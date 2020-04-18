Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Types of Punishment – Which Type is Most Effective on Kids? | Dad University

Types of Punishment – Which Type is Most Effective on Kids? | Dad University

If we ultimately want to change behavior, which punishment should we use?

There are a few different types of punishment for kids but which one is most effective? This is a struggle for many parents as they want to figure out which punishment is the best for them teaching their children the appropriate behavior.

BF Skinner separated punishment into positive punishment and negative punishment which we go over in the video. We also discuss timeouts, taking things away, and other types of punishment that are common for parents to use. We discuss each of the punishments and then offer an opinion (and some data) on whether they are effective or not.

Be sure to watch this video all the way through to the end as we discuss which type of punishment is best. If we ultimately want to change behavior, which punishment should we use?

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

