U.S. Virus Plan Anticipates 18-Month Pandemic and Widespread Shortages

Maybe the most analyzed series of events to happen in the past century. String out recordings of what people we were saying as the entire world collapses.
Maybe the first time that in history that the whole world agreed upon a singular cause of action.
$87 trillion dollars is just standing still.
The unprecedented shutdown of the largest perpetual motion machine in the world — the world economy.
What does this mean for us as a civilization?
When we first started talking about #IndustrialQuiet. Megatons of air pollution did not go into the air. What would it be like to turn off the world for a day, two days, a week, a month, three months?
Now we get to find out.
We have had 100 years of warning. 100 years to prepare. And we failed to do so.
We had discussed—on this very call!—how we should turn off all our industry for a period of time every few months.
We might have to institute another #IndustrialQuiet during next winter.
We might have #IndustrialQuiet every few months for the next 18 months while we get vaccines.
The thing to remember is — WE — the people on this call — spoke about #IndustrialQuiet weeks ago. We knew it was necessary, we didn’t know how it would happen. Now we know. Now we have a model.
And it’s up to us, and other people like us,
We need to help the world figure out the next phase of what life will look like.
Environment
Thursdays at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Call-In: (701) 801-1220
Access code: 934-317-242
Sign up here for email reminders: goodmenproject.leadpages.co/sign-up-env…onment-sig/
Led by: Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein
