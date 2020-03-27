Get Daily Email
The Unexamined Reasons Sex and Intimacy Fade

The Man Alive Podcast

by Leave a Comment


There is a commonly accepted idea that passion, intimacy, and sex inevitably fade over time.

What I see is that while sex at the beginning of a relationship is different from sex years later, it actually doesn’t have to be for the worse.

In fact, many of my clients realize in their coaching sessions that they can create a WAY more satisfying sex life than they realized. Sometimes it’s more satisfying than they ever knew it could be, even more so than the initial “HOT” sex from the beginning of their relationship.

In this solo Man Alive episode I shared a few unexamined relationship dynamics I’ve discovered over the past 15 years of coaching men that surprisingly reignite sensuality. You’ll learn…

What makes sex hotter and more satisfying, as the years (or even decades) go on
• How and when to have conversations about sex with a partner to increase the likelihood that they are well received
What women tell me they long for from, and with, men
Increasing pleasure for you and your partner by letting go of orgasm as the “end goal”
• Practices that shake up your love life and deepen the connection

This is a short episode, full of interesting content to help you create a hotter, more connected sensual relationship.

 

LISTEN HERE

 

Photo courtesy Shana James.

Previously published on Shanajamescoaching.com

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

