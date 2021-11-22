Truth About Living RV Life Family of 6 [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood
We’re headed to Shreveport Louisiana and North Carolina, and we’re showing the unseen details of RV life: screaming kids, flies in your food, septic tank woes, and more this episode! A lot of people make RV life look laid back, stylish, and easy. We are not those people LOL. You know we’re gonna give you the real story, and give you all the behind the scenes of our real rv lifestyle! We have gained a huge respect for people doing full-time rv living and are definitely learning a lot as we go!
Transcript provided by YouTube:
