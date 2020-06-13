Get Daily Email
Toddler Discipline Strategies to Keep You Sane | Dad University

Toddler Discipline Strategies to Keep You Sane | Dad University

Toddler discipline methods are really more about how we handle ourselves during these situations versus us doing something to the toddler.

by

Toddler discipline is one of the most difficult topics for parents. Dealing with a toddler and understanding how to manage situations when they come up is something that nearly all parents struggle with. In this video, Jason provides some specific toddler discipline strategies you can use to with your child.

Whether your toddler is defiant or your toddler refuses to listen, it’s so important that we understand how much we actually are in control of how we respond. Toddler discipline methods are really more about how we handle ourselves during these situations versus us doing something to the toddler. Most parents associate toddler discipline with punishment. Jason also talks about how punishment doesn’t teach children the correct behavior. Check out the video and let us know any issues you are having with your own toddler discipline.

 

 

Previously Published on YouTube

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

