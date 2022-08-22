Toxic Habits of High Performing Men and How They Can Mess up Their Dating Life

High performance. It’s one of those sexy phrases that can easily lead to obsession because of the massive benefits being a high-performing man comes with. High-performing men tend to make more money, have more success, have higher levels of confidence, and more.

The problem is that through all of these epic results, high-performing men can also develop these toxic habits that mess up their dating life.

The good news is that because high-performing men often have a high value placed on learning and adaptability, they can recognize and replace these toxic habits with healthier ones. Here are the toxic habits that could be throwing a kink in your dating life (and not the good kind).

The need to always be in control

This is a tricky one because men who need to be in control don’t always realize that’s how they’re showing up and what they’re expressing. That’s why in order to identify if this is at play in your life, you need to look at the symptoms of this subconscious belief system running amok in your life. Here are some of the common symptoms of needing to be in control:

If the idea of changing your plans, your routine, or having to bend for someone else’s comfort or needs makes you irritated or snappy, this is likely at play in your life.

Valuing being right over having an expansive experience. If you live for the “I told you so” moments or if it’s difficult for you to admit when you’re wrong (especially if it involves an apology), then you’ve got this belief system running in your subconscious.

Refusing to allow others to lead. Knowing you’re a great leader is one thing. But if you’re closed off to the idea that someone else might be a better leader in certain situations, or that you may have more to learn in your leadership journey—then you probably have a problem with control. Women also have a leadership dynamic within relationships, and it’s important for that responsibility to flow between you two as you’re building a life together.

In order to resolve this, you need to learn how to be more flexible. Where can you let someone else lead sometimes? Where can you have an open mind and let go a little more?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

By prioritizing your growth, you will become more flexible, release your control focus, and allow your performance to remain high.

Not allowing a partner to influence you

While it’s important to have a small sphere of people who influence you, all carefully curated to help you reach your goals, your partner should be part of that sphere of influence. If you don’t respect your partner enough to consider their advice or to be in true partnership with you through the life you’re building together, then that is problematic for your relationship.

This begins showing up in the dating stage. If you feel like you’re dating down or if you don’t respect the opinions or perspectives of the person you’re dating, this either isn’t a fit or you may have a toxic habit of not allowing your partner to influence you.

This is especially true if it happens repeatedly. Partners are meant to have influence—not control—over one another. It helps both of you to expand, grow, and build your lives together in harmony. To be clear, this doesn’t mean blindly following your partner’s advice or suggestions. But it does mean carefully considering their perspective and examining yours to see if what they’re sharing with you can help you to grow. If your partner does not have any influence on you, then there’s likely a devaluing process happening, and that will not work long term.

To overcome this, practice considering the opinions of the person you’re dating. Try seeing things from their perspective and seeing if there’s something you can take away from the exchange that facilitates your growth.

Needing to be praised

High performers, like most humans, want to be recognized for the wins they have and the things they do that are extraordinary. However, because high performers can create environments where they’re achieving premium level results consistently, it can lead to a constant need of praise, attention, and ego-stroking.

The problem with ego-based praise seeking is that it can lend itself to feelings of superiority and the need to keep other people—including who you’re dating—off of your self-made pedestal. And the scary part is that this can be so subtle that it’s easy to miss. But engaging in this unhealthy habit can lead you to being dismissive of the person you’re dating and set you up for relationship failure.

To overcome this, practice being generous with your own compliments of others, as well as with complimenting yourself. As you derive more innate worth, you need less and less validation from outside forces, which gives you the freedom and emotional bandwidth to have a beautiful reciprocal relationship with whoever you’re dating.

—

Shutterstock image