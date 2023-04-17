To the Person Who Needs to Hear This: It’s Time to Walk Away

It’s never easy to realize that the person you thought you knew and loved isn’t the same person that they presented themselves to be. It can be especially difficult when they manipulate your emotions and mess with your mind. But don’t be fooled, they know exactly what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.

It’s okay to be hurt and to feel like you’ve lost something, but you have to recognize that you didn’t lose anything of value. You lost a person who wasn’t worth the pain they caused you. And that pain is real, okay? Believe me, it’s okay to feel sad and to grieve the relationship, but you have to acknowledge that this pain won’t last forever. This pain that currently crashing your heart and makes you feel like screaming is valid. As dark as it may seem, it won’t last forever.

The worst part of this situation is that you may feel like you’re the one who is missing out. But in reality, they are the ones who will be missing out on someone willing to be there for them.

They may try to come back into your life but don’t ever forget why you walked away in the first place. Don’t let them manipulate you into thinking that they’ve changed. More often than not, people don’t change. And even if they do, it doesn’t mean that they’ve changed enough to warrant another chance.

It’s natural to feel like you’re not complete without that person in your life. But you have to recognize that you are enough. You don’t need someone else to make you feel complete. You are complete on your own. And if you’re not happy with yourself, you won’t be happy in any relationship.

When enough is enough, it’s time to stretch yourself enough to walk away. It’s not always easy, but it’s necessary. You deserve to be with someone who treats you with respect and kindness.

Someone who doesn’t play games with your emotions and manipulates you into thinking that they care. You deserve to be with someone who cares about you and your well-being.

You are not alone. Countless others have gone through similar situations. And while it may not feel like it right now, you will come out on the other side of this. You will find someone who values you and treats you the way you deserve to be treated.

In the meantime, take care of yourself. Surround yourself with people who love and support you. Focus on the things that make you happy. Take up a new hobby or spend time doing something you love. And most importantly, don’t let this experience define you. You are so much more than this one relationship.

It’s okay to be hurt.

Photo credit: Fausto García-Menéndez on Unsplash