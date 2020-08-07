TroutDaddy: New Dad Mike Trout Goes Yard

Mike Trout is the undisputed Best Player in Baseball of his generation. Despite that fact, some have criticized him for not being as flashy or exciting a face of the sport as they would like. It is true that Trout is quiet, and perhaps has unflashy interests (like “the weather”!?), but he also leads. And his performance on the field is exciting for the way he consistently dominates.

Trout recently took time off for paternity leave after his wife gave birth to his first son. Taking that leave, as a high profile super-star is leadership in its own right. So good for Mike Trout and his growing family!

New dad Mike Trout: “If somebody woke me up after a couple hours sleep for no reason [I’d have been] pretty upset. But you hear him, hear him cry or something, any little movement getting up wasn’t that hard. It’s just your little man.” Said he’s already FaceTimed his family 30x pic.twitter.com/D3aZQ028dp — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) August 4, 2020

All eyes were on Trout when he returned, and he did not disappoint. As some – hello @CespedesBBQ! – predicted, he crushed a home run in his very first at bat.

Mike Trout always crushes the Mariners and he especially crushes them in Seattle but I have never been more confident in a Mike Trout home run than New Dad Mike Trout tonight Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 4, 2020

And then, in the next game, TWO MORE!

Like, how is Mike Trout so good at this baseball thing? Such a privilege to watch a 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SMBeZeIsnc — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) August 6, 2020

Fatherhood seems to be agreeing with Mike Trout. (Sleep is overrated!)

Photo Credit: @MLB Twitter/ScreenCap