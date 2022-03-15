Trevor Cowley and Kale Goodman: Start the Right Business for Your Industry [Podcast]

By Evan Johnson

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Trevor Cowley and Kale Goodman talk about how and why they decided to start an accounting business, even though they aren’t accountants.

***

In This Episode:

[3:22] What do they think of when they hear championship leadership? (someone winning at being a leader).

[6:23] Where did Trevor and Kale come from, and what do they do?

[19:02] The leaders that have impacted Trevor and Kale.

[24:44] The takeaways of coaching.

[31:58] What is the vision for Trevor and Kale, and what is their why?

***

Important Quotes:

“Not just trying. Actually doing.”

“They win no matter where they’re at.”

“If you’re not evolving, others will evolve past you.”

“You can hire the experts.”

“Find someone who is a level above you.”

“Their Rolodex is far bigger than yours.”

“Surrender yourself to whatever might happen.”

“Your new problem is their old problem.”

***

More On Trevor Cowley and Kale Goodman:

Trevor Cowley and Kale Goodman are passionate about business and been a serial entrepreneurs for over 10 years now. They now the co-owner of 5 different companies together and feel fortunate to have a business partnership like they do because they consider the other to be one of their best friends. Trevor and Kale are now doing over 8 million a year in revenue and growing fast. Easier Accounting is their primary focus and they believe the company will force the accounting world to dramatically step up their game in the next 5-10 years. They saw a gap in the industry with how accountants communicate with business owners and they decided to create an accounting firm that serves the modern-day business owner.

***

Resources:

Follow RealBusinessOwners on Instagram.

Check out their website at EasierAccounting.com

This post was previously published on natebailey.org.

Photo credit: Author