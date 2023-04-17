Two Secrets to Healthy Love: Showing Up for Yourself in Relationships

Whenever you start a relationship, you come into it with your own needs, wants, opinions, thoughts, desires, goals, and more. Your partner shows up with their own version of all of the same things.

There may be things you agree on and other areas where you may agree to disagree. The most important thing is that you realize that you’re two individuals coming together as one. You’re bending but not breaking. You’re allowing yourself to be flexible and adjust as needed in order to compromise.

The longer you have a relationship, the harder it can be to pick out the items you brought to the table versus your partner’s. They all start to blend together.

It’s like you both showed up with your own buckets and dumped all of your needs, wants, opinions, thoughts, desires, and goals into a larger bucket that could hold everything.

Let’s learn more about how you can show up for yourself in your relationships.

Set Boundaries

It’s important to set boundaries with your partner. Having an open and honest communication style is the best way to ensure that your boundaries are heard and respected. You can’t expect your partner to read your mind, and they shouldn’t expect that out of you, either. You can implement boundaries in your relationship in several ways, whether physical, emotional, intellectual, material, sexual, or time-related. Your boundaries will probably differ from some of your partners. That’s expected and completely normal. You have to work together to make sure you’re both feeling that your boundaries are being met.

Practice Self-Care

One of the best ways to make sure you’re showing up for yourself is to take care of yourself. Practice a little self-care. Self-care looks different for everyone. It can be unique to each individual, depending on their own preferences. Your version of self-care may look completely different from your partner or one of your friends.

Here are a few examples of some ways you can practice self-care:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Attending a workout class with a friend

Booking a massage, facial, or a nail appointment

Going for a walk, run, or bike ride around your neighborhood

Taking the time to grocery shop and meal prep for the week ahead

Prioritizing your sleep schedule or routine

Writing in a gratitude journal

Enjoy Your Own Hobbies and Friends

It’s important to live your own life while you’re in a relationship. It’s okay not to spend every second with your partner. Having your own life, hobbies, and friends is a good thing. Plus, having some time to yourself without your partner is a good way to miss them. Do things on your own or with your own friends or family members every now and then to change it up.

Next Steps

Showing up for yourself in relationships may seem like a selfish ideology, but it’s actually something that can be beneficial for both you and your partner. You’ve probably heard the saying, “You can’t love someone until you love yourself.” If you completely dismiss your own wants and needs in order to fulfill your partner’s, it can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction and even resentment. You have to make sure you’re taking care of yourself and showing up for yourself so you can show up for your partner. These actions will help strengthen your existing relationship and bond.

—

iStock image