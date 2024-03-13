TOKYOPOP ANNOUNCES DISNEY MANGA: THE ART OF AMPHIBIA



Emmy®-nominated animated comedy series, “Amphibia,” chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy after she is magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people and meets the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar and his family. Created and executive produced by Matt Braly, “Amphibia” is available to stream on Disney+.

DISNEY MANGA: THE ART OF AMPHIBIA is available for pre-order now:

https://www.amazon.com/Art-Amphibia-Matthew-Braly/dp/142787560X/

DISNEY MANGA: THE ART OF AMPHIBIA by Drew Taylor and Matt Braly ∙ Print SRP: $49.99 ∙ 224 pages ∙ISBN: 978-1-4278-7560-0 ∙

Available: November 19, 2024

Following the success of Marcy’s Journal – A Guide to Amphibia, TOKYOPOP presents THE ART OF AMPHIBIA. Lovingly crafted by Braly, this hardcover book features behind-the-scenes artwork from the television series, written insights and testimonials from the crew, as well as never-before-seen character designs, location designs, and development art.

“Amphibia” was inspired by Braly’s heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand, and the character of Anne from the series was loosely based on his grandmother. An animator, storyboard artist, director, writer, and producer, Braly’s additional television credits include “Gravity Falls,” “DuckTales,” “Big City Greens,” and “Steven Universe.”

THE ART OF AMPHIBIA is a perfect companion to TOKYOPOP’s DISNEY MANGA: MARCY’S JOURNAL – A GUIDE TO AMPHIBIA, a faithful recreation of Marcy’s journal chronicles her adventures in the magical world of Amphibia. Available now, the book is packed to the brim with character insights, world-building lore, and untold stories. The hardcover edition comes with an exclusive reversable dust jacket featuring a map of Amphibia, drawn by Braly.