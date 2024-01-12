Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Tokyopop Announces Captain Laserhawk Live Activation Event Featuring Adi Shankar at the Grove in Los Angeles!

Tokyopop Announces Captain Laserhawk Live Activation Event Featuring Adi Shankar at the Grove in Los Angeles!

Publisher TOKYOPOP invites fans and readers to a special activation and live event in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, January 13th

This event is presented by TOKYOPOP and Barnes & Noble in collaboration with AMC The Grove 14.

Attendees will receive a copy of CAPTAIN LASERHAWK: A BLOOD DRAGON REMIX CRUSHING LOVE signed by Adi Shankar, a limited-edition poster and postcard.

 

Check out the cool promo trailer below! –

 

Publisher TOKYOPOP invites fans and readers to a special activation and live event in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, January 13th at the AMC The Grove 14 for Captain Laserhawkfeaturing a personal appearance and live Q&A with Adi Shankar, the creator of the hit Netflix anime action series mixing alternative Ubisoft characters from beloved video game franchises.

What: Captain Laserhawk Live Action at AMC The Grove

When: January 13, 2024; 3:00pm PST

Where: AMC The Grove 14 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Tickets available at: https://shorturl.at/mU345

 

TOKYOPOP’s BL manga series, CAPTAIN LASERHAWK: A BLOOD DRAGON REMIX CRUSHING LOVE, debuts in-print and digitally on January 23rd.

 

CAPTAIN LASERHAWK: A BLOOD DRAGONREMIX CRUSHING LOVE, story by Ben Kahn, art by Bayou Kun · SRP: $14.99 · 176 pages · ISBN: 978-1-4278-7404-7 · Available January 23rd   

 

Dolph Laserhawk, the once powerful and illustrious super-soldier stationed under the oppressive Eden mega-corporation, evolved from a mindless killing machine to a rebel outcast on the run. But before he can finally be free of the manipulative forces surrounding him, he must relive the best and worst moments of his life.

Using Marcus Holloway’s VR technology, he walks through his memories of living as a penniless deserter and meeting the love of his life, Alex Taylor. Reflecting on his passionate and tumultuous love affair with the ruggedly handsome criminal mastermind, he will eventually come to terms with the truth behind this crushing love.

Immerse yourself in the first-hand accounts of Captain Laserhawk’s tragic past through this introspective manga adaptation featuring all-new scenes that explore Dolph’s conflicting thoughts and motivations leading up to the most memorable moments in his life. 

Aditya “Adi” Shankar is an acclaimed American film producer, screenwriter, film director, showrunner, and program creator. He was the creator and showrunner of the first two seasons of the Netflix Castlevaniaanimated series as well as the creator of Dreddand his Bootleg Universe one-shot series of fan films. Shankar is the youngest producer to have a number one film at the North American box office with The Grey, released in 2011.

All Art – TOKYOPOP

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

