Unknown Traits That Men Are Crazy About in Women

“What kind of woman is this, I can’t take my eyes off her”

I am a slightly different man. I have different tastes. But every different man has a favorite type of woman.

Almost every man has said the above statement once in his life.

The women I’m talking about are usually women who have things in our lives that we don’t have.

They are strong women.

So what is a strong woman?

She is an independent woman.

In my opinion, the best posture that can suit a woman is independence.

When I say independent, I am not talking about women who are saucy and make those around them vomit blood. They are women who can stand on their own feet without relying on anyone.

Well, let’s take a look at these 3 features that will never change;

#1 Women Who Can Stand on Their Own Feet

Today, most of the men make a show of strength with the money left by their families. Unfortunately, most of the women who see this situation approach this type of man. This has always pissed me off. Having a relationship with someone because they have money.

Unfortunately, this situation has become fashionable for today’s youth.

Of course, we have women who can’t cope with this situation and work like lions. Every man envies these women. These women can take their own lives without hope for anyone else.

A woman who has the financial power, who has a school education, can do whatever she wants in life, she does not look at anyone’s hand. I think these women are one of the people who influence us men.

When they are not dependent on anyone, these women live their lives according to their own will. Here comes the part we call crazy. Her enthusiasm and power is an incredibly powerful weapon in influencing men.

“Your natural charm increases when you are not dependent on anyone in this life”

#2 Unexpected Moves

The people you predict will do, unfortunately, do not arouse curiosity in people.

The unknown is sexy.

Men are generally predictable. The fact that they do not think too complex creates such a situation. Women, on the contrary, are full of too much unknown. Women who can use it attract the attention of men.

Women who do not know what to do and come with a different idea at any time will be the focus of attention of men. People with a monotonous personality, on the other hand, will not find this interest because they will be familiar.

I once had a girlfriend. I could never have predicted what this girl would do. When we went out for coffee one day, we found ourselves drinking wine in a different city in the evening of the same day.

That’s what blew my mind.

#3 Women Who Live Their Emotions Intensely

Feelings, feelings, feelings…

Here is real life.

Even if it is stupid, men try not to show their feelings.

You might say that opposites attract, but men who don’t want to show their emotions all day respect brave women who show their emotions.

This is an amazing behavior that makes up for what we lack.

I think women who show their emotions bravely both display a very sexy stance and earn my respect. Crying when appropriate, or jumping from happiness are the things that make life beautiful.

The world is not a theater stage, it is necessary to accept this. There is a limit to what you can pretend to. But the fact that you are so natural will attract any man.

I remember the old times, I don’t know why I didn’t try to show my feelings too much, but when my girlfriend was so open to me in a relationship, after a while I started to show my feelings without fear. It was a great experience.

The first thing I would expect in a relationship is a reciprocal improvement. I can really dream of a future with the women I do this with. The crazy laughter of the woman in front of you in an environment you just entered and her not holding back has been one of my biggest interests since that day.

Considering the injustice done to women by society, I think women should freely do whatever they want.

Women’s smiles and happiness should fill the air.

Final Thoughts

Every woman and man is different, but those who are free-spirited and crazy are those who live this life to the fullest. I hope what you read above has changed your perspective a bit.

I think the most beautiful women in this world are people who earn their living, who are fun and crazy. Intelligent, hardworking, and cheerful people define beauty.

I think that women who improve themselves should be preferred instead of fake aesthetics and make-up. I hope you are of the same mind.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

