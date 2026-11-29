By Jake Bittle, Grist

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After years of negotiation, Congress is on the cusp of passing a bipartisan “permitting reform” bill that would make it far easier to build power plants and electric transmission lines in the United States. The bill was negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators including Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, a noted climate hawk, and Republican Mike Lee, an opponent of environmental regulation. It has picked up support from clean energy advocates because it would promote more transmission lines to carry renewable power to cities, speed up review for solar and wind projects, and stop presidents from cancelling offshore wind farms. It has also been endorsed by many conservative, business, and fossil fuel groups, who say it would cut down on environmental red tape and speed up natural gas pipelines.

The bill has divided the climate movement, separating groups focused on decarbonization from those focused on endangered species protection and environmental justice, but the most influential opposition has come from tribal nations. The bill would weaken a historic preservation law that tribes often use to protect cultural and religious sites from development, and numerous prominent Indigenous nations and organizations have said it harms tribal sovereignty.

While the bill cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate last week, it remains unclear whether it will pass there or in the House. The negotiators who framed the bill say they believe they have the votes, but a number of Democrats in both chambers have opposed the bill. Hakeem Jeffries, the likely next Speaker of the House, has criticized what he called the bill’s “failure to adequately protect tribal sovereignty.” Nevada senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who voted to advance the bill, has said she won’t ultimately vote to pass it, saying she “cannot ignore the concerns” of tribes in her state.

“Projects affecting tribal governments before were already fast-tracked, but now this allows for a super fast track,” said John Bathke, a member of the Navajo Nation, a former historic preservation officer for the Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Reservation, and now a professor of Indigenous studies at San Diego City College.

The 1966 National Historic Preservation Act, passed in the wake of nationwide urban renewal efforts that demolished many old buildings, requires the federal government to consider the effect of construction projects on historic and cultural properties. (Most intact objects or properties that are more than 50 years old and have some kind of historical, cultural, or religious significance qualify under the law.) When you’re building a solar farm or a transmission line, that is a big undertaking: The area of review can extend for as much as 5 miles away from the project itself, and major transmission lines can be hundreds of miles long. Even if a project is visible a few miles away when you’re standing in a historic area, that still counts as a potential effect.

While tribal nations have control over infrastructure projects on their reservations, many tribes have cultural, religious, and political claims over areas that are outside their reservation boundaries. The historic preservation law is one of the only tools they have to stop or alter construction projects that might desecrate sacred territories or religious sites.

“Even though a lot of these projects aren’t on reservation land, it’s part of their traditional homeland, it’s part of their spiritual landscape,” said Bathke. “That land still belongs to them and they belong to that land.”

Tribal nations have used this law to limit energy projects that they say would harm their sacred territories. In perhaps the best-known example, the Quechan Tribe of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation sued the federal government in 2010 over its approval of a 6,000-acre solar farm on federal land in California, one of the first such projects in the United States. The tribe argued that the project would destroy religious sites and buried remains and that the government had rubber-stamped it after just a few meetings. A court sided with the tribe and the solar developer nixed the project, moving to build on private farmland instead. (Bathke was the tribe’s historic preservation officer — the tribal official who helps with historic reviews — during the solar dispute.)

Supporters of clean energy development have long sought to reform the law. They argue that historic preservation review has become a far more sweeping and burdensome process than the authors of the law intended, and that clean energy projects are affected more than any other type of construction. The onus is heaviest for transmission lines — in some cases, the area under review can extend to hundreds of square miles, and entire rivers or valleys can be considered historic sites. Since transmission wires can be seen from miles away, it’s hard to eliminate all visual impacts associated with building them.

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“As written, [the historic preservation law] is a modest procedural check on hasty decisionmaking. … In practice, it has grown into a substantive burden on building infrastructure of all kinds,” write Ben Schifman and Aiden Mackenzie, two research analysts at the Institute for Progress, in a report on how the law affects energy development. The Institute for Progress has been a leading advocate for reforming the law and for the bipartisan permitting bill.

To illustrate their argument, Schifman and Mackenzie cite the example of SunZia, an $11 billion transmission line that carries wind energy west from New Mexico to California. The project took two decades to complete. The line had to secure permits from multiple state power regulators, but it also had to undergo a historic review process that covered an area twice the size of Delaware. Among many other things, the government had to consider whether being able to see the transmission line in the distance would harm the historic characteristics of thousands of different sites across multiple states.

While the government undertook this review, a coalition of tribes in the area protested the process. One of their main arguments centered on the San Pedro River Valley, a landform in Arizona that is sacred to the Apache, O’odham, Hopi, and Zuni peoples. The tribes wanted the government to declare the entire valley a historic zone, which could have required SunZia to reroute its wires. The government declined to give the valley that designation, arguing that the tribes had not identified the issue early enough in the review process. The Tohono O’odham and the San Carlos Apache tribes along with a group of environmental nonprofits then sued to stop the line. They failed to halt construction before the wires joined the grid, but the case is still ongoing, and a court could still force the developer to alter the project if the tribes win.

The initial version of the permitting bill limited the scope of the historic review process in several ways in an apparent attempt to avoid future SunZias. It made consultation with tribes effectively optional, allowing the federal government to move ahead with projects in cases where a tribe’s designated historic preservation official took too long to identify important sites. It outlined a definition for “traditional religious or cultural importance,” which had previously been open-ended under federal law. It narrowed the definition of a “visual” impact, requiring that such impacts “direct[ly]” and “significantly diminish” the historic value of a place; this standard is subjective, but it would likely exclude things like being able to see a wind turbine on the horizon. It also prohibited judges from halting construction work on projects if they find a flaw in a historic preservation analysis, as happened in the Quechan Tribe wind farm case; instead, judges could only order the federal government to redo its analysis as construction continued.

These provisions provoked an immediate outcry from several tribal nations and Indigenous groups, who said it would threaten tribal sovereignty. A coalition of several major tribal groups, including the National Congress of American Indians, said that the bill was in “deep conflict with federal trust and treaty obligations” and that Senate negotiators were “proposing to facilitate the demolition of our heritage.”

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Some lawmakers who support the bill expressed regret about their failure to incorporate Native interests.

“We didn’t bring the tribes along on this … we could have done better on it in retrospect,” said Republican senator Alan Armstrong, who represents Oklahoma, in an interview with Punchbowl News.

Negotiators amended the bill earlier this month to address these concerns. The bill now makes tribal consultation mandatory throughout the historic review process, which isn’t the case under current law. It also prevents the government from taking over the historic review process when tribal officials are slow to respond. These changes are significant given that the Trump administration is already trying to weaken the historic review process through executive action. The administration’s rulemaking could limit the historic review process even if the permitting bill doesn’t pass.

The tribes and tribal organizations that opposed the first version of the bill say these changes are nowhere near enough. Their primary areas of concern, including the limited definition of visual effects and the ban on injunctions, are still in the new version.

“While this amendment addresses select concerns, the authors ask Indian Country to be grateful Washington chose to take away fewer of our rights in the name of ‘progress,’” said Ira Matt, the head of the the National Association of Tribal Historic Preservation Officers and a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. He also said the bill erodes “protections we have spent decades fighting to secure” and that those supporting it had demonstrated a “fundamental failure to understand and respect Tribal sovereignty.”

It’s unlikely that lawmakers will strip the historic preservation section altogether. Many of the most suitable areas for clean energy development are on federal land in the West. In order to build enough clean energy to replace fossil fuels, developers will likely have to build projects that pass near tribal cultural sites. In that light, the bill’s historic preservation reform represents the biggest win for clean energy companies since the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which subsidized wind and solar construction and has since been largely repealed.

Some tribal nations believe they themselves will benefit from the bill’s effort to speed up energy permitting. A few tribes have endorsed the bill, most of them tribes that have significant coal and oil resources. The Apsáalooke (Crow) tribe, whose reservation covers 2 million acres in Montana, told Senate negotiators last month that the bill could deliver “a predictable regulatory environment” and greater investment certainty” for “energy-producing tribes.” The tribe has significant coal reserves and has historically been a large coal producer, but its production has declined in recent years. The National Tribal Energy Association, which represents a number of fossil-fuel producing tribes, has also endorsed the bill.

The bill will also strengthen the investment case for solar and wind on tribal lands, said Anthony Walters, a member of the Cherokee Nation and the vice president for government relations at the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, which helps tribes develop renewable energy. Walters says the main constraint that many tribes face is getting access to capital, and speedy environmental reviews and more transmission lines would make it easier for tribes to attract the money they need.

Even so, he said the economic benefits of that development could never outweigh the potential destruction of sites that tribes hold sacred.

“The bill would help clean energy development projects across the board, so tribes would see the benefit of that,” he said. “But on the whole, right, we can’t do that at the expense of all the processes that tribes use to protect their interests. It’s a big trade-off.”

This article originally appeared in Grist at https://grist.org/indigenous/permitting-reform-clean-energy-senate-tribes-historic-preservation/.

Grist is a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to reporting on climate change.

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This Story Was Originally Published by Grist.

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