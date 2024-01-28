UK Government Backs New Pet Abduction Law in Pet Theft Crackdown

In a significant move to address the rising concerns of pet theft, the UK Government has thrown its support behind the Pet Abduction Bill. This legislation, a Private Member’s Bill sponsored by Anna Firth MP, aims to establish a specific criminal offence for dog and cat abduction, imposing penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both for offenders.

Backing the Pet Abduction Bill aligns with the commitments outlined in the Government’s Action Plan for Animal Welfare, acknowledging that cats and dogs are sentient beings capable of experiencing distress and emotional trauma when stolen from their owners. The proposed law reflects the understanding that pets are not mere possessions but cherished members of families.

The Pet Theft Taskforce reported approximately 2,000 dog thefts and over 400 cat thefts to the police in 2020, causing significant distress to both pet owners and their animals. With around 28% of UK adults owning a dog and 24% owning a cat, pet theft has become a major concern for the public.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay emphasized the severity of this crime, recognizing the deep trauma experienced by both pet owners and their animals when subjected to theft. The proposed legislation is seen as a crucial step in deterring potential offenders.

Anna Firth MP expressed her delight at the Pet Abduction Bill passing its second reading, emphasizing the need for the law to recognize the emotional impact of pet abduction and ensure appropriate justice for perpetrators. She stressed that pets are not mere property but integral members of families, and the bill seeks to rectify the existing legal framework.

This announcement builds on broader initiatives to safeguard pets from theft, such as compulsory microchipping for all pet cats and dogs. This measure aims to facilitate the reunion of lost, stray, or stolen pets with their owners, enhancing overall pet safety.

The UK Government’s commitment to animal welfare is evident in various legislative efforts, including introducing animal cruelty offences and maintaining the highest ranking among G7 nations according to World Animal Protection’s Index. Recent legislation, such as the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill, reinforces the commitment to enhancing standards of animal welfare.

Since the publication of the Action Plan for Animal Welfare in 2021, additional measures have been introduced, recognising animal sentience, imposing stricter penalties for animal cruelty, extending the ivory ban, prohibiting the keeping of primates as pets, and supporting legislation against glue traps, the import of detached shark fins, and the advertising and sale of low welfare activities abroad.

