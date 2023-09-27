TOY FAIR 2023 NEWS: ‘HIT SEND’ THE NSFW TEXT ROULETTE CARD GAME CAUSES VIRAL STORM!

Picked up and played by 7 social media superstars collectively known as The Sidemen, they have subsequently invested in the owners of the game, Hot House Games with a view to gain awareness of Hit Send amongst their 250 million fan followers, who have already amassed billions of video views.

Hit Send asks players to send twistedly risky messages to random contacts on their phone. Would you offer your ex a foot massage? Ask your Gran for a threesome? Confess love to your boss? In the game, you win points by sending awkward messages that are menacingly curated and picked by other players.

Texts range from “I love you” and “Would you wanna go on a date?” to “I just got with my cousin, is that legal?”, at which point, you better hope the random contact isn’t your uncle. If you’ve recently been through a devastating breakup, or family feud, it is not advised to play this game.

Full gameplay: Each player gets 5 text cards. Player 1 picks a letter and number card, Eg. M and 3. They Scroll to the 3rd contact under M in their phone. This could be anyone from their ex to their best friend’s mum. Other players put down a text card. The DM Don, on Player 1’s right, then chooses which text you should send. If you send the Don’s chosen text, ‘Do you ever fantasize about me?’, then you win the card. If you get a text back, you win another card. First to win 5 cards, is the message mogul (the winner). Each game typically lasts 30-45 minutes or up to several days if you include late replies. Pre-written apology cards are also included. Hit Send is FSC certified because saving the planet helps to balance out the bad karma you receive from sending dumb texts.

I’ll have more coverage about “HIT SEND” and other amazing products out of WOW! Stuff as I attend this years Toy Fair! Sign up for the waitlist drop by following this link https://www.hit-send.com

About Hit Send

Hit Send, ‘the high-risk game of text roulette’, is a hybrid card game, part digital and part physical. The game involves sending risky, twistedly funny text messages to random contacts on your phone, whether that be your mum, or your ex. The adrenaline fuelled game is built to cause a viral storm, owing to its visceral reactions and unique gameplay. Paving the way for a generation of tech-based, Gen Z-centric games, Hit Send looks to modernise the adult party game industry.

About WOW! Stuff

WOW! Stuff is a toy innovation company with a mission to bring great brands to life or create new brands crafted by an in-house team of scientists, engineers and product developers. WOW! Stuff’s stated mission is ‘to work until our brains hurt to deliver toys and pop-culture products that are really INNOVATIVE, ON BRAND, IN UNIVERSE, ALWAYS!’. WOW! Stuff has won multiple awards and global recognition for its Real FX line of halo items in licensed brands, unique tech-toys and world first inventions, is a 5 times TOTY (Toy Of The Year) award nominee and former winner of the Innovation award at the TOTY’s. For more information see www.wowstuff.com

Art credit: Wow Stuff