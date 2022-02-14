Top 140+ Cutest Pet Names To Call Your Boyfriend Right Now

There’s no question that when it comes to relationships, communication is key.

But once you’ve mastered the art of talking to your man, there’s one more way to make him feel loved: through pet names.

From “honey” and “babe” to “dearest”, nicknames are a fun way to show your affection. And with so many cute pet names to choose from, it can be hard to decide on just one.

So why not try out a few different ones? Here are 140+ of the cutest pet names for your boyfriend, sure to make him feel loved and adored. Enjoy.

I hope you enjoyed the list and it will help you in finding a good nickname for your partner.

Disclaimer

These pet names are provided as is and there’s no guarantee of their effectiveness or their acceptability. They are only suggestions. Some nicknames may suit one person while they may not suit another person. Please choose an appropriate name according to your partner’s personality.

Please keep in mind that these are some creative pet names which can be used as a nickname for your partner or you can make up one of your own. These nicknames are meant to be lighthearted and fun. Therefore, it is at the discretion of the user if they would like to use any of these suggested pet names.

List of Sweet Pet Names to Call Your Boyfriend

Angel Face, Angel of Mine, Angel Baby,

Anytime (always be there for you),

Babe (he’s like your baby),

Baby (sweet way to call him when he least expects it; especially in public),

Baby Bear/Baby Boo Bear/Bae/Babee/BB,

Baby Cakes, Baby D, Baby Doll, Babe Magnet (charming),

Bachelor/Bachelorette (because he’s a catch),

Beast/Beastie Boy, Big Guy, Big Papa Bear /Big Poppa Paws,

Boo bear (endearing term of endearment),

Boo, Bunny (soft and cute like a bunny),

Button (he’s adorable and fun like a button),

Cakes (he’s sweet and irresistible like cake),

Captain, Carrot (he has good qualities; he is one in a million; you could only wish to find another one like him; it can be used as an insult or joke),

Casanova, Champ, Chef, Cheeky Monkey (funny pet name),

Cherry Pie, Chesty LaRue, Chief Best Friend Forever

Chesty LaRue — chest or pecs are your favorite body part on him, so use this fun nickname

Chica/Chicken/Chickie/Bruiser Bruise (he is your bruiser; your protector; cute pet name),

Cuddle Muffin (very emotional or handsy),

Cutie Patootie/Cupcake (he’s sweet like a cupcake),

Daddy (he’s the bread winner of the family, so you act like his baby girl; even though he doesn’t want any more kids),

Dear/Dearest/Dear Heart/Dear One/Dearly Beloved,

Doll Face, Dork (for a guy with nerdy attributes),

Dreamboat — he is your heartthrob; perfect for telling him how much he means to you

Dr. Love — this pet name will remind him of how knowledgeable and experienced you are about love; perfect for when you’re in the mood.

Dude (he’s your one and only),

Dumpling (chubby cheeks just like dumplings),

Dynomite, Earl/Knight Errant/Errand Boy (he’s your errand boy; always wanting to do things for you),

Earth (his behavior and nature is that of a perfect gentleman),

Everything (he means the world and everything in it to you),

Fairy Tale (for someone who is magical; like a fairytale come true; for a girl or boy),

Favorite, Feisty One (you know he’s feisty because he will try to fight you when you call him this),

Fine & Dandy, Firecracker (for a guy who is full of energy and excitement),

Firefly (fun nickname for an amazing boyfriend or girlfriend),

Fluffy (because he has a soft side),

Gorgeous, Gorgeous One (he’s so good looking and beautiful),

Heart Throb, Heartbreaker — tease him or give him a little compliment because he knows how to make your heart skip a beat!

Handsome (he knows what he is doing to you with those good looks),

Hot, Hot Lips (he’s got the best kissable lips ever; perfect for a romantic moment or love letter),

Hot Stuff/Hottie (he turns you on),

Hubby (cute pet name to call your boyfriend if he’s not your husband but you’d like him to be),

Hugster (for someone who loves hugs),

Hunk, Hunky/Hunks (he’s good looking and muscular; perfect for a guy),

Husbandy — mix this with another word to come up with something that is uniquely hers or his.

Icing on the Cake/ Luscious (for a hot guy),

Jailbait, Jelly Bean (he’s sweet and adorable like a jellybean),

Just One of the Guys/My Guy/ My Love,

Kiddo, King, Knight in Shining Armor,

Lamb Chops — call him this when he is cute or loving toward you)

Lollipop — for a guy who is sweet and tasty like a lollipop,

Love (he’s your everything),

Love Muffin (he’s sweet and warm like a muffin),

Mama’s Boy, Mama’s Darling/Darling Mama (he will always make you feel loved; perfect for when you want to show him some extra love),

Muffin (he’s sweet like a muffin; his personality shows how sweet he is, so you might as well call him this),

My All (he means the world and everything in it to you),

My Only Love/ Only Love, My Only One (he fulfills your every need),

My Super-Duper Ultra Starlight — if you like long names this is a great pet name for him,

My Sunshine (he brightens your day just by being himself),

Nerd Magnet (for a guy who likes to read comics or play video games),

Number One/ Numero Uno (you think he’s the best in all ways; perfect for someone you love more than anything else),

Old Man (for a boyfriend who acts older than your actual age),

Papi (he wants to be your lover)

Peach, Peach Pie (for someone that is beautiful inside and out; peaches are also sweet like him)

Perfect/Perfect One — you can call him this if he’s always making you feel loved and happy.

Prince Charming, Princess — he may have called you this if you’re his princess, that’s why it’s perfect to call him this.

Romeo — he will always be your Romeo. Perfect for a romantic moment between the both of you.

Rose, Rosie (he makes your heart flutter every time he smiles at you),

Scrumptious/Scrummy — sexy nickname for a guy who is hot and tasty like a scrumptious dessert,

Star (He means the world and everything in it to you; he is your shining star; for someone that brings brightness into your life),

Stud Muffin (he’s sexy and irresistible to you),

Sugar (because he is sweet to you),

Sugar Lips (for someone who has luscious lips)

Sugar Pop/Candy — tease him with this because he is as sweet as candy,

Sugar Pie (for the guy who you want to take a bite of),

Sunshine/Sunbeam — perfect for someone that brings light into your life,

Superstar, Super Stud (he’s sexy and irresistible),

Teddy Bear (he’s cute and cuddly),

Tiger, Tiger Lips — sexy nickname for a guy who has kissable lips like a tiger (he may be fierce in bed; he’s like the king of the jungle there),

Tight End (for someone with nice athletic legs).

Tinkerbell (because he is ‘fairy’ light and airy and a little flirty),

Toots (when he is being very cute),

Toy Boy, Treasure, Treasure Chest — he’s your treasure, the one you want to cherish forever. What more could you ask for? Perfect!

Yummy (because he is just so darn yummy),

Zany (for someone who makes you happy and fills your life with laughter).

Takeaway

I hope this list can help you come up with a unique pet name or nickname for your loved one. It’s not really easy to find the perfect one, but it’s definitely worth all your efforts. You can also post your favorite pet names below. I’d love to hear them.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: iStock