and remind you that every word, thought, and intention you put out into this world will somehow always make it back to you. Whether you approve it or not.

My hope is that every woman who’s been disparaged, broken, and scared by a man like you will also know the absolute satisfaction of taking that pain and growing larger than life from it.

—

—

