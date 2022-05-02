Ukraine’s War Unleashes Flood of Racism by Media and Politicians Against Arab War Victims

By Dahlia Kholaif

Amidst the escalating violence in Ukraine to which eyes of the world are glued, correspondents from Western and prestigious media outlets have irked the Arab and Middle Eastern audience with their racist remarks. The commentary involved expressing sympathy for Ukrainian victims of the war, and shock about the images of people because they seem more “European,” and are more “civilized” than Middle Eastern victims of war.

On February 27, Syrian Twitter user @WardFurati88 posted a thread compiling all the racial and discriminatory comments made by correspondents of global media brands as they covered the war. His thread drew thousands of reactions since: over 11,500 retweets, over 1,500 quoted retweets and over 41,300 likes.

إذا كنت مسلماً.. أو شرق أوسطياً.. أو إفريقياً، وتتساءل لماذا يتم التعامل مع دمائنا كأنها مياه تسفح حول العالم؟! بل لعل للمياه منظمات حماية بيئة تحاول التقليل من هدرها.. تابع هذه التغريدات التي ربما تجيب عن سؤالك، من خلال رصد تغطيات وتصريحات حول الحرب في أوكرانيا — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

If you are a Muslim, or Middle Eastern, or African, and wonder why is our blood perceived like water flooding the world?? In fact, water has environmental organisations that try to stop its waste… Follow these tweets which may answer your question, by reviewing coverage and comments over the war in Ukraine.

He began with the comments made by CBS senior foreign correspondent Chris D’Agata, in which he expressed his sympathy with Ukrainians, who are more European than Iraq and Afghanistan. Ward quoted the correspondent with slight variation.

نبدأ بمراس CBS الذي تحدث عن الأوكرانيين في الملاجئ، ثم غلبته مشاعره فقال “هذا المكان ليس العراق.. ولا أفغانستان.. هذا بلد أوربي متحضر.. لن تتوقع أو تتمنى أن يحدث شيء كهذا فيه”.. وهذا يلخص الطريقة التي ينظر بها إليك

فمن الطبيعي أن تقضي يومك جرياً للاختباء من القصف.. لست أوربياً pic.twitter.com/ZJB63bkTa4 — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

Let’s start with CBS’ correspondent who spoke of Ukrainians in shelters, and was overtaken by emptions and said: “This place is not Iraq, nor Afghanistan. This is a civilized European country. You would not expect, nor want, for something like to happen to it”.

This sums up how he perceives you. It is natural for you to spend your day running away from raids: You are not European.

Secondly, he referred to the comments made by David Sakvarelidze, Ukraine’s former deputy general prosecutor, on the BBC. Ward, although he mistook the official for a BBC reporter, described the essence of what was said in this tweet:

الآن مع مراسل BBC الذي استعبر خلال حديثه على الهواء وبرر ذلك بقوله “أعتذر.. لكن ما يحدث يثير المشاعر، لأني أشاهد أشخاصاً أوربيين بعيون زرقاء وشعر أشقر.. أطفالاً يقتلون.. بصواريخ بوتين كل يوم”، وهذا لا يحتاج تعليقاً pic.twitter.com/VuIMaahcjd — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

Now, with the correspondent of the BBC who got emotional while on air, and justified this as saying: “I apologize.. but what is happening is emotion-provoking, because I am seeing European people with blue eyes and blond hair… children killed… by Putin missiles everyday”. This needs no commentary.

Since Syria’s war broke out in 2011, more than 6.6 million Syrians have been forced to flee their homes and another 6.7 million people remain displaced inside the country, according to UN figures. As thousands took the life-threatening journey of crossing the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe and start over, European countries have set up laws, policies, and barriers to stop them from entering their countries, leaving hundreds of families in impoverished camps, exposed to the elements and deprivation.

Ward then relayed the words of a presenter on Al Jazeera English:

الآن مع مذيع الجزيرة الإنكليزية الذي علق على مشاهد تزاحم الأوكرانيين للركوب في قطار هرباً من الحرب بقوله “ما يثير القهر.. أنظر كيف يرتدون.. هؤلاء ليسوا أشخاصاً يحاولون الهرب من بلادهم في الشرق الأوسط أو إفريقية.. إنهم يبدون مثل أية عائلة أوروبية”.. هذا ما يهم حقاً.. أنهم أوروبيون pic.twitter.com/4yEwWMk5ia — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

Now with the presenter of Al Jazeera English who commented on the crowding of Ukrainians as they board a train to flee the war, he said “What is compelling… look at how they’re dressed.. These are not people trying to flee their countries in the Middle East and Africa. They look like any European family.” This is what really matters: they’re European.

Moving to the print media, Ward quotes — with slight deviation — an op-ed by Daniel Hannan in the British newspaper The Telegraph:

ولنقرأ ما تقوله التلغراف البريطانية: "إنهم يشبهوننا، و هذا ما يجعل المسألة صادمة. أوكرانيا بلد أوروبي، أهله يشاهدون نتفلكس ولديهم حسابات على إنستغرام، و يصوتون في الانتخابات، ولديهم صحافة حرة. الحرب لم تعد تحدث في المجتمعات الفقيرة المعزولة، الحرب قد تحدث لأي أحد" pic.twitter.com/wUWBDhulnI — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

Let’s read what UK’s Telegraph says: “They look like us, which makes this shocking. Ukraine is a European country. It’s people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts and vote in free elections, and have uncensored press. War is no longer happening in poor and remote countries. War could happen to anyone.

Shifting to politicians’ remarks, Ward outlined comments made by the Bulgarian premier:

هنا يقول رئيس وزراء بلغاريا صراحة “اللاجئون الأوكرانيون ليسوا من اللاجئين الذين اعتدنا عليهم، لذلك سنرحب بهم، هؤلاء أوروبيون أذكياء ومتعلمون، ولا يملكون ماضياً غامضاً، كأن يكونوا إرهابيين” pic.twitter.com/9RbOMt7xd6 — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

Here, the Bulgarian prime minister frankly says: “Ukrainian refugees are not from the refugees we’re used to, and so we’ll welcome them. They’re smart and educated Europeans, and have no obscure pasts, like the possibility of being terrorists.

Ward’s following tweet evoked another argument raised by many Arabs who contrasted the West’s hailing of Ukrainian resistance against Russian occupation with the West’s condemnation of Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation. He wrote:

وبما أن رئيس بلغاريا ذكر الإرهاب، فلنقرأ كيف تصف “نيويورك بوست” جندياً أوكرانياً قام بتفجير نفسه على جسر لمنع التقدم الروسي، وصفته “جندي أوكراني بطل” pic.twitter.com/DiDPJgigh7 — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

Since the Bulgarian PM mentioned terrorist, lets read how the New York Post described an Ukrainian soldier as ‘heroic’ after blowing himself up on a bridge to prevent Russian advances.

He then flagged Western government’s hypocrisy and double standards when it comes to immigration, as the European countries tightened control over borders to restrict entry of war refugees on the basis of fear that they were involved in fighting in their homelands.

ماذا عن "المهاجرين".. أعني الأشخاص القادمين من خارج حدود البلاد للقتال مع أهلها ضد الغزاة.. هنا نقرأ تصريح وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية الذي دعمت فيه الدعوات لتوجه الراغبين بالقتال إلى أوكرانيا، بمن فيهم البريطانيون، كما نقرأ إعلان رئيس أوكرانيا تأسيس فيلق للمتطوعين الأجانب. pic.twitter.com/7kgCHT9h7K — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

What about “immigrants”… I mean people coming in from outside the borders of the country to fight with its people against invaders… Here were read the comments of the British Prime Minister in which he encouraged calls for those who want to fight in Ukraine, including the British, as well as the statement by Ukrainian president on establishing a platoon of foreign volunteers.

Ward also pointed out how accommodating and tolerant world organizations are of the forms of solidarity expressed to Ukrainians, versus those expressed for Palestinians as subjects of Israeli invasion. He referred to Egyptian football superstar Mahmoud Abu Trika, whose expression of solidarity with Gaza as it was pounded by Israeli raids in 2008 got him reprimanded by football authorities.

ماذا عن لاعب يرفع قميص ناديه في مباراة بعد تسجيل هدف، وقد كتب تحته “لا للحرب في أوكرانيا”، هل ستقول له الفيفا ما قالته لأبو تريكة سابقاً عندما رفع قميصه بعد تسجيل هدف، لتظهر عبارة “تعاطفاً مع غزة” تحته pic.twitter.com/FB3awNjxPb — ward furati (@wardfurati88) February 27, 2022

What about [a football] player who lifted his T-shirt in a game after scoring a goal, to reveal “No War in Ukraine” which he had written underneath. Will FIFA tell him what it told Abu Trika previously when he lifted his T-shirt after scoring a goal, to show a message of “Sympathize with Gaza”?

Ward then went on to analyze how global entities rushed to boycott Russia, blocking its participation in all fields, rendering it an outcast, while Moscow continued to participate in and host international events even as it played a key role in the war in Syria, which has killed thousands, displaced many more, fragmented families, and left the country in shambles.

Over the following days, Ward continued to build on the thread, with the help of his followers, adding more examples of how the Western world, its politicians, and media, clearly differentiate between who is entitled to the rights of peace and life based on color and race.

As Twitter flooded with updates about the racism with which African and Middle Eastern residents of Ukraine were treated as they too tried to flee the country, and which the UN admitted has taken place, Arab and African users debated the treatment their nations have received from the West during periods of distress.

One Twitter user wrote:

The difference between how refugees from the Middle East & Africa have been treated versus refugees from Ukraine isn’t whataboutism, the word you’re looking for is racism. — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) March 1, 2022

Commenting on the terms “civilized” and “developing,” which several racist comments used as indicators for who is worthy of humane treatment, one Twitter user wrote:

The developing countries is also inaccurate. The correct term is “countries that are recovering from the colonial exploitation” — DeShaun “Bob” Piere (@darkhooper08) February 28, 2022

This post was previously published on Globalvoices.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

