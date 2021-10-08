UK Must Demonstrate Leadership on Green and Fair Tax Reform

By Sara Hall

As the UK prepares to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) the UK government urgently needs to demonstrate leadership on transforming its tax system to support a green and fair transition.

The crucial net zero review by the UK Treasury, which will assess how the UK can manage the transition to a low carbon economy, has been delayed. And on ‘Tax Day’ in March the Treasury announced its plans to slash Air Passenger Duty on domestic flights while alo effectively ruling out a frequent flier lecy. This is simply not good enough.

Last month an important report by the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility found that the cost of making the transition to a green economy is manageable. That’s if we act soon. The report set out that the costs of transitioning to a green economy would be less than the cost of the covid pandemic. It also argued that this could be offset by taxes on carbon. With this in mind UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak should look urgently at the role that tax reform can play in a green and fair transition. The tax system can incentivise environmental goods, reduce emissions intensive and other environmentally destructive activities, encourage people and businesses to make the most of emerging low carbon opportunities and raise funds to support government action.

It’s crucial that the tax system should be progressive overall, focusing on those with the greatest ability to pay and with the greatest responsibility for climate and other environmental damage.