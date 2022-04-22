University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Faculty Publish Chapter on Unconscious Bias in New Multidisciplinary Text Looking at Diversity and Inclusion in a Pandemic Era Workplace

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to share that College of Doctoral Studies faculty Pamela Ann Gordon, Ph.D., and Julie Overbey, Ph.D., have published a chapter, “Unconscious Bias in the COVID-19 Era,” in a new publication, Multidisciplinary Approach to Diversity and Inclusion in the COVID-19 Era Workplace.

Published by IGI Global, the book offers new research and best practices in diversity and inclusion being successfully advanced with companies in the context of the pandemic and competitive global environment. Gordon and Overbey’s chapter explores 12 forms of unconscious bias, its manifestation in the workplace, and the impact of COVID-19.

“Bias, both conscious and unconscious, incorporates implicit stereotypes and prejudices, impacts judgments, is displayed in nonverbal behaviors, and may result in a dissociation between what a person believes is right and unconscious beliefs that cause negative actions,” states Gordon. “Understanding and recognizing the negative impact of unconscious, or implicit, bias during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important leadership tool.”

Gordon is a staff faculty member at University of Phoenix in the College of Doctoral Studies with more than 17 years of online teaching experience. Her research interests are in the areas of management, organizational behavior, marketing, and human resource management. She has 22 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry at GlaxoSmithKline, with 17 of those years in corporate management/leadership positions. Gordon earned her doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Management from Northcentral University. Her three master’s degrees are in Human Resource Management from Nova Southeastern University; Organization and Leadership from Capella University; and an MBA with a specialization in Marketing from Nova Southeastern University. She has numerous academic journal article publications and served as co-editor for several scholarly book publications. She is a member of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business Administration; Delta Sigma Beta National Honor Society in Business, Management and Administration; and a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Pi.

“Unconscious bias manifests in many forms,” states Overbey. “A clear awareness of these forms of bias, learning to recognize the biases, and understanding how to reduce the negative impact of unconscious bias are important to leaders in workplaces upended by the effects of the pandemic.”

Overbey is a staff faculty member at the University of Phoenix, primarily working with doctoral students as a dissertation chair and teaching courses in leadership and management. Previously, she was Lead Faculty Area Chair for the doctorate of management program, Campus Faculty Assessment Liaison, a subject matter expert for leadership and management course revisions, and was named the Faculty of the Year in 2016. Overbey earned her doctorate in Business Administration with a specialization in Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University. She has over 20 years of experience in the commercial contract management field and currently works on a legal team at a large Information Technology company where her responsibilities include negotiation and review of corporate contracts and agreements, and leading legal operational efforts.

The book is available online for purchase.

