Trying to Be Green Among Conservative Family

The High Price of Family

Seeing my relatives over recent holidays, discussion about the high price of gas came up.

Just to drive anywhere requires that we pollute, and some don’t care. Yet, others of us, having been mindful of our carbon footprint for decades, are already making every possible effort. We are saving up for hybrids, bikes, and EV’s. combining trips, car-pooling, shopping less, using tiny cars, and so on.

Among the whining complaints, I quipped, “I’ll be glad when it goes up to $20 per gallon.” This is not because I want to pay more, or that I hate them. Before I got to say any of my reasons — all having to do with necessity being the mother of invention and innovation of smart grids, safer nuclear, etc. — I was drowned out by the gas guzzlers.

“It’s because you are rich!” someone said, and before I could answer that, she was on to the topic of how we invested in solar panels when they can’t afford them (right down WA state is still in a program to make them free as incentive for cleaner power). And, before I could address that, there were murmurs of consensus all around that my partner and I just don’t get it!

They were in agreement that we all need to make America (rather than Russia/Arabia) a Petrostate that supplies all the supposed greatness we need to run our nation, and world, upon.

Not wishing to argue, I changed the topic to plants. These pretty, overhead, Gingko trees, how I would love to propagate some.

As we drove home, though, I felt troubled.

Real climate grief hits many of us. The death and dying in Europe, and the famines in North Africa, fear in India and Sri Lanka, the murders of eco-activists in the Amazon , the plight of animals,— the lists go on an on.

As an ecopsychologist, I am deeply aware of how we need gratitude of nature’s beauty to both see, and feel, mental, physical, and spiritual health.

Yet, we also will always need family.

Belonging, and inclusion is what all any quality of life is about.

Don’t talk about the weather

Climate heating is not like the weather, but it certainly affects the weather.

And like the weather, when someone throws a loose comment out that says I should better support the gouging profiteers of so many dooms, I am taken aback. Unprepared. I am caught in a polar vortex of social chill.

Climate denial is happening in a world where less than 100 years ago a holocaust unfolded while good people believed it could not happen because “It’s not who we are.”

This is deeply unsettling.

Dismissing the dissing

Do we need a new way to be offended, or at least minimally defensive, of our views when we believe that not only is the world suffering with climate crisis, but that it’s dangerous to have it blithely dismissed?

If I were Jewish, or indigenous, would I stand by while someone said, “They are the problem, we just didn’t exterminate all of them.”

(Another family member is offended that rich Native’s own all the casinos!)

It’s so deeply offensive to be told that as the optimists for green, healthier, economic prosperity, we are the ones often called the doomers who “ just don’t get it. “

It felt something like this, that we’ll all be wealthy with prosperity from oil if only we got rid of these pesky regulations. People who want international security, safety, accounting for externalized costs and so on are being oppressed by we clueless “greens.”

They believe in climate change. They mention the past extinctions, and the old saw that it’s normal. Somehow, this accelerated extinction — our part — is never mentioned.

I think they can’t see us as affecting the world as we do.

I have been told “It’s all the S — -that nature does on her own.” In the end, then, I go along to get along, and wonder how often this has to happen before unraveling touches all of us.

My perspective on human belief systems, however, has proven to me countless times that people’s minds are not changed by actual facts, expert consensus, or mountains of proof.

People, being social, go by how they feel. They feel they are good people. And for the most part, they are right.

We are driven by our emotions, and although some of us will, ultimately believe our own senses when it comes to fire, smoke, disease, or starvation, many will still feel like somehow it’s God’s plan and Man’s lot.

Beautiful day

When you are not the one suffering, — because here in the Northwest we have had perfect weather — you cannot always fully feel the reality of those sweltering in the heatwaves elsewhere, cleaning up after fires, or worrying about grain.

It is a vast, incredible balancing act. How to love the beauty of the world enough to protect it, yet how to help others understand that part of being good is sharing and caring. More.

Innovating, collaborating, adapting, and mitigating — for our part we went home and planted some Gingko trees.

We wonder if the next drought will wipe them out, or whether, family will gather under their branches decades from now to argue about the cost of living.

