Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Transgender Day of Visibility 2020 Video

Transgender Day of Visibility 2020 Video

Comedian Juliet Mylan asked a few friends to share their experiences about being trans and what visibility means to them.

by Leave a Comment

I asked a few friends of mine to share their experiences with being trans and what visibility means to them.

A special thanks to everyone who shared their experiences:
Narcisse Valentry
Rev. Monica Joy Cross
Mary Jane French
Maelstrom Pullman
Kyrene Ivey Cruce
Kelly Gibson
Dahlia Delu Belle
Crystal Storm

Music by:
Can You See – Real Heroes
Copyright © Epidemic Sound 2020

Vampyres – Pretty Human
Copyright © 2020

Follow Juliet on her social media accounts:

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

(Transcript below video)

.

 

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hi intergalactic trans liberty Juliet
00:03
Mylan that’s me
00:06
today is transgender day of visibility
00:09
for those of you that don’t know and
00:11
it’s a day that’s kind of really
00:13
important to me because I’m really
00:17
visible Tran so I thought that today
00:25
would be a good opportunity to talk to
00:28
few of my friends in the trans community
00:30
and ask them about their disability
00:35
visibility visibility disability
00:40
visibility it means something different
00:43
to everybody I think it means to speak
00:48
out for us to me visibility is a chance
01:02
to live fiercely visibility to me means
01:05
achieving social normalcy disability to
01:11
me means a reassurance feeling accepted
01:13
as a living being being visible is
01:16
important to me means lending your
01:21
confidence to someone else’s my
01:25
disability is my rebirth being visible
01:28
to me means being able to be myself
01:31
unapologetically to be who I always
01:33
wanted to be being able to simply be the
01:36
person I am means I can bring the best
01:39
of myself to make me be at certain times
01:41
it means rejecting who we were or forced
01:46
to pretend to be being able to be me
01:49
shutting all the layers I was forced to
01:50
wear for years those years were all but
01:53
wasted I focused my efforts on being
01:56
invisible to avoid confrontation I was
02:00
really obsessed with blending in it I
02:02
sacrificed myself on the dark altar of a
02:05
God that did not exist for others it’s
02:10
about fighting the bigotry that we
02:12
experience in society just being visibly
02:15
trans almost weapon eise’s our bodies
02:21
for a resistance people will assume like
02:26
though they’ll get they’ll gender one of
02:28
us correctly and the other one
02:29
incorrectly
02:30
I’m simply soon as a person but my
02:33
transness that’s no longer the defining
02:37
characteristics by which I’m measured
02:38
gets me the confidence on my own place
02:41
in society when there are others similar
02:43
to myself because they’re way more
02:45
certain that we are gay than they are
02:48
about our which is a fair assumption
02:55
yeah and other times it’s just about
02:59
showing people who are maybe still in
03:03
the closet or not sure that it’s okay to
03:08
be trans being able to be seen by those
03:12
who want to be seen but maybe can’t yet
03:14
I’ve been majority of us can’t pass and
03:18
I hope that being out and visible and
03:21
happy Danielle offer view of normalcy to
03:25
those who might not be ready to show
03:26
themselves to the world but that’s or
03:29
the beauty standard were frequently held
03:32
to that it’s okay
03:34
and it’ll be okay I can be an example
03:37
for other people who might be struggling
03:41
with their own gender identity
03:43
and I hope that the way that I am helps
03:46
other people too
03:47
if me being visible just helps one
03:50
person it’s worth everything being
03:53
visible when you’re someone like me can
03:55
be helpful but mostly I think it’s just
04:02
about being ourselves and getting to be
04:07
happy being who we are
04:09
I like being trans I can contribute
04:13
better in my social life profession and
04:17
nearly at the aspect of my life to be
04:20
who I always wanted to be and I like
04:22
being visibly trans I like the look that
04:25
I have just being able to interact
04:28
without being afraid is I came out as
04:31
non-binary a little over a year ago I
04:33
changed my name to Maelstrom a little
04:36
over a month ago
04:37
and being able to share my authentic
04:39
self and my life with the rest of the
04:41
world I’m happier now living in a place
04:44
where people accept me for who I am
04:47
you know I’m not like other girls and I
04:49
really like that I like being different
04:51
that is absolutely the best gift that I
04:54
have ever been given and we’ll never
04:56
give it’s an honor to get to be a part
05:00
of this community and to share my
05:02
experiences with everybody and I feel
05:07
privileged to keep company with the
05:12
amazing people that I do well thank you
05:14
for letting me be visible thank you for
05:16
seeing me thank you
05:19
thank you thank you
05:35
[Music]
05:41
[Music]
05:59
[Music]
06:14
[Music]
06:20
I’m senior editing this so you can edit
06:23
that part out

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.