Home / Featured Content / University of Phoenix Launches Inaugural Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair Focused on Developing Skills in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB)

University of Phoenix Launches Inaugural Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair Focused on Developing Skills in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB)

Virtual event focused on DEIB in leadership includes career fair, networking opportunities, workshops, and research presentations.

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix will hold its first annual Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair, April 12-15, 2022, focused on developing skills as an inclusive leader and providing opportunities for networking connection and employment. Titled “Creating the intentional leader of today, tomorrow and beyond,” the virtual event is free, open to the public, and is designed to help participants reimagine how to impact diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in their careers and workplace.

Attendees will have access to the Career Fair as well as in-depth workshops, research presentations and choose industry-focused tracks: Leadership & Management, Healthcare and Education. They will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts and receive empowering messages by leaders in the field including corporate diversity officers, scholars, and leadership development professionals. The Summit schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, April 12: Leading through Tumultuous Times
  • Wednesday, April 13: Emotional and structural barriers
  • Thursday, April 14: Fostering psychological safety
  • Friday, April 15: Career Fair

“The Inclusive Leadership Summit reflects our commitment at University of Phoenix to fostering an atmosphere of life-long learning,” states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer of University of Phoenix. “The Summit is intended to provide the space to explore and address systemic inequities that inform and impact an ever-changing workforce, so that together, we can build an inclusive leadership mindset and approach.”

The Inclusive Leadership Summit integrates research findings from University of Phoenix Career Institute and Research Centers to influence topics addressed while highlighting academic fields of study offered at the University.

Register for the University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

Photo credit: Shutterstock 

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Busine---ss Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 16 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

