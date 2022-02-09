Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down— the 3 Step Framework He Used to Build His Legacy & How You Can Too

Twitter co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, has decided to leave his post and move on to other ventures. He says that “dependence on company founders is severely limiting,” suggesting that he wants the company to grow and develop past what he has given.

Dorsey posted a letter of goodbye on his personal Twitter account, saying that he is “really sad… yet really happy” about his personal decision to move on.

As an entrepreneur, it’s never easy to say goodbye to something you’ve put so much time and effort into. Your passions are a reflection of you, after all. However, working with a mindset of leaving behind something that you can be proud to have your name behind it will only leave positive results.

A Strong Foundation—And How to Build Yours

In 2006, Twitter began as a start-up that quickly gained users and began exploding onto the social media scene. Dorsey nurtured the company for years, and while he was often hailed by critics as “distracted” (he put his well-known name on many other ventures during his time at the company), Dorsey was a forward-thinker who constantly pushed for positive growth in the company while at the same time working to make sure that in his inevitable departure someday, that Twitter could flourish without him.

When you build a company from the ground up, you probably have a vision that might be hard to express. Don’t let anyone else get you down and tell you that what you have isn’t good enough, won’t work, or isn’t profitable. If you have the drive and the passion, that’s the first and most important step.

Keeping Up with Change—But Not Losing Yourself

After its initial explosion, when Twitter’s expansion leveled out Dorsey and his team began changing bits and pieces of its interface to make it more user-friendly and engaging. Although it never made it to the household-name status of Facebook, Twitter became a place where a great portion of the population discussed politics, daily news, and journalism.

The reason Twitter may have not developed on the scale of sites such as Facebook or TikTok, however, also speaks to Dorsey’s ideas about the foundations of what a company should be. They didn’t sell ads for many years, focusing on user engagement instead of making money. Twitter never chose to buy out or copy its competitors, instead choosing to keep its focus on improving the company where it stood.

This speaks to an important part of developing a company that you believe in and that can make you feel good about putting your blood, sweat, and tears into it. If, at its foundational level, your company isn’t bringing good to the world (if that’s your goal) and it’s not representing your values, you aren’t going to have the motivation to push it forward. Don’t be afraid to make changes as your company evolves, but stick to your moral guns.

Dorsey led the company with original ideas and a vision-oriented mindset, leading to respect by many tech moguls for creating a tool that kept the public conversing about ideas that affected the world, while at the same time allowing them to connect over the things that make us all human. His sense of humor and eccentricity brought a dose of individuality to his work that people remember.

When you stay true to who you are and let your individual characteristics shine through (whether they’re the same as Dorsey’s or on the other side of the spectrum), it brings a touch of originality to your work that no one else can match. And in the business world, you want to bring something to the table that no one else has.

Allowing for Positive Progress—Even if the Need for Change is Not Your Fault

Since the beginning, Twitter wanted people to see content that mattered to them. He built the company with the foundational desire to keep people engaged and encourage them to interact with one another often. However, Dorsey realized that the company’s setup for “retweeting” information and the ability to use pseudonyms—originally in place to give vulnerable users a feel of safety and community to share ideas without fear of persecution—was being used in a way that he did not intend. Dorsey did not appreciate the platform being used for hate, harassment, and false news.

He said, “The most important thing we can do is look at the incentives that we’re building into our product because they do express a point of view of what we want people to do—and I don’t think they are correct anymore.” Dorsey didn’t hide from the platform’s use as a forum for hate, saying that Twitter was broken at its foundation in many places and asking for help in fixing it. He encouraged the company to work together and figure out how to improve the health of the organization as a whole.

The fact is that when you build a business, it is affected by the outside world, and there are often effects that you cannot control. Don’t lose heart when things go awry. Take it in stride, humble yourself if you have to (people actually respect this more than you’d expect), and allow for positive change to come.

Bringing It All Together

Dorsey has shown his innovation and his heart for technological tools that improve the world and bring people together. His decision to step aside and allow someone else to bring their positive qualities to his company is humbling… a model for other visionaries of the future.

Whether you are ready to leave your legacy for the next generation, or you are only beginning to think about how to build your company so that it can sustain in your absence and still make you proud, Dorsey’s legacy is one to follow.

