The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Trying to Make Your Partner Happy Wastes Love and Energy

Trying to Make Your Partner Happy Wastes Love and Energy

Happiness is always an inside job, and Stuart Motola, relationship coach, speaker and author, reveals what he has learned about how to make this happen.

I hear it all the time, “It’s my job to make my partner happy”. Further discussion reveals that it’s actually not working. That’s because it can’t. Happiness is always an inside job. But there are things you can do to make you happier and, as a result, your marriage will be too. Stuart Motola, relationship coach, speaker and the author of Fixing You is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap to Knowing When to Save and When to Leave Your Relationship, reveals what he has learned about how to make this happen.

If you want help changing your focus and your marriage, Lesli can help. Please share the show on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

This post was previously published on The Hero Husband Project and is republished here with permission from the author.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Lesli Doares

Lesli Doares' mission is to leave no one behind on the relationship battlefield. She is committed to helping men be admired, respected, and cherished as husbands and fathers. She is a Communications Coach and Marriage Consultant in the Raleigh, NC Area. You can learn more at www.leslidoares.com. She wants to end the chore wars She has created The Hero Husband Project to do just that. Find out more at www.theherohusbandproject.com

