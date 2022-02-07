Trans Activist Fights Back Against Police Harassment and Winds Up Changing the System [Video]

.
For Deja Alvarez and many of her peers in the trans community, harassment by the police was simply a reality in Philadelphia. Even the city’s Gayborhood was not a safe haven for the trans community. But after repeated negative encounters and unwarranted arrests, Deja decided that enough was enough and that things had to change. After one unjustified arrest in particular, she decided to push back, broadcasting this anti-trans harassment in the news and forcing the city’s police force to undergo trans-inclusive sensitivity training.
This post was previously published on YouTube.
