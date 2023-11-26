Turning the Tide on Marriage Is Not the Same as Coasting Downstream on Teen Pregnancy

First rumination, than visualization

“One of the many results of Scott’s work was to turn the tide against the Illumination, of which Voltaire, Diderot, and the host of Encyclopaedists were the high priests.” —John Campbell Shairp, 1881

One thing about turning the tide: It’s very difficult. I asked ChatGPT if it was literally impossible to turn the tide, and the machine cheerfully explained, “In the case of ocean tides, they are primarily influenced by gravitational forces and the position of the moon and the sun, and we cannot easily control or alter them.” I’m not a philosopher, but even if you like the sentimental fiction or poetry of Walter Scott, I wouldn’t count out the Encyclopaedists. (The wrecked steamboat in Huckleberry Finn was named the Walter Scott.)

I’m all for thinking big, like trying to turn tides. But if you plan to literally change the direction of history, you need a theory, and a plan (in that order, probably). Or, you can just wait and see if history changes direction by itself (meaning, by accident), which happened when the global population bomb fizzled.

Or did it? It used to be assumed that modernity was a condition of directional social evolution. We have experienced some significant bumps — or polyps — along modernity’s road. But one thing still on track is slowing population growth. The tide has turned from fear of overpopulation to the downsides of population decline, but that’s not really a change in direction. In 1968, when Paul Ehrlich published The Population Bomb, he thought population growth threatened human survival. But that risk was understood as a consequence of modernity (the demographic transition) being too slow or incomplete; the global direction was already clear. For all his panic, he wasn’t trying to turn the tide, really, just speed it along.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Just a half century later, it’s still amazing that alarmist pundits are already complaining that our growth is too slow, and using words like “depopulation.” But the direction is still the same: fewer births.

This is what it’s like when the social change you desperately want is already happening. Bad for alarmist book sales, but good for the people you’re concerned about. Ehrlich in 1968 recommended government financial awards to people who delayed marriage to age 25 or later. Listen to his appeal, in 1968, for how marriage in the U.S. should change:

“Marriage should be entered into as a positive relationship, perhaps including the provision of a proper environment for rearing children; not because it is ‘the thing to do.’ Countless people today marry and/or have children more as a result of social pressure from friends and their own parents than from any positive desire of their own. Simply removing those pressures might take us a long way toward lower birth rates.”

You have to admit he was right about that in 1968, both in his exhortation to delay marriage and in his prediction of its effects. Sure enough, by 2021, 66% of U.S. women who married for the first time were over age 25. Many people followed his advice (though they never heard of him), and that’s a big reason for declining birth rates.

Ten years after the first edition, looking back at the surprisingly sudden end of the Baby Boom, he wrote, “it’s clear that when the time is right, social change can be blindingly swift.” Right — change in the direction history is already going. Birth rates had been falling for a long time before the temporary interruption of the Baby Boom, and it was clear they would eventually start to decline in the “developing” world by 1970.

And what this has to do with marriage promotion

People who think we need to change “the culture” to promote marriage, from Isabel Sawhill, through Brad Wilcox, and now to Melissa Kearney, love to use the example of declining teen pregnancy as evidence that there is hope for a public information campaign to increase marriage rates. In Kearney’s book The Two-Parent Privilege, she concludes: “The dramatic reduction in teen childbearing … ultimately reflect(s) behavioral changes, which are themselves reflections of teenagers’ own attitudes and preferences. The declining birth rate, then, is likely a product of changing minds.” And her implication is that, therefore, we might be able to increase marriage this way. Many, many, people have said this, and it’s a ridiculous conclusion.

In her book, Kearney describes a study she did with Phillip Levine which claimed a causal relationship between local ratings for the MTV show 16 and Pregnant, starting in 2009, and a decline in teen birth rates. But the decline in teen pregnancy had 15 years of momentum by that point, so not only was the supposed effect of the show swimming with the tide, making it much less important, it would also be hard to detect even if it were real. This was the basis for a (to me) convincing critique of her paper, by some pretty good economists, showing the teen birth rate already declining in those markets where the show was to become popular before it ever aired. Kearney does not mention, or even cite, that critique in her book. Her story is only impressive to people who don’t realize the direction in which history was already steamrolling:

What about marriage? The global decline in marriage (mostly by delaying till later ages) is a key element of the world’s progress toward falling fertility, and a universal element of its unsteady path of modernity (and gender equality). The social change from universal marriage to marriage-by-choice results, by mathematical necessity, in a lower prevalence of marriage. Once it reaches some low point, hypothetically, maybe fluctuations in the behavior of some groups will produce an increase in overall marriage prevalence, but we do not seem anywhere near that point yet.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here’s a visualization exercise to help make this case. I used the United Nations World Marriage Data 2019 file, available here. Specifically, I took the percentage of women married at age 40-44, and did my best to harmonize the definition of marriage consistently.* With 234 countries represented, from 1970 to 2019, it’s pretty messy, like this:

Cut down to the 25 countries with at least 10 million people, and a GDP per capita (PPP) of $30,000 or more in 2019 — substantial, at least moderately rich countries, in the ballpark of U.S. comparisons — it looks like this:

Down down down. What do I conclude from this? Marriage has declined everywhere except the Arab countries and South Sudan on this chart. And there is no case of a sustained increase in marriage prevalence. (Sweden may have bottomed out.) So, basically, increasing marriage rates has never been done. If you don’t at least acknowledge that (which Kearney doesn’t), your policy talk is just a lot of Walter Scott.

* Notes: This is based on censuses and surveys (principally the Demographic and Health Surveys), and when both were available I used the census data. I included “registered partnerships” but not cohabitations, except in a few places where more than 30% of women were in cohabiting unions (in which case I counted that category of people as married in all years). I also added some more years to the US data from the American Community Survey. I dropped a few cases with implausible data swings. The code is too messy to post yet, still working, but happy to share if it would help you.

—

Previously Published on familyinequality with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock