Top 10 Concerns for Soon to Be Dads | Dad University

Attention all soon-to-be dads!

Becoming a father is an exciting, but also staggering experience. With so many things to consider, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. In this video, we’ll be discussing the top 10 concerns that soon to be dads have when becoming a father. You may feel one, some, or all of these but keep these in mind as you prepare for the arrival of your little one. If something does come up, you know it’s perfectly normal and other soon to be dads have experienced it as well.

We’ll cover the important dad concerns to help you feel confident and ready for this new chapter in your life. Sit back, relax, and let’s dive into the top 10 concerns for soon-to-be dads.

—

For more information on Dad University Membership, visit https://www.daduniversity.com/?ytd=200

Dad University is a one-of-a-kind educational platform for dads. We help men go from overwhelmed and confused to calm and confident father with our courses, videos, live broadcasts, support forum, and more.

Our monthly membership is designed to support fathers through their entire parenting journey. Whether you are a soon to be father, have a young child, or even an experienced dad with older children, everyone can benefit from the tools and resources within Dad University.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Founded by Jason Kreidman in 2012 as a local meetup group, Dad University has grown from a few dads meeting in a spare office space once a month to educating and helping thousands of fathers around the world.

We invite you to join our community and Become a Member. If you are looking for more information about Jason, you can read more about him here:

“Hello, I’m Jason Kreidman, Founder of Dad University Like many men, I struggled with the transition from single Dude to Married Dad with kids. Transitioning from the single life to becoming a married father of two young children, I found myself overwhelmed and stressed out with the increase in responsibilities and demands. I was taking my stress out on my young children and recognized that I needed to change the way I was doing things if I wanted to be a successful father (and avoid a heart attack). Attempting to take back control, I took my first parenting class and was amazed at the immediate transformation I saw in my own life. I wanted to go deeper and continue learning, but the majority of parenting resources at the time were tailored to Moms. Recognizing a need for parenting resources for Dads, I started a local meetup group in San Diego just for Dads. The reactions to this meetup group convinced me that there was a need for this information. I proceeded to start a Podcast, and eventually started the Dad University channel on YouTube. Through the podcast, YouTube videos, and website, I was able to spread my message to dads all over the world. Over the last few years I have seen the growing need for a comprehensive, ongoing education system for fathers to benefit from. As a result I created the Dad University membership. Dad’s across the globe finally have a comprehensive parenting resource to become the best version of

Previously Published on YouTube

—

iStock image