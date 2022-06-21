Two-Minute Sex and Other Keys to Marital Bliss

A day may come when your spouse no longer warrants the title “Honey” but gets demoted to “That Bitch”. For fewer days such as these, let us unlock the keys to marital bliss.

My spouse does not owe me happiness. The day we married, we agreed to live our best lives together. Living your best life with your spouse is the key to marital bliss. But sometimes, your ideal life and the responsibilities of marriage conflict- especially when you add kids, work, family, health, and finances to the mix.

Daily encounters with my spouse can stifle or strengthen our relationship. It’s all about the perspective we take when managing the work that is marriage. Three shifts helped me sustain more bliss and less blaming in my marriage.

Two-Minute Sex

Sex in marriage reunites lovers at a visceral level. But three, or five years down the road in a marriage, there may be no all-night love sessions. You may feel so exhausted that sex has become a nasty need instead of a want.

But, a slight shift in perspective can make well-packaged two-minute sex have the same impact as an all-night lust feast.

Here’s how it works. There are three components to two-minute sex: the temptation, the flirt, and the engagement. Temptation is when you do or wear something that you know your spouse will find attractive. It could be wearing a crisp business suit, playing a game of chess with your partner, or doing her laundry.

If you are married, you know how to arouse your spouse with perhaps minimal yet joyful effort.

Next, the flirt. After your spouse notices your tempting trap, acknowledge her appreciation of your effort with a sly, intrigue-inducing smile.

No matter how crazy things get, after the tempting and flirting, finding two minutes to hide from the world is a no-brainer. Then, the magic, you sneak away and enjoy two-minute sex — the end.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Two-minute sex is how extramarital affairs happen. These rendezvous go through the same process, the temptation, the flirt, and the engagement. Use the same strategy on your spouse before a stranger does. Plus, it’s fun.

Have Conversations, Not Trials

Another event that drains the honey out of a marriage is having trials instead of conversations. In trials, one spouse acts like Judge Judy and the jury. Meanwhile, the other spouse looks for an escape route from marital persecution.

I used to be condemning when I wanted my husband to change. I would come forth with loads of evidence as you why he was ignorant and why I was his salvation. Now, I have a checkpoint before and engage my husband in a dialogue. I remind myself of what a conversation is; an exchange of ideas.

A conversation is NOT a ruthless trial where I bully someone into admitting all their wrongs while barking my opinions as the only viable option.

The most significant shift I made with volatile marital discussions was nixing the “Why” questions for “How” and “What” questions. That tip came from retired ATF Investigator, and author of You Say More Than You Think, Janine Driver.

“Why” questions are judgmental, indicting, and heavily used in courtrooms. Driver insists that leading with “How” and “What” questions will increase cooperation from whomever you are trying to reach.

Once, in an ongoing argument-type conversation with my husband, I stopped myself from asking my typical “Why” series of questions and went for a “What” question.

My husband shut his mouth when I asked the “What” question. He shook his head as if to say, “What’s going on here? You usually hit me with nagging know-it-all “Why” questions, and now you’re asking me to think? Who are you?”

The entire path of that would-be trial shifted, and that argument dropped off our list of ongoing nagging competitions.

Your Feelings Can’t Be The Boss

Who’s the boss in your marriage? For me, the boss is our agreement to live our best lives together before God and all humanity. That’s the agreement. That’s the plan. That’s the boss.

The biggest threat to our marriage at times was, no, still is, my feelings. Sometimes, my emotions want to play boss. That’s dangerous.

I’m tired. I’m busy. I have a brain freeze. I’m hurt. I’m angry. I’m going to get you. My feelings can be like a firecracker set off and going in a hundred different directions before it dies from exhaustion. It leaves nothing to show for all of its hotness except burnt paper and smoke.

A few weeks ago, I was so angry with my husband. I was going to give him a venomous verbal nasty-gram. But, before I did that, I played out that furious dialogue in my head. Then I looked at the impact of that hypothetical conversation (trial) one-day, one month, one year, and five years into the future.

I didn’t like the results that the verbal nasty-gram promised to deliver.

I took charge of my emotions. Anger can make you anxious, and anxious people can do stupid things.

My feelings have a role in my marriage, just not a managerial one. Feelings are flippant. I don’t want to be neurotic in my marriage, despite my slip-ups.

When feelings control your actions, your actions become as unpredictable or unreliable as your emotions.

A blissful marriage embodies reliability and trust. Giving undo reign to your feelings chisels away at the bedrock of marriage — confidence.

I sometimes don’t want to do nice things for my husband because I’m “feeling some kind of way.” Other times, I want to do mean things to my husband because I’m not “feeling some kind of way.”

When my feelings get in the way of bringing joy to my marriage, I remind myself that I agreed to live my best life with this man, regardless of my feelings.

…

Marriage is an ongoing improvement project. My tips for enhancing your marriage are:

Two-Minute Sex: Regularly seduce your spouse before someone else does; it only takes two minutes.

Have Conversations, Not Trials: Don’t verbally torture then condemn your partner. Talk with your spouse, listen to your spouse, learn from your spouse and grow with your spouse.

Your Feelings Can’t Be The Boss: Feelings are tyrants. Empires led by tyrants crumble to the next tyrant. Consider this before your next tirade.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***