TOKYOPOP ANNOUNCES NEW NOIR CAESAR MANGA-INSPIRED GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR Q1 RELEASE !

Publisher TOKYOPOP and Noir Caesar Entertainment, a black-owned indie creative company that supports and nourishes content from marginalized communities across various media, have announced a pair of upcoming new manga-inspired, original graphic novels scheduled as the next releases under the TOKYOPOP X Noir Caesar publishing partnership.

ARMS OF THE DRAGON is a tale of redemption and revenge of two brothers that is available now. It will be followed by ORDINAL TEMPEST, a mecha-driven sci-fi action series set to launch in February.

ARMS OF THE DRAGON, Vol. 1, created by Marcus Kwabena and John Lawrence, written by John Lawrence, art by Chris Kady ∙ Print SRP: $13.99 ∙ 236 pages ∙

ISBN: 978-1427873309 ∙ For Teen Readers ∙ Available Now!

Not everyone chooses the streets. Sometimes, when everything is taken away, it’s all that’s left. The slums of Shindjin have long since been the champion of poverty. Violence and extortion are commonplace, where one’s fate can literally be determined by a roll of the dice. A place where the fallout of these actions fall onto the shoulders of children. Shou and Jun are two such children, torn from the comfort of the lives they knew and thrust into an environment where organized crime is law. With nowhere to turn, they’re forced to become the very thing that ruined their lives.

ORDINAL TEMPEST, Vol. 1, created by Marcus Kwabena, John Lawrence and Chris Krady, written by John Lawrence, art by Chris Krady ∙ Print SRP: $13.99 ∙ 178 pages ∙ ISBN: 9781427873279 ∙ For Teen Readers ∙ Available February 27th

Humanity has discovered that it is not alone.

An anomaly once believed to be the key to understanding the secrets of the universe has instead become the catalyst for a conflict with creatures known as the Strata. It’s a conflict that threatens the existence of all life in the Universe. Piloting a towering biomechanical Symbiote known as an Intrepid, Fiora arrives on the front lines of the war against the Strata. Hoping to tuns the tide and extinguish the seemingly unstoppable blight on humanity, Fiora soon learns that a war is being waged within her as well.

About Noir Caesar:

Noir Caesar Entertainment is a growing indie creative company that supports and nourishes art from marginalized communities in various media, including animation, film, tv and comics. The brand is one of the fastest growing entertainment and publishing companies in the US, driven by diverse and brilliant creative talents spanning from top notch 2D animation partner studios to exceptional writers, artists, illustrators, producers and division heads, on top of a committed crew of sales and client management professionals. More information at https://www.noircaesar.com.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About TOKYOPOP, Inc.

Founded in 1997, TOKYOPOP brings Asian pop culture to Hollywood and beyond. TOKYOPOP

established the market for manga in North America, introducing the term to the English language in the process, and expanding the market in Germany, publishing thousands of books in both languages, distributing anime and Asian films on home video and television, licensing merchandise to consumer goods and companies, and creating graphic novels of both original content and major IP adaptations. TOKYOPOP’s core values focus on multiculturalism and diversity; aestheticism and artistic integrity; and passionate and positive storytelling. More

information at: https://www.tokyopop.com/.