Trust Me I’m an Expert: Why February Is the Real Danger Month for Power Blackouts

By Sunanda Creagh, The Conversation

It’s been hot – and it’s going to get hotter. Australia has experienced some record hot days in recent weeks and scientists say Sydney and Melbourne need to prepare for 50℃ days by the end of the century, or sooner.

In today’s episode of Trust Me I’m An Expert, we’re unpacking the research on why some of the most disadvantaged parts of our cities cop the worst of a heatwave.

And Chris Dunstan, an expert on energy policy, explains why February is the month when energy ministers and energy operators really get worried there won’t be enough electricity to go around – and how you can do your bit to curb blackout risk.

Join us as we ask academic experts to explain the issues making news in Australia.

Trust Me, I’m An Expert is out at the start of every month. Find us and subscribe in Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading

Beyond Coal: Alternatives to extending the life of Liddell power station, by the Institute for Sustainable Futures, UTS.

Explainer: power station ‘trips’ are normal, but blackouts are not

Additional music and audio

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Kindergarten by Unkle Ho, from Elefant Traks

Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Summertime.

YACHT: Summer Song (Instrumental) from Free Music Archive

Broke For Free: Summer Spliffs from Free Music Archive

Unheard Music Concepts: Hot Summer Day from Free Music Archive

Ketsa: Summer from Free Music Archive

RT: Sizzling Up: Australian policeman fries egg on car hood in 46°C weather via YouTube

Lateline: Cities need adapt to deadly heatwaves from ABC News

ABC news report

ABC news

Seven News, January 8, 2018

Sunanda Creagh, Head of Digital Storytelling, The Conversation

—

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com