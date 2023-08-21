Too Hot to Handle’s Netflix Show Is Why People Normalize a “Situationship” in Modern Dating

“Let’s just chill, have sex, and be confused on the fact that we are not together but have official emotions for each other” — Urban Dictionary

Imagine devoting yourself to making a relationship work — only to realize you’re the only one who wants it. The other person doesn’t even call it a relationship.

It’s upsetting and saddening at the same time.

If you’ve been on social media especially TikTok, it’s hard to ignore that there are so many dating shows on Netflix right now. Their marketing is so good that feel like you’ll get FOMO if you don’t check them out.

So there I was spending my free hours after work — just binge-watching it one episode after another.

The last season of “Too Hot Too Handle” was enough to convince me that none of these contestants were serious about looking for a long-term partner.

I mean, at least, most of them.

In case you haven’t watched it and had no idea, the show is basically about a group of single people who were expected to form a real meaningful relationship — instead of just a casual hookup.

So before coming to the show, these contestants have a dating lifestyle where they don’t care about committing. They just want to have fun and a one-night stand is the way to go.

Elys from season 5 might be the exception because she was committed to growing and working on herself during the show.

But the same pattern still happens — people just want to hook up and nothing else.

And I don’t think it’s that different in real life. Hearing from my single friends’ experiences in the current modern dating, it’s brutal out there.

It’s all well and good if you met someone who also wants to hook up. The problem starts when one person wants a commitment and the other doesn’t.

That’s what people nowadays call “situationship”. The sad thing about all this? Some people genuinely see it as a normal thing to do.

How could being taken for granted is normal?

How situationship can set the standard of what kind of love you deserve

Finding someone who wants the same thing on dating apps is like trying to win a lottery.

Most people don’t even want to have a decent conversation.

Not because it’s a hard thing to do, it’s because most singles want to get away with just doing the bare minimum.

Why commit if a dating style such as “situationship” exists? Why stress over a label if you can just find just anyone to have a one-night stand with?

I could imagine those are the thoughts of someone who doesn’t want to commit to a relationship yet want the same benefits of being in one.

Back then it was either you marry the person you date or just let them go. Nowadays you can “keep them around” and wait until you’re 100% ready.

The crazy part about this is some people don’t know they’re in a situationship. Or they knew but refuse to walk away.

It’s either they’re waiting for them to change (finally commit) or they don’t think they’ll find someone better.

Now let’s talk about how mentally destructive a situationship can do to you.

Trying to pick yourself up after a situationship breakup is harder than a breakup — even a rough one.

I know this too well because I was also that unlucky girl who got strung along by someone I really really liked.

At least in an official relationship breakup, you knew why things didn’t work out.

You could make sense of it because you’re part of the relationship. It was a real partnership.

But in a situationship, you’re the only one who sees it as a partnership. You’re the one who cares while the other person just shows up whenever they want to.

And since they’re the ones who set the dynamic in the relationship, you don’t get to decide things however you want.

The worst thing about it all?

You don’t get to dream about the future together when you’re in a situationship because you know it’s never on the table.

You’re just here to have fun right? The moment you bring up the “What are we?” question, that’s where they leave you.

There would also be gaslighting, passive-aggressiveness, and any other manipulation behaviour once a situationship is over.

That’s why getting over it is hard and the pain could linger for a long time.

The fastest way to get stuck in a situationship

My past relationships suck because I kept falling for the potential instead of seeing the guys for who they truly are.

Does this feel familiar to you? Bet it does.

It’s very easy to give a chance to someone with lots of potential — at least that’s what we thought.

It’s like building expectations just to disappoint ourselves along the way.

After many years of making this same mistake, I still couldn’t fully figure out why it’s so easy to fall for someone’s potential.

But one thing I can tell you is that people barely change.

What you see them right now, that’s the real them. And that’s what you’re gonna get.

Agreeing to stay in a situationship where deep down you want more shows how much you value yourself. I learned this the hard way and wish I could leave sooner.

Because a couple of years later, I found someone who wanted exactly the same thing as I did.

It was an eye-opener to me because all those times I thought there was no way I deserved someone who was committed to me.

Unfortunately, many women especially, still waiting around for a man to commit.

In the meantime, they’ll drive themselves crazy while questioning their worth.

If you’re reading this and in the middle of a situationship, do yourself a favour and ask yourself some thought-provoking questions.

Things such as:

“What’s the worst possible happen if I let this go? Can I still survive?” — (the answer is always yes, by the way.

“Why am I holding on to this person so much after knowing they don’t want a long-term relationship with me?”

“Why do I think it’s OK to stay with someone who doesn’t take my needs seriously?”

“What do I truly value in a relationship?”

Only when you know yourself better and how much you can tolerate in a situation like this, you’d began to make a new decision.

A decision that not only can set you free, but one that helps you avoid making the same mistake in the future.

…

