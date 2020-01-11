Top 7 Fatherhood Myths – Are They True? | Dad University

Fatherhood myths are something we all hear about. Whether the myth was something from the past or a small subset of a group is a certain way and people apply that to the entire group. If they are myths, why do some people still believe them?

In this video, Jason goes over the top 7 fatherhood myths. As a soon to be father or new father, these are myths about fatherhood that can affect how we raise our children. Whether it be how we perceive other people view us or how we view ourselves, it’s important to understand that myths are widely held beliefs, but false widely held beliefs.

—

Don’t forget to visit our website: https://www.daduniversity.com/

—

Previously Published on YouTube