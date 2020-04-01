Transgender Day of Visibility 2020 Video

I asked a few friends of mine to share their experiences with being trans and what visibility means to them.
00:00
hi intergalactic trans liberty Juliet
00:03
Mylan that’s me
00:06
today is transgender day of visibility
00:09
for those of you that don’t know and
00:11
it’s a day that’s kind of really
00:13
important to me because I’m really
00:17
visible Tran so I thought that today
00:25
would be a good opportunity to talk to
00:28
few of my friends in the trans community
00:30
and ask them about their disability
00:35
visibility visibility disability
00:40
visibility it means something different
00:43
to everybody I think it means to speak
00:48
out for us to me visibility is a chance
01:02
to live fiercely visibility to me means
01:05
achieving social normalcy disability to
01:11
me means a reassurance feeling accepted
01:13
as a living being being visible is
01:16
important to me means lending your
01:21
confidence to someone else’s my
01:25
disability is my rebirth being visible
01:28
to me means being able to be myself
01:31
unapologetically to be who I always
01:33
wanted to be being able to simply be the
01:36
person I am means I can bring the best
01:39
of myself to make me be at certain times
01:41
it means rejecting who we were or forced
01:46
to pretend to be being able to be me
01:49
shutting all the layers I was forced to
01:50
wear for years those years were all but
01:53
wasted I focused my efforts on being
01:56
invisible to avoid confrontation I was
02:00
really obsessed with blending in it I
02:02
sacrificed myself on the dark altar of a
02:05
God that did not exist for others it’s
02:10
about fighting the bigotry that we
02:12
experience in society just being visibly
02:15
trans almost weapon eise’s our bodies
02:21
for a resistance people will assume like
02:26
though they’ll get they’ll gender one of
02:28
us correctly and the other one
02:29
incorrectly
02:30
I’m simply soon as a person but my
02:33
transness that’s no longer the defining
02:37
characteristics by which I’m measured
02:38
gets me the confidence on my own place
02:41
in society when there are others similar
02:43
to myself because they’re way more
02:45
certain that we are gay than they are
02:48
about our which is a fair assumption
02:55
yeah and other times it’s just about
02:59
showing people who are maybe still in
03:03
the closet or not sure that it’s okay to
03:08
be trans being able to be seen by those
03:12
who want to be seen but maybe can’t yet
03:14
I’ve been majority of us can’t pass and
03:18
I hope that being out and visible and
03:21
happy Danielle offer view of normalcy to
03:25
those who might not be ready to show
03:26
themselves to the world but that’s or
03:29
the beauty standard were frequently held
03:32
to that it’s okay
03:34
and it’ll be okay I can be an example
03:37
for other people who might be struggling
03:41
with their own gender identity
03:43
and I hope that the way that I am helps
03:46
other people too
03:47
if me being visible just helps one
03:50
person it’s worth everything being
03:53
visible when you’re someone like me can
03:55
be helpful but mostly I think it’s just
04:02
about being ourselves and getting to be
04:07
happy being who we are
04:09
I like being trans I can contribute
04:13
better in my social life profession and
04:17
nearly at the aspect of my life to be
04:20
who I always wanted to be and I like
04:22
being visibly trans I like the look that
04:25
I have just being able to interact
04:28
without being afraid is I came out as
04:31
non-binary a little over a year ago I
04:33
changed my name to Maelstrom a little
04:36
over a month ago
04:37
and being able to share my authentic
04:39
self and my life with the rest of the
04:41
world I’m happier now living in a place
04:44
where people accept me for who I am
04:47
you know I’m not like other girls and I
04:49
really like that I like being different
04:51
that is absolutely the best gift that I
04:54
have ever been given and we’ll never
04:56
give it’s an honor to get to be a part
05:00
of this community and to share my
05:02
experiences with everybody and I feel
05:07
privileged to keep company with the
05:12
amazing people that I do well thank you
05:14
for letting me be visible thank you for
05:16
seeing me thank you
05:19
thank you thank you
05:35
[Music]
05:41
[Music]
05:59
[Music]
06:14
[Music]
06:20
I’m senior editing this so you can edit
06:23
that part out
