Toxic Positivity in Relationships: 10 Causes and How to Overcome Them

Toxic positivity is increasing today. It means remaining optimistic and avoiding pessimism. Unhealthy optimism disregards or dismisses negative emotions or events. It is a terrible relationship characteristic. Toxic positivity ignores bad feelings and takes an optimistic view to the extreme. It means staying away from bad feelings and paying attention to happy ones. Toxic positivity can make you feel unnecessary and take away emotional support. It also creates an unhealthy dynamic where one person must always be positive. Toxic positivity can hurt both spouses and the relationship overall. Harmful optimism can cause people to ignore, dismiss, and invalidate other people’s feelings.

Do you want to know the causes of toxic positivity in a relationship? We are explaining ten reasons why toxic positivity is unhealthy for a relationship.

1. Unrealistic attitude toward life

If you have an unrealistic view of life, it can make your relationship more positive than it needs to be. When you have too many good things to say about your partner, it might pressure him to be happy and cheerful all the time, even when things are challenging. It will hurt him since he cannot talk to you about his bad feelings. It can also make you feel disappointed or angry when your partner shows unfavorable emotions. You may develop a healthier relationship dynamic by recognizing and supporting each other.

2. Ignorance

When you overlook your partner’s bad feelings, it can make your relationship too optimistic. Avoiding unpleasant feelings can hinder you from addressing the underlying issues. It can perpetuate the “toxic positivity cycle,” in which you neglect unpleasant feelings and exaggerate happiness. You should listen and comprehend your partner’s feelings, especially if one is negative, to avoid this. It will generate an empathic relationship.

3. A lack of empathy

Empathy is the key to making a relationship healthy and happy. If you do not have empathy, it can make your connection more poisonous. When you cannot relate to your partner’s negative feelings, it can make him feel alone and frustrated. Even if you do not always agree with your spouse, it’s crucial to make an effort to listen to and understand how he feels. You can make the relationship more open and trusting by showing empathy and support.

4. Ignoring negative feelings

If you practice “toxic optimism,” you frequently deny or repress negative emotions. It may lead to a lack of emotional closeness and an inability to connect deeper in a relationship.

5. Misinterpreting positive psychology

If you misunderstand positive psychology, it might make your relationship more toxic. Positive psychology is not about pushing away or avoiding bad feelings. Instead, it is about learning how to deal with them healthily. Always try to stay optimistic. Being open to good and bad feelings can make your relationship more substantial and real.

6. Fear of conflict

You may take toxic positivity as a way to avoid conflict. You may avoid difficult conversations or disagreements by only focusing on the positive. However, this can lead to a need for more communication and understanding in your relationship.

7. Social pressure

One of the causes of toxic positivity in relationships is the pressure to be happy. Society often pressures you to always be positive and comfortable, even during tough times. It can lead to believing that negative emotions are destructive and you should avoid them at all costs.

8. Fear of being a burden

Another cause is the fear of being a burden. You may feel like you do not want to burden your partner with negative emotions and only share positive ones. However, it can lead to a lack of emotional intimacy and disconnection.

9. Social media

Social media can also contribute to toxic positivity in relationships. Seeing others present a perfect image of their relationship online can pressure you to do the same, even if it is not authentic. It can lead to a lack of honesty and vulnerability in your relationship.

10. Becoming obsessed with perfection

Toxic positivity can stem from a desire to impress others. You may feel like you need to present a perfect image to others and, therefore, only focus on positive emotions in your relationship. It can lead to a lack of authenticity and honesty in the relationship.

Conclusion

If you are experiencing toxic positivity in your relationship, there are steps you can take to overcome it. First, acknowledge that negative emotions are a natural part of life and that feeling them is okay. Second, practice active listening and empathy with your partner, even if their emotions are challenging. Third, communicate openly and honestly with your partner about your positive and negative emotions. Remember, a healthy relationship focuses on honesty, empathy, and authenticity. Recognizing the causes of toxic positivity can make your relationship vigorous and fulfilling.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

