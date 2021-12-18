University of Phoenix Hosts Educational Equity Webinar on Mindful Consumerism During Holiday Spending Season

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix will hold a December 16 webinar in its Educational Equity Webinar Series, titled “Mindful Consumerism: Applying Anti-Oppression Awareness to Year-End Spending.” The event is part of a public series intended for educators, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practitioners, higher education leaders and administrators, employers, nonprofit organizations, and government affiliations, and University of Phoenix faculty, staff, students, and alumni across the globe.

Holiday spending continues to grow year over year and this year is no different, with as much as 10.5 percent rise expected in this holiday season. The December 16 webinar focuses on how individuals can align their holiday spending practices with anti-oppression values.

“This event is intended to be a conversation that will help us frame how to shop, give, and donate at year-end, allowing us to put our dollars where our hearts are,” states Melia Dunn, Founder and Principal Consultant at Melia Dunn Consulting – inclusion, embraced.

The webinar will feature Dunn, whose practices of un-learning dominant culture practices, shedding white savior complex and demonstrating effective allyship are at the core of her work as a Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (JEDI) specialist. Whether through program design, leading teams in the non-profit sector, community engagement, or facilitating workshops, her career is rooted in the intention to do good. Dunn shares that along her path, “…brave voices called my attention to practices and behaviors inconsistent with that intention – behaviors that did more harm than good. From there,” she states, “…shift happened.”

Dunn holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication from Penn State University and earned her Inclusion Practitioners Certificate from The Center for Transformation and Change.

Dunn will lead the webinar and help attendees understand historical practices that continue to preserve systemic oppression, apply tools and strategies of anti-oppression awareness to align one’s spending practices to one’s values, and consider a range of financial choices and their impact in creating desired change. Mindful consumer resources and additional awareness resources are available on the event registration page and will be included in the webinar conversation.

The discussion will be co-hosted by Tondra Richardson, MBA/HRM, director of Student Diversity & Inclusion, and Saray Lopez, director, Student Diversity & Inclusion, both with the Office of Educational Equity at University of Phoenix.

The webinar will be held Thursday, December 16, 11:00am MST. Registration is available here.

Learn more here about the series the University of Phoenix Office of Educational Equity and future events.

