We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / #TroutDaddy: New Dad Mike Trout Goes Yard

#TroutDaddy: New Dad Mike Trout Goes Yard

The Angels superstar comes off of Paternity Leave to hit a home run in his first at bat

by Leave a Comment

Mike Trout is the undisputed Best Player in Baseball of his generation. Despite that fact, some have criticized him for not being as flashy or exciting a face of the sport as they would like.  It is true that Trout is quiet, and perhaps has unflashy interests (like “the weather”!?), but he also leads. And his performance on the field is exciting for the way he consistently dominates.

Trout recently took time off for paternity leave after his wife gave birth to his first son. Taking that leave, as a high profile super-star is leadership in its own right. So good for Mike Trout and his growing family!

All eyes were on Trout when he returned, and he did not disappoint.  As some – hello @CespedesBBQ! – predicted, he crushed a home run in his very first at bat.

And then, in the next game, TWO MORE!

Fatherhood seems to be agreeing with Mike Trout. (Sleep is overrated!)


Photo Credit: @MLB Twitter/ScreenCap

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

