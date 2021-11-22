Get Daily Email
Truth About Living RV Life Family of 6 [Video]

Truth About Living RV Life Family of 6 [Video]

We're showing the unseen details of RV life: screaming kids, flies in your food, septic tank woes, and more this episode!

By Beleaf In Fatherhood

.

.

We’re headed to Shreveport Louisiana and North Carolina, and we’re showing the unseen details of RV life: screaming kids, flies in your food, septic tank woes, and more this episode! A lot of people make RV life look laid back, stylish, and easy. We are not those people LOL. You know we’re gonna give you the real story, and give you all the behind the scenes of our real rv lifestyle! We have gained a huge respect for people doing full-time rv living and are definitely learning a lot as we go!

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
okay guys hey guys welcome to my
00:03
guys
00:08
it’s kinda believe in the fatherhood
00:10
hello hello hello look at me i’ve been
00:12
fresh i’ve been walking with my savior
00:14
yes i’m trying to do
00:23
all right so here’s our marital dilemma
00:25
dispute
00:26
you bet is trying to be
00:28
world’s best mom theo requested sausage
00:32
but
00:33
no one else really likes sausages like
00:34
that
00:35
they do
00:36
who
00:37
bryan will eat it ryan will eat it but
00:39
he doesn’t like it
00:41
anaya you know nice bacon and i will eat
00:44
it too no she’s queen of the bacon
00:46
everyone knows that but she will eat
00:47
sausage
00:49
if you’re looking for an indication of
00:50
the kind of tone this video has just pay
00:52
attention to uzi’s face wait for it
00:55
anyway i told you that that we need to
00:57
stop making requests we just make a menu
00:59
for each day
01:00
but she wants to
01:03
i mean for me it’s like we’re already
01:06
sacrificing so much right
01:09
why can’t we just like the little things
01:11
like this is a little thing to me
01:13
cutting up some sausage is not hard
01:15
laying some bacon down on the griddle is
01:17
not hard but doing it in this heat
01:20
i can suffice in today’s episode we are
01:22
in shreveport louisiana check the link
01:24
in my description if you want to donate
01:26
to our hurricane relief fund this is
01:27
where we’re this is where we’re at guys
01:29
this is a sanctuary for us
01:31
we looked at this place and was like wow
01:33
they’re going to let us in at night
01:34
awesome where oh i didn’t get the
01:36
cooking spread and we were grateful
01:38
how’s your food you requested sir
01:40
me yeah
01:42
should have brought the brother salt hit
01:44
that fly off your food now
01:46
get it off get it off
01:50
if you’re new to the channel then you
01:51
don’t know this but uriah doesn’t like
01:53
going outside he doesn’t like being in
01:54
the sun he doesn’t like to be hot but he
01:57
especially does not like bugs
02:01
i’m gonna go mix the eggs
02:04
[Music]
02:12
[Music]
02:20
eat the food hurry up i have to go
02:24
where are you going
02:25
[Music]
02:26
you gotta go big potty
02:27
[Music]
02:29
you gotta poop
02:30
yeah
02:31
[Music]
02:34
flies are food for
02:36
all types of animals
02:38
spiders eat flies
02:40
[Music]
02:44
this is a great example of how children
02:46
can come from the same home they just
02:47
have different quirks things bother them
02:50
differently pay attention to theo
02:52
and uzi’s demeanor they’re chilling but
02:55
uriah
02:56
he can’t take it anymore
03:01
bodies are good for the ecosystem
03:06
[Music]
03:15
[Music]
03:31
i hate it
03:32
just eat boy just eat
03:42
[Music]
03:44
meat
03:59
it’s so fun out here
04:02
what’s going on
04:05
right there right there
04:13
eat your food
04:16
here’s a little sidebar they can’t go
04:18
inside because the knight is still
04:19
sleeping last night in dallas she had an
04:21
allergic reaction that kept her up all
04:22
night so we need her to get harassed
04:24
they smell the food so they want to come
04:26
eat too that’s all who cares i don’t
04:29
want them
04:32
i
04:33
am going in the rv no you’re not right
04:36
there’s nowhere for you to go
04:38
you gotta chill man
04:42
this is the worst day of my life
04:45
that’s nice
04:47
isn’t it i just need to send something
04:50
spinach to it i want to be a scientist
04:57
your eyes trying to protect this food
04:59
from the flies
05:10
eat because first of all
05:12
five
05:14
seconds i need to go party
05:16
why can’t he go party because we have to
05:18
put the second thing i emptied it out
05:19
already
05:22
he’s gonna poop into an empty tank it
05:23
needs to have water in it
05:26
okay right i’ll walk you to the bathroom
05:31
[Music]
05:38
[Music]
05:50
and problem’s going to be soft i’ll take
05:52
your plate thank you
05:55
you open the door for me ryan
05:59
okay i have to say something about
06:00
living the rv life this is extremely
06:02
inconvenient i mean to each his own but
06:05
for kids living in a car doesn’t make
06:07
sense i’m not saying i won’t ever do
06:08
this again but i’m not going to
06:10
glamorize it i feel gross
06:13
but i know it’s not about now it’s about
06:16
the memories that we’re making and i
06:18
think that’s important to say because
06:19
some people may be watching this hoping
06:21
to get that instagramable moment not
06:24
knowing that it’s gonna bug you like
06:26
literally it’s going to bug you at this
06:28
point i was definitely losing sight of
06:30
why we were doing this
06:45
[Music]
06:46
you
06:47
[Music]
06:51
yes
06:54
oh
06:55
awesome now you got to do two sides at
06:57
one time
07:02
[Music]
07:09
[Music]
07:14
and
07:21
ryan move your foot away from that board
07:25
you’ll move your body over there’s more
07:27
room up there
07:30
[Music]
07:41
the best
07:53
did he kick you in the penis
07:55
why theo kicked me a penis stop doing
07:58
that okay that’s not smart
08:01
hey guys
08:04
yeah and it’s only gonna be up to uzi
08:07
the whole heavy lineage is good i got
08:09
hey
08:11
[Music]
08:17
[Music]
08:22
stop kicking him i told you that
08:33
uh i’ll take some couple things
08:40
stop stay still
08:41
come down lower in the squat
08:43
right field stop holding on to that you
08:45
get an extra 15 seconds what it’s back
08:47
up against the wall thank you
08:49
yeah just like that
08:54
up against the wall
08:58
you like being out here with the flies
09:00
no
09:01
do you like kicking each other in the
09:02
balls and then the penis
09:05
i don’t want to hear that crap right
09:07
so i watched a tape back and it theo
09:09
didn’t
09:10
bump his head ryan actually kicked him
09:12
in the balls
09:13
so for that since they like kicking each
09:15
other up there in that little small
09:16
space they had to do squats out here
09:19
with the flies
09:21
just like sitting squats
09:24
and now he’s really upset i got him
09:25
crying in there but that’s okay he’ll be
09:27
all right they’re going to stop kicking
09:28
each other though messing up the family
09:30
tree you know what i’m talking about we
09:31
out here trying to find family they
09:33
trying to kill family off before they
09:34
even get started that’s crazy and just
09:37
like that it was off to the next
09:38
destination
09:39
someone who was really influential in my
09:41
life
09:42
taught me how to play golf i was on a
09:44
golf team
09:46
in high school
09:50
all thanks to him and
09:52
mentor
09:53
and just one of those people in my life
09:55
that just was steady and consistent
09:58
but he’s actually not my grandfather
10:01
by blood he’s my little brother police
10:04
he’s lisa’s grandfather
10:06
and so
10:08
we’re gonna go meet him with the kids
10:10
for the first time and we’re kind of all
10:12
under the weather
10:13
so hopefully they let us in but yeah
10:15
uh
10:17
this is like
10:19
yeah
10:20
it’s gonna be good
10:22
hey guys welcome to my live channel i
10:24
already picked a pepper and a tomato
10:28
where are we
10:32
um
10:34
my dad’s
10:37
grandpa’s house now
10:40
my squash plant fell down
10:42
but you can get
10:44
see that one in there
10:48
remember how you take it off just hold
10:50
it and twist it okay hold it now twist
10:51
it
10:52
no don’t pull twist
10:55
twist turn turn turn
10:57
there you go
10:58
okay
11:00
dad this is a spicy pepper i know i love
11:04
jalapenos
11:07
and i don’t want to eat
11:12
spicy legacy feeling i’m just glad to
11:15
show on my children how we really
11:17
building a building when we fishing we
11:18
gonna reelin i just watched my
11:20
grandfather do the work and now we
11:22
chilling i’m not trying to make a
11:24
killing i’m just searching for that
11:25
feeling that’s inspiring look at how my
11:27
man is retiring wonder what that’s
11:29
requiring from me now hold my family
11:32
tree down this a whole new perspective
11:33
that i’ve been learning brain has been
11:35
churning now and discerning things from
11:36
my youth close to the roots to be their
11:38
good fruit yeah with the proof
11:42
all right we are out here in uh
11:46
sumther south carolina at my brother’s
11:49
grandfather’s house
11:52
he’s my grandfather too
11:54
um but they have all this land
11:57
well we came here so the children could
11:59
meet
12:00
the people who helped us become who we
12:02
are
12:03
and
12:05
i’m not trying to uh
12:11
exploit them in their time in their i
12:12
know it’s hot it was so hot down here
12:14
i’m sweating crazy
12:17
exploit them of their time or whatever
12:20
and i don’t want to put anybody on
12:22
camera who doesn’t want to be on camera
12:23
but
12:24
these people are great yes
12:28
so it’s important for our yes i’m over
12:30
here in the back
12:32
okay you want to you want to grab it and
12:34
you want to twist and pull a little bit
12:36
okay let me see let me see you do it go
12:38
ahead
12:40
very good
12:42
do it again
12:46
grab twist
12:48
yes that was perfect
12:51
oh
12:52
it’s a blueberry now if you pick it you
12:54
gotta eat it
12:56
oh
12:57
i know i don’t want to eat it i just
13:00
wanna
13:01
get it from up in here well well you can
13:04
you can you can eat it no i don’t want
13:07
to well you have to taste it is that a
13:08
deal
13:10
yes okay no it’s not
13:13
right here
13:20
a fig tree
13:22
what you say baby
13:25
they’re dirty yeah we can wash them off
13:27
and we can taste them
13:30
okay
13:31
and then they little cake
13:34
i want to eat them so i’ll taste two you
13:36
taste one okay no
13:39
not happening i’m tasting
13:42
no cuban you are so silly okay you’ll
13:45
taste one come on let’s go no i didn’t
13:48
stop picking them then you washed them
13:49
off
13:50
and
13:51
give them to mom and coco
13:55
i saw them in the front
13:56
dog

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

