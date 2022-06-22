Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Too Manly for Marriage Counseling?

Too Manly for Marriage Counseling?

...Think Again!

by Leave a Comment

 

Presented by BetterHelp

When your marriage doesn’t feel like a marriage, and you feel more stress than relief, it may be time to consider outside support. Many people, especially men, often feel daunted by the idea of marriage counseling. And for good reason!

Marriage counseling can feel like it comes with baggage and implications. Such as it may make you feel like you are failing as a spouse. For others, it means admitting a serious problem within the relationship.

While marriage counseling can feel heavy, it doesn’t have to! It should encourage you! Attending marriage counseling should mean that you are willing to do whatever it takes to heal your relationship.

Discover why individuals are afraid of marriage counseling and the benefits of attending! You can also learn when you should see a counselor and some helpful tips before you do.

Why Are Individuals Afraid of Marriage Counseling?

There are many reasons that people are often afraid of marriage counseling. It may be because of a story they heard, their past with therapy, or fear they feel towards their relationships. No matter the reason, it doesn’t discredit the importance of counseling.

Individuals may feel afraid of counseling because of horror stories from friends or family. You may have heard stories of couples divorcing or learning painful secrets about their spouse. While this has happened to many, it hasn’t happened to all.

Also, people may worry that they will be misunderstood and their problems forgotten. It’s the age-old issue of taking sides. You may be stressed that your counselor or therapist will side with your partner on important issues. Just know that these licensed professionals are trained to be impartial and without biases.

Lastly, individuals may be overwhelmed with the idea of finding a therapist. While it may be difficult to find a perfect fit right away, you will have to start somewhere. Consider searching for a “marriage therapist near me” and asking lots of questions until you find someone you can trust.

What Are the Benefits of Marriage Counseling?

Marriage counseling can help you understand yourself, your spouse, and your relationship better. Sometimes having confrontational conversations and arguments can get heated between you and your spouse. Attending a counseling session grants you a safe space to discuss your frustrations without fear of escalation.

Sometimes having a professional present can help you better process your thoughts and needs. A marriage counselor is trained to decipher your relationship without biases.

One of the biggest benefits of marriage counseling is talking with someone who understands your frustrations and fear. Not only do they understand, but they want to help you.

When Should You See a Marriage Counselor?

When you or your partner are considering seeing a marriage counselor, there are a few signs you can look for. For example, if you and your spouse can not talk to one another without blowing up into a fight, you may need to seek outside help.

Another way to know if you should see a marriage counselor is if there is infidelity in the relationship. If you or your spouse has been unfaithful, talking to an outside source is pertinent in maintaining the relationship and getting to the root of the issue.

Similar to infidelity, if there are blatant lies and distrust in the relationship, this is also a sign that you should consider therapy together. When one lie is found out, the trust is broken, and it can be difficult to repair that trust alone.

Some Things to Consider Before Counseling

Both you and your spouse must value your relationship and want to heal your marriage. If only one person is willing to put in the work, it may be difficult to move past any major issues.

Come together and talk about your thoughts on marriage counseling. You can also allot yourself a trial run. For example, give marriage counseling a try and see how it works.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x