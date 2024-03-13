Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / TOKYOPOP ANNOUNCES DISNEY MANGA: THE ART OF AMPHIBIA

TOKYOPOP ANNOUNCES DISNEY MANGA: THE ART OF AMPHIBIA

Publisher TOKYOPOP expands its catalog of licensed Disney titles as it announces the release of DISNEY MANGA: THE ART OF AMPHIBIA, set to be released on November 19, 2024.

by Leave a Comment

 

 

 

 

 


Emmy®-nominated animated comedy series, “Amphibia,” chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy after she is magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people and meets the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar and his family. Created and executive produced by Matt Braly, “Amphibia” is available to stream on Disney+.

DISNEY MANGA: THE ART OF AMPHIBIA is available for pre-order now:

https://www.amazon.com/Art-Amphibia-Matthew-Braly/dp/142787560X/

 

DISNEY MANGA: THE ART OF AMPHIBIA by Drew Taylor and Matt Braly Print SRP: $49.99 224 pages ISBN: 978-1-4278-7560-0

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Available: November 19, 2024

Following the success of Marcy’s Journal – A Guide to Amphibia, TOKYOPOP presents THE ART OF AMPHIBIA. Lovingly crafted by Braly, this hardcover book features behind-the-scenes artwork from the television series, written insights and testimonials from the crew, as well as never-before-seen character designs, location designs, and development art.

“Amphibia” was inspired by Braly’s heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand, and the character of Anne from the series was loosely based on his grandmother. An animator, storyboard artist, director, writer, and producer, Braly’s additional television credits include “Gravity Falls,” “DuckTales,” “Big City Greens,” and “Steven Universe.”

THE ART OF AMPHIBIA is a perfect companion to TOKYOPOP’s DISNEY MANGA: MARCY’S JOURNAL – A GUIDE TO AMPHIBIA, a faithful recreation of Marcy’s journal chronicles her adventures in the magical world of Amphibia. Available now, the book is packed to the brim with character insights, world-building lore, and untold stories. The hardcover edition comes with an exclusive reversable dust jacket featuring a map of Amphibia, drawn by Braly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x