Today, I Realized My School Experience Is Nothing Like My Daughter’s Will Be

As I’ve mentioned before, I’m a birthmom. I still have a relationship with my kid. Today, I was watching the news about drills that were done in her school’s state. Around the two-minute mark, I spat out my drink and realized something very, very unsettling.

The halls of the schools looked similar-ish, albeit they weren’t made of wood and tile like my public school was. However, it dawned on me that the children were dressed differently and that I never had to deal with school shooting drills in my youth.

Shootings weren’t the only thing that were different. The more I looked at the way kids were portrayed, the more I realized that high school today was completely different from how it was in the 90s and aughts.

Woah, weird feeling!

When I was in middle school and high school, I was all about the cybergoth life. Goth clothing, industrial music, yelling shit in random hacker forums…yep, that was me. And I remember my mom just not getting it.

My mom was from a different country. She hated goth stuff with a passion, was always suspicious of everyone I hung out with, and was an absolute Tiger Parent. She needed me to be preppy and work towards a Princeton scholarship!

I remember looking at her and realizing she had a total disconnect with what I was going through in high school. And now as a parent, I find myself in her shoes. And…I feel lost? Yeah, lost.

High school and kids’ attitudes are very different today.

Today’s classroom is an alien world to people from the 90s and early aughts like myself. There are so many changes that it’s actually mind-boggling.

First off, I never had a school shooter drill. Columbine literally just happened in 5th grade, and it was treated like a one-off. Shootings weren’t as common, though talk of it was quite regular among outcasts.

Schools had to install a bunch of new safety stuff since I dropped out of college. Metal detectors and police in classes? Never happened to me, but it’s normal for my kid.

Moreover, the insults and acceptable language are different from when I was young. The “r word” as it’s now known as common language well past my college years. Slut-shaming was rife, as was blaming a victim.

This doesn’t mean bullying doesn’t exist. Bullying is more sophisticated thanks to Instagram and Facebook, but it’s easier to sue. Kids are less likely to be aggressive, and more likely to passively shun as their way of acting out. Oh, and suicide rates are through the roof.

Modern teenagers are less worried about sports, and more worried about cellphones. They also seem to be more aware of disabilities, sexual consent, and inequities in our society than they were in my teenage years.

What would have been normal in 2006 would be outrageous behavior now. As someone who suffered from it, I think it’s a good thing. The passiveness and ghosting? That, not so much.

The teachers are also different, too.

Teachers aren’t having an easy go of it, either. Zero tolerance, which was just being implemented back in my day, is the norm now. This means that they can’t always use a judgment call to help kids out.

I’d want to relate to her when it comes to studies, but even there, I don’t know what things are like anymore. A lot of the stuff that I found magical about learning will not be a part of her courses.

Since everything is about standardized test scores, my daughter will never have those days of reading trivia for fun. Heck, even having a day where the teacher tells ghost stories on Halloween might be out of the question. The economics crash course I had in 2nd grade? Not in the cards.

When you pair that with worse school study sessions, the weird way Common Core lessons work, and the grossly underfunded schools, it’s a totally alien world to me. I’m not going to lie. Modern schooling scares me.

I finally understand how my mom felt listening to me talk about school.

I remember being so frustrated with my mom when I’d try to explain to her how school is. She’d yell at me over clothing, yell at me over homework methods, and of course, yell at me over school politics.

I remember looking at her and getting so angry because she had no idea what she was talking about unless it dealt with scholastics. She had no idea why I would cry over not getting the right brand sneakers, or why I couldn’t get along with rich kids.

Now, I find myself in my mom’s position 25 years ago.

It’s wild to think of, but I now understand the odd panic mom felt. I get why she kept guiding me in weird ways that no longer work. It’s because that’s all she knew what to do, and what she assumed was still the norm in American schools.

It’s scary and bewildering to think of. I imagine schools were even safer when my mom was my daughter’s age. Just seeing the divide now is enough to make my head spin. No wonder she had such bad anxiety about schooling me here!

What can a parent do?

I wish I had the answer on how to be a parent that knows what’s going on in class. I really do. I know that parents have their own politics on who can hang out with who, and that I’m not in a position where that will actually be something I deal with.

I guess all I can do is believe my daughter when she talks to me, put on a brave face, try to protect her, and listen. That’s all anyone can do, right?

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock