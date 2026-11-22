(Feature Impact) Ham is a traditional centerpiece of holiday feasts for many families. Once the festivities wind down, you might find yourself with a refrigerator full of leftovers ready to be transformed into quick, flavorful meals.

Bone-in holiday hams or single-serving ham steaks from Coleman All Natural Meats can become mouthwatering, savory leftovers for a variety of everyday dishes like these, with the bonus of having no antibiotics ever or added hormones.

For a protein-rich breakfast, crispy fried ham joins eggs, cheese and hash brown patties in these Crispy Ham Steak Breakfast Wraps with Hot Honey.

When it’s time for lunch or dinner, these nutritious Ham Steak Grain Bowls with Honey Mustard Vinaigrette combine savory ham with tender roasted vegetables and wholesome farro or quinoa. Dressed in a tangy honey mustard vinaigrette, they get an extra pop of freshness from leafy greens and diced apples.

Discover more delicious ways to use leftover ham at ColemanNatural.com.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

2 frozen hash brown patties

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, divided

1 Coleman All Natural Meats ham steak, 6-8 ounces, diced small

2 large eggs

kosher salt

freshly cracked black pepper

2 large flour tortillas

1/2 cup freshly shredded cheddar or Colby Jack cheese, divided

2 teaspoons hot honey, plus more for serving, divided

Cook frozen hash brown patties according to package instructions until golden brown and crispy. Set aside. In skillet over medium heat, melt 1/2 tablespoon butter. Add diced ham steak and cook 4-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden and lightly crispy. Transfer to plate. Reduce skillet heat to medium-low then add remaining butter. Whisk eggs with salt and pepper; add to skillet. Cook gently, stirring occasionally, until just set. Lay tortillas flat. Sprinkle approximately 2 tablespoons shredded cheese in center of each tortilla, leaving wide border around edges. Divide eggs and ham between tortillas. Add one hash brown patty to each, drizzle with approximately 1 teaspoon hot honey and finish with remaining shredded cheese. Fold tortilla edges inward, creating overlapping pleats until filling is enclosed. If necessary, use small piece of another tortilla to cover openings before folding. Heat lightly greased nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Place each wrap seam-side down and cook 2-3 minutes until golden brown and sealed. Flip and cook 2-3 minutes until second side is crispy. Transfer to cutting board, rest 1 minute then slice in half. Serve with additional hot honey, if desired.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced into small cubes

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 small head broccoli, cut into florets

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional to taste, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 cup dry farro or quinoa

2 Coleman All Natural Meats ham steaks, 6-8 ounces each, diced

2 cups fresh baby spinach

1 medium crisp apple, diced

Honey Mustard Dressing:

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons plain Greek yogurt

1 garlic clove, finely grated

kosher salt

freshly cracked black pepper

Preheat oven to 425 F. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. In large bowl, add sweet potatoes, carrots and broccoli. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with kosher salt and black pepper. Toss to coat then spread evenly on baking sheet. Roast 20-30 minutes, stirring halfway through, until vegetables are tender and lightly caramelized. Remove broccoli earlier if finished before root vegetables. Prepare farro or quinoa according to package instructions. Fluff with fork and set aside. In large skillet over medium heat, heat remaining olive oil. Add ham steak and cook 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until edges are golden and crispy. Divide cooked farro or quinoa among four bowls. Add roasted vegetables, ham steak, fresh spinach and apples. To make dressing: In small bowl or jar, combine Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Greek yogurt, garlic, salt and pepper. Whisk or shake until smooth. Drizzle bowls with honey mustard dressing.





SOURCE:

—

Previously Published on editors.familyfeatures.com

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Coleman Natural