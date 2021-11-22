Truth About Living RV Life Family of 6 [Video]

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

We’re headed to Shreveport Louisiana and North Carolina, and we’re showing the unseen details of RV life: screaming kids, flies in your food, septic tank woes, and more this episode! A lot of people make RV life look laid back, stylish, and easy. We are not those people LOL. You know we’re gonna give you the real story, and give you all the behind the scenes of our real rv lifestyle! We have gained a huge respect for people doing full-time rv living and are definitely learning a lot as we go!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 okay guys hey guys welcome to my

00:03 guys

00:08 it’s kinda believe in the fatherhood

00:10 hello hello hello look at me i’ve been

00:12 fresh i’ve been walking with my savior

00:14 yes i’m trying to do

00:23 all right so here’s our marital dilemma

00:25 dispute

00:26 you bet is trying to be

00:28 world’s best mom theo requested sausage

00:32 but

00:33 no one else really likes sausages like

00:34 that

00:35 they do

00:36 who

00:37 bryan will eat it ryan will eat it but

00:39 he doesn’t like it

00:41 anaya you know nice bacon and i will eat

00:44 it too no she’s queen of the bacon

00:46 everyone knows that but she will eat

00:47 sausage

00:49 if you’re looking for an indication of

00:50 the kind of tone this video has just pay

00:52 attention to uzi’s face wait for it

00:55 anyway i told you that that we need to

00:57 stop making requests we just make a menu

00:59 for each day

01:00 but she wants to

01:03 i mean for me it’s like we’re already

01:06 sacrificing so much right

01:09 why can’t we just like the little things

01:11 like this is a little thing to me

01:13 cutting up some sausage is not hard

01:15 laying some bacon down on the griddle is

01:17 not hard but doing it in this heat

01:20 i can suffice in today’s episode we are

01:22 in shreveport louisiana check the link

01:24 in my description if you want to donate

01:26 to our hurricane relief fund this is

01:27 where we’re this is where we’re at guys

01:29 this is a sanctuary for us

01:31 we looked at this place and was like wow

01:33 they’re going to let us in at night

01:34 awesome where oh i didn’t get the

01:36 cooking spread and we were grateful

01:38 how’s your food you requested sir

01:40 me yeah

01:42 should have brought the brother salt hit

01:44 that fly off your food now

01:46 get it off get it off

01:50 if you’re new to the channel then you

01:51 don’t know this but uriah doesn’t like

01:53 going outside he doesn’t like being in

01:54 the sun he doesn’t like to be hot but he

01:57 especially does not like bugs

02:01 i’m gonna go mix the eggs

02:04 [Music]

02:12 [Music]

02:20 eat the food hurry up i have to go

02:24 where are you going

02:25 [Music]

02:26 you gotta go big potty

02:27 [Music]

02:29 you gotta poop

02:30 yeah

02:31 [Music]

02:34 flies are food for

02:36 all types of animals

02:38 spiders eat flies

02:40 [Music]

02:44 this is a great example of how children

02:46 can come from the same home they just

02:47 have different quirks things bother them

02:50 differently pay attention to theo

02:52 and uzi’s demeanor they’re chilling but

02:55 uriah

02:56 he can’t take it anymore

03:01 bodies are good for the ecosystem

03:06 [Music]

03:15 [Music]

03:31 i hate it

03:32 just eat boy just eat

03:42 [Music]

03:44 meat

03:59 it’s so fun out here

04:02 what’s going on

04:05 right there right there

04:13 eat your food

04:16 here’s a little sidebar they can’t go

04:18 inside because the knight is still

04:19 sleeping last night in dallas she had an

04:21 allergic reaction that kept her up all

04:22 night so we need her to get harassed

04:24 they smell the food so they want to come

04:26 eat too that’s all who cares i don’t

04:29 want them

04:32 i

04:33 am going in the rv no you’re not right

04:36 there’s nowhere for you to go

04:38 you gotta chill man

04:42 this is the worst day of my life

04:45 that’s nice

04:47 isn’t it i just need to send something

04:50 spinach to it i want to be a scientist

04:57 your eyes trying to protect this food

04:59 from the flies

05:10 eat because first of all

05:12 five

05:14 seconds i need to go party

05:16 why can’t he go party because we have to

05:18 put the second thing i emptied it out

05:19 already

05:22 he’s gonna poop into an empty tank it

05:23 needs to have water in it

05:26 okay right i’ll walk you to the bathroom

05:31 [Music]

05:38 [Music]

05:50 and problem’s going to be soft i’ll take

05:52 your plate thank you

05:55 you open the door for me ryan

05:59 okay i have to say something about

06:00 living the rv life this is extremely

06:02 inconvenient i mean to each his own but

06:05 for kids living in a car doesn’t make

06:07 sense i’m not saying i won’t ever do

06:08 this again but i’m not going to

06:10 glamorize it i feel gross

06:13 but i know it’s not about now it’s about

06:16 the memories that we’re making and i

06:18 think that’s important to say because

06:19 some people may be watching this hoping

06:21 to get that instagramable moment not

06:24 knowing that it’s gonna bug you like

06:26 literally it’s going to bug you at this

06:28 point i was definitely losing sight of

06:30 why we were doing this

06:45 [Music]

06:46 you

06:47 [Music]

06:51 yes

06:54 oh

06:55 awesome now you got to do two sides at

06:57 one time

07:02 [Music]

07:09 [Music]

07:14 and

07:21 ryan move your foot away from that board

07:25 you’ll move your body over there’s more

07:27 room up there

07:30 [Music]

07:41 the best

07:53 did he kick you in the penis

07:55 why theo kicked me a penis stop doing

07:58 that okay that’s not smart

08:01 hey guys

08:04 yeah and it’s only gonna be up to uzi

08:07 the whole heavy lineage is good i got

08:09 hey

08:11 [Music]

08:17 [Music]

08:22 stop kicking him i told you that

08:33 uh i’ll take some couple things

08:40 stop stay still

08:41 come down lower in the squat

08:43 right field stop holding on to that you

08:45 get an extra 15 seconds what it’s back

08:47 up against the wall thank you

08:49 yeah just like that

08:54 up against the wall

08:58 you like being out here with the flies

09:00 no

09:01 do you like kicking each other in the

09:02 balls and then the penis

09:05 i don’t want to hear that crap right

09:07 so i watched a tape back and it theo

09:09 didn’t

09:10 bump his head ryan actually kicked him

09:12 in the balls

09:13 so for that since they like kicking each

09:15 other up there in that little small

09:16 space they had to do squats out here

09:19 with the flies

09:21 just like sitting squats

09:24 and now he’s really upset i got him

09:25 crying in there but that’s okay he’ll be

09:27 all right they’re going to stop kicking

09:28 each other though messing up the family

09:30 tree you know what i’m talking about we

09:31 out here trying to find family they

09:33 trying to kill family off before they

09:34 even get started that’s crazy and just

09:37 like that it was off to the next

09:38 destination

09:39 someone who was really influential in my

09:41 life

09:42 taught me how to play golf i was on a

09:44 golf team

09:46 in high school

09:50 all thanks to him and

09:52 mentor

09:53 and just one of those people in my life

09:55 that just was steady and consistent

09:58 but he’s actually not my grandfather

10:01 by blood he’s my little brother police

10:04 he’s lisa’s grandfather

10:06 and so

10:08 we’re gonna go meet him with the kids

10:10 for the first time and we’re kind of all

10:12 under the weather

10:13 so hopefully they let us in but yeah

10:15 uh

10:17 this is like

10:19 yeah

10:20 it’s gonna be good

10:22 hey guys welcome to my live channel i

10:24 already picked a pepper and a tomato

10:28 where are we

10:32 um

10:34 my dad’s

10:37 grandpa’s house now

10:40 my squash plant fell down

10:42 but you can get

10:44 see that one in there

10:48 remember how you take it off just hold

10:50 it and twist it okay hold it now twist

10:51 it

10:52 no don’t pull twist

10:55 twist turn turn turn

10:57 there you go

10:58 okay

11:00 dad this is a spicy pepper i know i love

11:04 jalapenos

11:07 and i don’t want to eat

11:12 spicy legacy feeling i’m just glad to

11:15 show on my children how we really

11:17 building a building when we fishing we

11:18 gonna reelin i just watched my

11:20 grandfather do the work and now we

11:22 chilling i’m not trying to make a

11:24 killing i’m just searching for that

11:25 feeling that’s inspiring look at how my

11:27 man is retiring wonder what that’s

11:29 requiring from me now hold my family

11:32 tree down this a whole new perspective

11:33 that i’ve been learning brain has been

11:35 churning now and discerning things from

11:36 my youth close to the roots to be their

11:38 good fruit yeah with the proof

11:42 all right we are out here in uh

11:46 sumther south carolina at my brother’s

11:49 grandfather’s house

11:52 he’s my grandfather too

11:54 um but they have all this land

11:57 well we came here so the children could

11:59 meet

12:00 the people who helped us become who we

12:02 are

12:03 and

12:05 i’m not trying to uh

12:11 exploit them in their time in their i

12:12 know it’s hot it was so hot down here

12:14 i’m sweating crazy

12:17 exploit them of their time or whatever

12:20 and i don’t want to put anybody on

12:22 camera who doesn’t want to be on camera

12:23 but

12:24 these people are great yes

12:28 so it’s important for our yes i’m over

12:30 here in the back

12:32 okay you want to you want to grab it and

12:34 you want to twist and pull a little bit

12:36 okay let me see let me see you do it go

12:38 ahead

12:40 very good

12:42 do it again

12:46 grab twist

12:48 yes that was perfect

12:51 oh

12:52 it’s a blueberry now if you pick it you

12:54 gotta eat it

12:56 oh

12:57 i know i don’t want to eat it i just

13:00 wanna

13:01 get it from up in here well well you can

13:04 you can you can eat it no i don’t want

13:07 to well you have to taste it is that a

13:08 deal

13:10 yes okay no it’s not

13:13 right here

13:20 a fig tree

13:22 what you say baby

13:25 they’re dirty yeah we can wash them off

13:27 and we can taste them

13:30 okay

13:31 and then they little cake

13:34 i want to eat them so i’ll taste two you

13:36 taste one okay no

13:39 not happening i’m tasting

13:42 no cuban you are so silly okay you’ll

13:45 taste one come on let’s go no i didn’t

13:48 stop picking them then you washed them

13:49 off

13:50 and

13:51 give them to mom and coco

13:55 i saw them in the front

13:56 dog

