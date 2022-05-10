Two Years of Untouched Love and We Still Go Strong

For many couples, the bed has long since become a place for reading, watching TV, and making phone calls. Sex rarely takes place there and sometimes love life stops altogether. I haven’t been through this agony, however, my situation made it impossible for me to have sexual intercourse with my partner. It has been two years now that we slept on the same bed or saw each other for a moment, but this has not impacted the bond we have.

…

Do the infatuation butterflies keep dancing in your stomach always?

In the infatuation phase, the feelings are on a permanent high and every meeting seems extremely exciting. The partners focus on similar interests, common attitudes, and values. They feel very connected to each other as each one is ready to put in all they have to understand what the other person has got to give. So they are full of energy, happily excited, and perceive their sex life particularly intensively.

Both my partner and I are from India. Our religious and cultural beliefs taught us to go slow, and so not everything led to sex. It wasn’t until we were engaged that we let ourselves discover each other, and even then, penetration was not on the list. Nevertheless, both of us spent more time having conversations, or just enjoying the silence, when needed.

But as soon as the couple has gotten more involved with each other, a large part of this desire disappears. Brain activity changes at different stages of the relationship.

At the beginning of a partnership, the lovers are literally overwhelmed with happiness hormones such as dopamine, noradrenaline, and serotonin along with testosterone and estrogen, which ensure the desire for sexual satisfaction. But after the infatuation phase, the brain produces calmer messenger substances such as oxytocin and vasopressin.

This the body does naturally because it knows that the exceptional state of being in love, as beautiful as it is, cannot be maintained forever. It would otherwise exhaust us in the long run. Now the relationship takes on a different quality. Feelings like safety and security strengthen the partnership. The couple is entering a phase where they can imagine staying together long enough to raise children.

…

How important is sex to maintain a relationship?

A relationship needs tenderness and physical contact. Sex creates closeness and intimacy. Couples start touching, exchanging expectations and goals through a different medium. This often leads to relaxation and improvement in the relationship.

Even if not in the mood for intercourse, cuddling, caressing, genital stimulation is significant. Foreplay is what should lead to sex and not the other way round. It is the build-up that should be the highlight.

Sexual reactions are delicately structured and evoke freedom. Men look at the whole “package”. Women are often only aware of what they want at this very moment. They usually want to be caressed and are not sure whether they want it to end in arousal or sexual intercourse.

…

What exactly ruins the sex in a partnership?

Partnerships are overloaded with expectations. The partner should succeed in their job and be able to afford a reasonable living standard. He should be a caring mother or a loving father to the children. He should come across as sympathetic in the circle of friends and be able to maintain this in both everyday lives and in the household.

All this traces back to the background of a person. If one of the partners has had a disturbed childhood, he carries on this baggage with him into adulthood, and will not be able to deal with his or his partner’s childhood injuries. It is important to take responsibility for one’s own childhood wounds. A wounded heart cannot give love.

When partners are not vulnerable enough to accept hurt and change, desires are projected onto the partner. For example, if a woman has never had a caring father, she expects her partner to compensate for this fatherly care later in life.

At the beginning of the relationship, the partner sensitively senses this need and pours security carefully into a bucket. But now with time, the bucket has become old and has developed a leak. Neither has the partner remained as vigilant to his partner’s needs nor is this obsolete bucket able to store all of the emotion drained into it efficiently.

Thus, frustration sets in on both sides. One partner realizes that his lover is not paying attention to his needs. The other notices that what he gives is never enough. Disappointment sets in, often with aggression. In addition, such expectations can lead to role reversal and finally kill the sex. After all, who wants to go to bed with their “mother” or “father”?

If one partner closes off, the other will first try to approach him. If he repeatedly encounters rejection, he feels hurt — and in the end, closes himself off. The partners — each for themselves — often throw themselves into careers, into an affair, or into raising children.

In the end, both have become estranged from each other, the relationship feels dead. Both partners always bear equal responsibility for this alienation.

…

Balancing sex and parenting

For many couples, sex life begins to die down as soon as the first child is born. Children need a lot of attention, especially when they are small. But intimacy and eroticism also need a space where they can develop alongside parenting.

With children at the forefront, the partnership takes a back seat. Schedules are made to suit only one interest. Passions and plans are suddenly changed which promotes disappointments between the partners.

The differences in personalities become obvious and the intense, dreamy feelings recede — and with them often the lust. You try to change your partner until disillusionment turns into frustration and one partner withdraws emotionally — often women, who are motivated to have sex by intense feelings. Sex then tends to be experienced less frequently and less intensively, because the woman makes herself untouchable.

As a couple, it is important to keep creating the space to make your relationship grow. Not only the couple needs space, but each partner does too. It makes sense to go to the cinema alone, to go on vacation or to go out with friends.

In our case, it made sense for me to leave the children with my husband and step out to build a career for myself, at a time when my partner could manage the slightly grown-up children.

Just before corona struck and attempted to threaten my singing career and my husband’s IT project, I left the kids at his disposal and forced him to play breadwinner, mum, and home-maker, all rolled into one. Even though this move was taken in order to rid ourselves of the uncertainty we were facing as US immigrants, the role reversal helped us understand each other’s sacrifices.

Managing the children as a single father, even though we were together, moved the focus in our relationship to a whole new level. Petty discussions about sex that had not been had, disappeared. The brain moved back to the infatuation phase in order to preserve the relationship in the long run since it had moved from the im-person stage to an international long-distance one.

“Absence is to love what wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small, it inflames the great.”

― Roger de Bussy-Rabutin

…

Can a relationship without sex be stable in the long run?

Sex means intimacy, and without intimacy, a relationship feels empty, even when everyday life is working beautifully. However, a relationship may thrive even when there is no sex.

A relationship has different pillars, sexuality is just one of them. A relationship can work — at least in phases — even if one of these pillars is shaky. If the partners are still connected, the partnership works at all costs, even when things seem to be topsy turvy.

There are people who live without sex without suffering, but it is certainly not easy for them to find a partner who can do the same. I am an example of such a person. Music and making music, writing, or even reading all alone in a room gives me more satisfaction than sex. My partner has managed to study my needs and work out an algorithm that balances my passion for art and his passion for sex. His happiness lies in my happiness, and this very understanding can help any relationship flourish.

A couple can also come to terms with little or no sex. But that is often a bad compromise. Lack of sex can mess up the identity of a person. One partner may not feel seen as a man or a woman which eventually could lead to identity crises. Pressure creates displeasure and this leads to a negative dynamic.

Mechanical sex for the sake of your partner feels loveless. If you try to function sexually without the drive, you won’t draw in the benefits of lust, intimacy, and closeness. You will need the willingness to open yourself up to others and to make yourself emotionally and physically accessible again.

Some people go on the other side of the tunnel and try to satisfy their lust by opening their relationship. Here the partners increase their trust in a relationship and change their definition of love to practice compersion — a practice in Buddhism where partners encounter happiness and pleasure when their lover is satisfied sexually by another. This takes time and practice because the partners kill their natural instinct of feeling jealous when their lover is in another’s arms.

I’ve never met couples who have had good experiences with open relationships, even when the partnership was designed to be open in the first place. People want to be perceived in their uniqueness, especially in their sexuality. When couples propose an open relationship as part of therapy, it is often out of desperation. The bucket already has a big hole in it.

…

How to stop the spark from fading away

Expectation is key. Anyone who simply expects only happiness from a partnership will be disappointed. A partnership offers the opportunity to both partners to not only grow up themselves and deal with their own baggage but also the opportunity to grow together as a couple. It takes courage to accept one’s own faults and muster up the willingness to change.

I am an artist. My mind functions differently. I get a high when my partner supports my passion for music and watches the kids when I perform. Sex and things related are way down the . My partner, however, is normal and demands a normal sex life. Everyone’s definition of normal is different.

If instead of waiting and giving, my partner would have forced his expectations on me, and I, in turn, kept pushing him back, our bucket would have broken a long time ago.

Usually one tries to change the partner because it is human nature to blame the other. But you can’t change anyone but yourself. Work on conveying your expectations in a manner that is acceptable to your partner. Instead of looking at where he has adjusted and what you have lost as a result, ask yourself the same question.

Inevitably, your partner will also have to change, but it is better when he does so willingly. Intimacy is only possible through freedom and letting go.

…

Finding a partner is easy, the real job starts thereafter

Every relationship comes with its own challenges. For childless folks, the work-life balance and other easily accessible options of exposure may pose a threat to the relationship.

Couples with children don’t spend less time together — they organize it differently because children are often present. There is less time for the exchange during the day, and also at night, for parents of toddlers.

No matter the status of your relationship, make sure to create islands of time where only two of you are present. Time is the essence of understanding a person, and no matter how much we know of the other person, we still keep learning new things every day. Even in unspoken moments, we experience something new, which makes the bond stronger.

My partner and I make it a point to take out time and talk on video camera face to face online. Yes, I can still look into his eyes through social media and see the same spark. The lack of sex has not ruined it for us, and when he returns after more than a two-year hiatus, we need to make sure that both the bed and the bucket are strong enough to hold the weight of our emotions.

“The most precious thing we all have with us is time.”

Steve Jobs

—

***