We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

U.S. Virus Plan Anticipates 18-Month Pandemic and Widespread Shortages

U.S. Virus Plan Anticipates 18-Month Pandemic and Widespread Shortages

What is happening now is so catastrophic that it has changed the way we look at the world.

by

Maybe the most analyzed series of events to happen in the past century. String out recordings of what people we were saying as the entire world collapses.

Maybe the first time that in history that the whole world agreed upon a singular cause of action.
$87 trillion dollars is just standing still.

The unprecedented shutdown of the largest perpetual motion machine in the world — the world economy.

What does this mean for us as a civilization?

When we first started talking about #IndustrialQuiet. Megatons of air pollution did not go into the air. What would it be like to turn off the world for a day, two days, a week, a month, three months?

Now we get to find out.

We have had 100 years of warning. 100 years to prepare. And we failed to do so.

We had discussed—on this very call!—how we should turn off all our industry for a period of time every few months.

We might have to institute another #IndustrialQuiet during next winter.

We might have #IndustrialQuiet every few months for the next 18 months while we get vaccines.

The thing to remember is — WE — the people on this call — spoke about #IndustrialQuiet weeks ago. We knew it was necessary, we didn’t know how it would happen. Now we know. Now we have a model.

And it’s up to us, and other people like us,
We need to help the world figure out the next phase of what life will look like.

LISTEN TO THE DISCUSSION:

JOIN THE NEXT CALL
Environment
Thursdays at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST

Call-In: (701) 801-1220

Access code: 934-317-242

Led by: Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein

stock photo ID: 1677291037

About Thaddeus Howze

Thaddeus Howze was a New York native and found his way to the West Coast as a consequence of his military service. He's a California-based technology executive and author whose non-fiction and online journalism has appeared in publications such as The Enemy, Black Enterprise Online, Urban Times, the Good Men Project, and Astronaut.com. Thaddeus Howze has published two books, Hayward's Reach (2011) and Broken Glass (2013). He maintains a nonfiction blog on science and technology at A Matter of Scale (bit.ly/matterofscale). He writes speculative fiction at hubcityblues.com.

Read his full bio here.

