Trading Is a Job, Investing Is a Mindset

In 2017, I bought five Tesla shares for $327 each. I had researched the company a lot, and I thought Elon Musk knew what he was doing. I imagined it could easily go to $1,000+ per share.

In 2017, I bought five Tesla shares for $327 each. I had researched the company a lot, and I thought Elon Musk knew what he was doing. I imagined it could easily go to $1,000+ per share.

Every now and then, I read the latest Tesla news and checked the price of my shares. A month later, the price had barely changed. Another month went by. Nothing. Then another, and another, and another.

It didn’t make any sense. The company’s ups and downs were crazy. Tesla delivered more cars than ever, but it still missed its targets. People left raving reviews, then a few tragic accidents would overshadow them. Meanwhile, the company’s CEO was getting sued by the SEC, smoking weed live on air, and calling a rescue diver a pedophile — and through all this, the price didn’t move. At least not nearly as substantially as I had expected.

One and a half years after I had made my investment, I sold all shares for $351 a piece. I took my 7% profit and left. For a few months, it seemed to have been a great decision. Tesla faced more production problems, and big hedge funds shorted the stock into the ground. At one point, it went under $200, marking a 50% drop from my sale price!

In late 2019, however, Tesla’s numbers became too good to ignore. The stock rallied to $400, $500, even $600 and showed no signs of slowing down. Can you guess where it stopped? Not $800. Not $1,000. Not even $1,500. Before the company split the shares in a five-to-one ratio, each share was priced at over $2,000 — and it has only grown from there.

Today, my initial $1,500 investment would be worth more than $20,000. Ouch.

Warren Buffett’s teacher, Benjamin Graham, used a now famous metaphor to highlight the difference between trading and investing: Mr. Market. Let’s say, like me, you’re interested in Tesla stock. Mr. Market is a salesman. Every day, he knocks on your door and quotes you the latest price for Tesla stock. Then, he gives you three choices: You can buy some, sell some, or do nothing.

You decide to observe Mr. Market for a week without doing anything. Immediately, you notice a few peculiarities. First, Mr. Market always quotes you the same price for buying and selling, which seems odd. Second, the price jumps a lot, often without reasonable explanation. How can it go from $300 to $200 to $400, all within a week? Third, you notice Mr. Market looks different every day. On some days, he’s dressed to the nines with a big smile on his face. On others, he looks hungover, frazzled, and grumpy.

According to Graham, Mr. Market’s mood swings make him unreliable. If you get swayed by his emotionality, you’ll end up making hasty — and probably bad — decisions. When Mr. Market euphorically quotes you rising prices for ten days in a row, you’ll start to believe they’ll keep going higher, and then, usually as soon as you buy, they’ll plummet. Meanwhile, when Mr. Market is miserable for weeks on end, his despair might convince you to sell right before a big recovery. Therefore, most of the time, the best thing you can do with Mr. Market is ignore him. Don’t open the door.

You know who must work with Mr. Market? Traders. Trading is a job. Its success depends entirely on short-term analysis. A trader must know market sentiment, chart patterns, and how big players tend to react to the latest news. Traders only eat when they make a winning trade. You’re lucky you don’t have to be one.

Investing, however, is a mindset. Anyone can acquire it, regardless of their profession. When you do your homework on an investment and decide you believe in it for the long run, there’s no need to listen to Mr. Market. You don’t have to adjust your bias every day. You’re allowed to have conviction, and you must stay patient until the market reveals whether you had conviction in the right thing.

Good traders change their mind all the time, and so do bad investors. To a trader, fickleness is an asset. To an investor, it’s a liability. I didn’t sell my Tesla shares because I no longer believed in my investment. I sold them because I got bored. Tricked by Mr. Market. Lulled into making a bad decision.

Few people are cut out to be traders, but, equipped with the right principles and lots of patience, everyone can become an investor. Remember the difference. Don’t sell your best horse before its greatest run.

Action Item: Remember a time when Mr. Market got the better of you

If you’ve already been investing, you too may have a sorry tale to tell. Did you sell a great investment too early? Or let go of a bad one too late? Was it a stock? A cryptocurrency? Or maybe something physical, like a collectible or a painting?

If you’re early into your investing journey, you can still think of a time when Mr. Market caught you off guard. After all, he’s in every market, not just the financial ones. What about fashion, entertainment, or retail technology? Did you get fooled by a big blowout sale and end up with a bad blouse? Or fall for the hype around a product release, only to see a better phone or laptop weeks later?

It’s never fun to remember our mistakes, but if we don’t do it, we’ll never learn from them. Take some time to recall the sting of false FOMO (fear of missing out), and let it inspire you to think long-term.

