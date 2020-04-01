Transgender Day of Visibility 2020 Video

I asked a few friends of mine to share their experiences with being trans and what visibility means to them.

A special thanks to everyone who shared their experiences:

Narcisse Valentry

Rev. Monica Joy Cross

Mary Jane French

Maelstrom Pullman

Kyrene Ivey Cruce

Kelly Gibson

Dahlia Delu Belle

Crystal Storm

00:00

hi intergalactic trans liberty Juliet

00:03

Mylan that’s me

00:06

today is transgender day of visibility

00:09

for those of you that don’t know and

00:11

it’s a day that’s kind of really

00:13

important to me because I’m really

00:17

visible Tran so I thought that today

00:25

would be a good opportunity to talk to

00:28

few of my friends in the trans community

00:30

and ask them about their disability

00:35

visibility visibility disability

00:40

visibility it means something different

00:43

to everybody I think it means to speak

00:48

out for us to me visibility is a chance

01:02

to live fiercely visibility to me means

01:05

achieving social normalcy disability to

01:11

me means a reassurance feeling accepted

01:13

as a living being being visible is

01:16

important to me means lending your

01:21

confidence to someone else’s my

01:25

disability is my rebirth being visible

01:28

to me means being able to be myself

01:31

unapologetically to be who I always

01:33

wanted to be being able to simply be the

01:36

person I am means I can bring the best

01:39

of myself to make me be at certain times

01:41

it means rejecting who we were or forced

01:46

to pretend to be being able to be me

01:49

shutting all the layers I was forced to

01:50

wear for years those years were all but

01:53

wasted I focused my efforts on being

01:56

invisible to avoid confrontation I was

02:00

really obsessed with blending in it I

02:02

sacrificed myself on the dark altar of a

02:05

God that did not exist for others it’s

02:10

about fighting the bigotry that we

02:12

experience in society just being visibly

02:15

trans almost weapon eise’s our bodies

02:21

for a resistance people will assume like

02:26

though they’ll get they’ll gender one of

02:28

us correctly and the other one

02:29

incorrectly

02:30

I’m simply soon as a person but my

02:33

transness that’s no longer the defining

02:37

characteristics by which I’m measured

02:38

gets me the confidence on my own place

02:41

in society when there are others similar

02:43

to myself because they’re way more

02:45

certain that we are gay than they are

02:48

about our which is a fair assumption

02:55

yeah and other times it’s just about

02:59

showing people who are maybe still in

03:03

the closet or not sure that it’s okay to

03:08

be trans being able to be seen by those

03:12

who want to be seen but maybe can’t yet

03:14

I’ve been majority of us can’t pass and

03:18

I hope that being out and visible and

03:21

happy Danielle offer view of normalcy to

03:25

those who might not be ready to show

03:26

themselves to the world but that’s or

03:29

the beauty standard were frequently held

03:32

to that it’s okay

03:34

and it’ll be okay I can be an example

03:37

for other people who might be struggling

03:41

with their own gender identity

03:43

and I hope that the way that I am helps

03:46

other people too

03:47

if me being visible just helps one

03:50

person it’s worth everything being

03:53

visible when you’re someone like me can

03:55

be helpful but mostly I think it’s just

04:02

about being ourselves and getting to be

04:07

happy being who we are

04:09

I like being trans I can contribute

04:13

better in my social life profession and

04:17

nearly at the aspect of my life to be

04:20

who I always wanted to be and I like

04:22

being visibly trans I like the look that

04:25

I have just being able to interact

04:28

without being afraid is I came out as

04:31

non-binary a little over a year ago I

04:33

changed my name to Maelstrom a little

04:36

over a month ago

04:37

and being able to share my authentic

04:39

self and my life with the rest of the

04:41

world I’m happier now living in a place

04:44

where people accept me for who I am

04:47

you know I’m not like other girls and I

04:49

really like that I like being different

04:51

that is absolutely the best gift that I

04:54

have ever been given and we’ll never

04:56

give it’s an honor to get to be a part

05:00

of this community and to share my

05:02

experiences with everybody and I feel

05:07

privileged to keep company with the

05:12

amazing people that I do well thank you

05:14

for letting me be visible thank you for

05:16

seeing me thank you

05:19

thank you thank you

05:35

[Music]

05:41

[Music]

05:59

[Music]

06:14

[Music]

06:20

I’m senior editing this so you can edit

06:23

that part out