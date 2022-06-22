Too Manly for Marriage Counseling?

Presented by BetterHelp

When your marriage doesn’t feel like a marriage, and you feel more stress than relief, it may be time to consider outside support. Many people, especially men, often feel daunted by the idea of marriage counseling. And for good reason!

Marriage counseling can feel like it comes with baggage and implications. Such as it may make you feel like you are failing as a spouse. For others, it means admitting a serious problem within the relationship.

While marriage counseling can feel heavy, it doesn’t have to! It should encourage you! Attending marriage counseling should mean that you are willing to do whatever it takes to heal your relationship.

Discover why individuals are afraid of marriage counseling and the benefits of attending! You can also learn when you should see a counselor and some helpful tips before you do.

Why Are Individuals Afraid of Marriage Counseling?

There are many reasons that people are often afraid of marriage counseling. It may be because of a story they heard, their past with therapy, or fear they feel towards their relationships. No matter the reason, it doesn’t discredit the importance of counseling.

Individuals may feel afraid of counseling because of horror stories from friends or family. You may have heard stories of couples divorcing or learning painful secrets about their spouse. While this has happened to many, it hasn’t happened to all.

Also, people may worry that they will be misunderstood and their problems forgotten. It’s the age-old issue of taking sides. You may be stressed that your counselor or therapist will side with your partner on important issues. Just know that these licensed professionals are trained to be impartial and without biases.

Lastly, individuals may be overwhelmed with the idea of finding a therapist. While it may be difficult to find a perfect fit right away, you will have to start somewhere. Consider searching for a “marriage therapist near me” and asking lots of questions until you find someone you can trust.

What Are the Benefits of Marriage Counseling?

Marriage counseling can help you understand yourself, your spouse, and your relationship better. Sometimes having confrontational conversations and arguments can get heated between you and your spouse. Attending a counseling session grants you a safe space to discuss your frustrations without fear of escalation.

Sometimes having a professional present can help you better process your thoughts and needs. A marriage counselor is trained to decipher your relationship without biases.

One of the biggest benefits of marriage counseling is talking with someone who understands your frustrations and fear. Not only do they understand, but they want to help you.

When Should You See a Marriage Counselor?

When you or your partner are considering seeing a marriage counselor, there are a few signs you can look for. For example, if you and your spouse can not talk to one another without blowing up into a fight, you may need to seek outside help.

Another way to know if you should see a marriage counselor is if there is infidelity in the relationship. If you or your spouse has been unfaithful, talking to an outside source is pertinent in maintaining the relationship and getting to the root of the issue.

Similar to infidelity, if there are blatant lies and distrust in the relationship, this is also a sign that you should consider therapy together. When one lie is found out, the trust is broken, and it can be difficult to repair that trust alone.

Some Things to Consider Before Counseling

Both you and your spouse must value your relationship and want to heal your marriage. If only one person is willing to put in the work, it may be difficult to move past any major issues.

Come together and talk about your thoughts on marriage counseling. You can also allot yourself a trial run. For example, give marriage counseling a try and see how it works.

