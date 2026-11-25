Scott Douglas Jacobsen speaks with Andrii Kozlenko and Albert-Leizer Feldman about Ukrainian Jewish art during wartime. They describe weak demand, institutional connections, emigration, online sales difficulties, and transportation barriers, while considering contemporary Jewish expression and the need for international representation.

Andrii Kozlenko is the curator of Kyiv’s Fiddler on the Roof gallery. His work connects Ukrainian and Jewish artistic traditions through exhibitions, public discussions, and educational activities. He supports artists working in Ukraine and develops cultural exchanges across professional communities.

Albert-Leizer Feldman is a Ukrainian and Israeli artist and psychologist who founded Kyiv’s Fiddler on the Roof gallery and the Golda Meir Institute for Civil Society Development. He heads the Israeli Medical Mission in Ukraine and paints Jewish life.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: Andrii, there are problems facing Ukrainian art.

Andrii Kozlenko: I see three. The first is the limited art market here. This can turn art into a hobby and make artists dependent on other sources of income. Many cannot earn a living from their art, and competition within the market increases.

The second problem is isolation. The war severely limits our market. In my experience, foreign buyers bought more and paid prices closer to those in European or American markets.

The third problem is international representation and promotion. Too much remains confined to the domestic market. We need people to promote Ukrainian artists abroad.

There is also the question of competition and access to the artistic establishment. I would not describe it simply as a barrier against Jewish artists. Rather, I see attempts to promote those who already have connections and opportunities within that establishment.

We have an artistic establishment inherited from the Soviet Union, including artists’ unions and a system of honorary titles. In my view, these structures still influence how artists are promoted.

Albert-Leizer Feldman: As I see it, a Ukrainian artist has two main routes to advancement. One is to become part of the artistic establishment and seek support through state institutions, investing in their work without relying on active sales.

The other is to leave Ukraine and try to establish themselves in another European country, Canada, or the United States. They need to find someone to represent them, such as a gallery. They can become known as Canadian or American artists with Ukrainian roots. But moving abroad does not guarantee recognition. Artists can remain on the margins there as well.

Some artists I am referring to left during the war and now live in Israel or Germany. Others have stopped working because there is little demand for their art. This also limits what they can offer for sale or even put on public display. We try to exhibit their work here.

Alongside Jewish themes, I also work in other areas of art. I try to portray the lives of Jewish communities today, rather than confining Jewish subjects to Babyn Yar and the Holocaust.

Our main problem is that we create for ourselves because we want to. I find little demand for this work in Ukraine. I am not talking only about private buyers, but also about museums and cultural institutions.

There are also serious barriers to selling art online. We have not managed to overcome them. Others may be able to, but we have not.

Foreign visitors come to this gallery or my studio and say they would buy the work if they could take it home. But then they encounter difficulties getting it there.

Jacobsen: Thank you very much for the opportunity and your time, Albert-Leizer and Andrii.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform. He is the Founder and Publisher of In-Sight Publishing (ISBN: 978-1-0692343; 978-1-0673505) and Editor-in-Chief of In-Sight: Interviews (ISSN: 2369-6885). He writes for International Policy Digest (ISSN: 2332–9416), The Humanist (Print: ISSN, 0018-7399; Online: ISSN, 2163-3576), Basic Income Earth Network (UK Registered Charity 1177066), Humanist Perspectives (ISSN: 1719-6337), A Further Inquiry (SubStack), Vocal, Medium, The New Enlightenment Project, The Washington Outsider, rabble.ca, and other media. His bibliography index can be found via the Jacobsen Bank at In-Sight Publishing comprised of more than 10,000 articles, interviews, and republications, in more than 200 outlets. He has served in national and international leadership roles within humanist and media organizations, held several academic, media, and research institution fellowships, and currently serves on numerous international boards. He is a member in good standing in numerous media organizations, including the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada (CRA: 88916 2541 RR0001), and Reporters Without Borders (SIREN: 343 684 221/SIRET: 343 684 221 00041/EIN: 20-0708028), and others.

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Photo by Scott Douglas Jacobsen