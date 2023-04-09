Understanding the Power of Spiritual Intelligence: How It Changes Your Life

When we think about intelligence, we usually think about a person’s intelligence quotient, more commonly known as IQ.

Some people fixate on IQ as a measure of self-worth.

Donald Trump, for one.

According to Andrew Restuccia of Politco Magazine, Trump uses IQ as a shorthand for intelligence, dividing the people in his orbit into winners and losers on the basis of their IQ. He frequently asserts that the people he likes have genius-level IQs, and he is quick to accuse his political enemies of having low IQs, most notably President Joe Biden. Not surprisingly, he has labeled himself a “genius” on multiple occasions.

However, in the middle of the last century, research was wising up to the fact that intelligence is based on more than just your IQ. The term Emotional Intelligence or EQ came to the fore and referred to another kind of intelligence: The ability to perceive, use, understand, manage, and handle emotions. While IQ helps us to interact with numbers, formulas, and things, EQ helps us to interact with people.

No one ever accused Trump of having a high EQ…. ever.

Chances are, you heard of both IQ and EQ and have a fairly good understanding of what they are and how they work, but have you heard of SQ?

Spiritual intelligence?

Yes, it’s a thing.

Danah Zohar, a professor of Philosophy, Religion & Psychology at Harvard University, coined the term “spiritual intelligence” and introduced the idea in 1997. Spiritual intelligence is defined as the ability to understand our higher meaning or purpose in life. It is concerned with the inner life of mind and spirit and its relationship to being in the world.

Now, in a world that largely dismisses the spiritual, it might be easy to consider SQ as some kind of kooky, weird, and obscure concept reserved for religious oddballs. But SQ really is not about religious dogma or belief at all.

In fact, Zohar argues that, far from being tacked on to IQ and EQ like an awkward third wheel, SQ is actually our most fundamental intelligence. It is what we use to develop our capacity for meaning, vision, and value. It allows us to dream and strive. It underlies the things we believe in and the role our beliefs and values play in the actions that we take. Most importantly, a high level of spiritual Intelligence helps us to live up to our potential for better and more satisfying lives.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How spiritually intelligent are you?

So, SQ is real. And it’s important.

Now, you might be wondering how you can know if you’re spiritually intelligent or not. Zohar, in her book “SQ: Connecting with Our Spiritual Intelligence,” describes a number of principles or measures of spiritual intelligence. Here they are:

Self-awareness

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to how well you know what you believe in and value and why, and how well you understand what deeply motivates you. A spiritually unintelligent person does not understand why they do what they do and is unable to pinpoint the real reasons they react in certain ways in certain situations.

Spontaneity:

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to your ability to “live in the now” and be responsive to the moment. The spiritually unintelligent person is not able to “be in the moment” because their minds oscillate wildly between the past and the future without being able to stop in the now. They do not recognize that constantly thinking about the past breeds regret and bitterness, while constantly thinking about the future can lead to anxiety and an inability to switch off.

Being vision- and value-led:

This encompasses living in alignment with your values and acting in ways that are honorable and just. It includes being mindful of how your actions impact others and making choices that are in line with your highest good. A spiritually unintelligent person says they believe or value one thing, but their actions and behaviors betray the fact that a different set of beliefs and values are at play.

Compassion

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to having the ability to “feel with” others and show deep empathy to those who are hurting — even those who others might not consider deserving of empathy. A spiritually unintelligent person will either resort to using cliches and platitudes to make the suffering person feel better or point to all the reasons why the suffering person should cheer up and not feel so bad about their situation. What they are actually doing, though, is trying to ease their own discomfort at having to be in the presence of someone who is hurting.

Celebration of diversity

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to how easily we see virtues in others instead of defects, particularly in those who are different from us. A spiritually unintelligent person sees difference as a threat and will be highly uncomfortable being outside of their usual social, racial, cultural, or religious circle.

Independent thinking

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to one’s ability to stand against the crowd and the courage to follow through on one’s convictions. A spiritually unintelligent person is usually swept along in the ever-changing tide of public opinion, social media outrage, and cultural scapegoating.

Humility

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to having the sense of being a player in a larger drama — of understanding one’s true place in the world. It is the understanding that our lives are part of a bigger story and that we are not the center of the universe. A spiritually unintelligent person sees the entire world through the lens of their own life and fails to see that their life was never intended to be all about them.

Curiosity

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to one’s tendency to ask fundamental “Why?” questions — of needing and wanting to understand things and get to the bottom of them. A spiritually unintelligent person will merely accept what they are told, particularly by their spiritual authority figures, without ever stopping to find out for themselves.

Intuition

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to trusting your gut instinct rather than relying solely on rational thought. It is about listening to that soft, still inner voice and following its guidance. A spiritually unintelligent person is always “in their head” and cannot move forward without having all the facts. They are unable to make decisions based on what “feels” right.

Seeing the big picture

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to the ability to take a step back from a situation or problem and see the bigger picture or wider context. Spiritually unintelligent people are unable to see beyond what’s in front of them, becoming hyper-focused on the day-to-day details of a particular situation without ever taking a broader view.

Resilience

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to the understanding that suffering has redemptive qualities. It is the ability to learn and grow from our mistakes, setbacks, and heartache. It also speaks to how tranquil we remain in spite of how busy we are and how stable we remain in upsetting situations. Spiritually unintelligent people are unable to accept suffering and setbacks as part of life and turn to blame either God or others and/or descend into bitterness and anger and stay there.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A sense of calling

This aspect of spiritual intelligence refers to vocational satisfaction — feeling that one’s life and work have purpose and meaning and feeling called upon to serve and to give something back. Spiritually unintelligent people live their lives as if they are waiting to die, without ever stopping to consider the reasons they were placed on God’s good earth.

Growing in spiritual intelligence

Now that you’ve read through the different aspects of spiritual intelligence, how spiritually intelligent do you think you are?

Perhaps, like me, you saw certain areas that you immediately recognized as weaknesses. Take heart. Much like emotional intelligence can be improved over time, spiritual intelligence is an also area in which we can grow.

Here are some ideas and practices that can

Establish and maintain regular habits of spiritual practice. This might include stillness, solitude, silent meditation, reading poetry or sacred texts, prayer, listening to music, or attending services at a place of worship.

Make time for stillness and reflection every day. This can be done first thing in the morning, before bedtime, or even during lunch breaks at work. It doesn’t have to be a long period of time, but it’s important to find some to each day to stop and be still. The first person you meet when you are silent and still is yourself.

Be thoughtful about the language you use. The words we speak create our reality, so it’s important to choose them wisely. Avoid using negative language and instead focus on speaking words of truth, love, and hope.

Seek out teachers, mentors, and spiritual directors who can help you on your spiritual journey. Sure, there are plenty of books and resources our there on the topic of spirituality, but there’s nothing like learning from someone who is further along the path than you are.

Live your life with integrity. This means being honest with yourself and others, understanding your motivations and the reasons you do things, trying to live in alignment with your values, and taking responsibility for your actions.

Connect with nature. One absolutely surefire way to connect with the divine is by spending time in nature and connecting with the natural world around you.

Trust your gut! Listen to your intuition. When confronted with a decision, look at the facts, but also listen to what that still, small, inner voice is saying to you.

Practice gratitude and compassion. Yes, stopping to purposely remember things that you are thankful for is a proven practice for improving your spiritual maturity and the quality of your life in general.

The last word

Hey, you can dismiss the spiritual and neglect your soul if you wish. However, there is a body of research that tells us that great spiritual intelligence leads to an increase in psychological well-being, improves resilience, and above all, gives people a greater sense of purpose — that their lives actually have meaning beyond that which they can see.

That being the case, I want to be as spiritually smart as I can be!

—

This post was previously published on Backyard Church.

***